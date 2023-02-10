"The most rewarding part is when people love it. When someone shares that it works for their skin, that they love the smell, all those little things. The smell of a product — you don’t think that has a big impact, but when someone tells me they love how my product smells and makes them feel, I’m like, 'thank God, because I made it for you.' There’s so many things to think of. There’s so many things that go into the brand. It’s been such an amazing learning experience. I think for me, working on something that’s mine has been amazing. Things can go wrong in life in general, but working on something for yourself and something that you’re really passionate about — I’ve loved skin care my whole life — it doesn’t matter the ups and downs, it’s all amazing."