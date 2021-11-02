In ‘Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed,’ Saraciea J. Fennell Subverts Latinx Stereotypes

Similarly, I really want writers to know that, yes, writing is an art form, but it's also a business. If you want to write, you have to understand that it's also a job. I really think it's a disservice for writers to scribe something beautiful and then refuse to talk about it or engage with people about it. After spending about 75% to 80% of your time writing the book, there is a period of downtime before it publishes. This is a great time to practice talking about it. You have to practice your pitch because everyone's going to ask you questions. I encourage writers and aspiring writers to consider these questions before they’re asked and to be willing to talk with people about the work. Are some people going to troll? Absolutely. Ignore those people. Get to know the reader who wants to engage with you because that's your community. They're the ones who are going to be supporting you. They're the ones who are going to champion your work. They're the ones who are going to be building that buzz by passing the book from friends to friends.