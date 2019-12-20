10 Accessories That Are Perfect For Every Wine-Drinker In Your Life

Unlike with some beverages, you can't just pop open a bottle of wine, stick a straw straight in it, and start sipping. Well, you could, but people would probably look at you a bit funny. That's why wine-lovers can always use special accessories that help them open, pour, decant, drink, and save bottles of their favorite beverage.
Ahead, we've rounded up 10 different wine accessories that make the perfect gifts for drinkers of reds, whites, rosés, and beyond. With these booze-centric buys, your friends can have their wine and drink it too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.