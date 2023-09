Harley Viera-Newton On Her Most Unexpected Collab Yet (& BTW, We Have A Discount)

While dog-sized HVN frocks aren't part of the mix (who knows, maybe one day!), Wild One x HVN features three print colorways for every pup personality: There's the tropical-inspired Palm Trees for the dog that's always on vacay mode, Cherries for cheeky breeds who love a hint of '90s flair, and Bows , for the sweet and sassy doggos. "I wanted to make sure there was a print offering for every pet and pet owner," Viera-Newton tells us. "I kept different pet breeds and cities specifically in mind while finalizing the designs: The cherry print is a HVN staple, and I think it's a really timeless pattern. The palm trees came to mind because of those neighborhood walks — seeing all the dogs with the Californian landscape behind them brings me so much joy! The bows are my favorite because there’s a sweetness to the pink ribbon, but set against the black background it can also come across as quite spunky."