When you think of quintessentially New York brands, a few come to mind. Iconic labels like Calvin Klein, Donna Karan ("NY" even makes up the back half of "DKNY"), and Coach all embody classic city 'tude, but when it comes to the brand of choice for the most stylish pups of the Big Apple? One brand rules the sidewalks like no other: Wild One. And now, the pet startup is amping up its fashion cred by joining forces with another iconic New York designer: Isaac Mizrahi.
In what we hope is only the first of many collabs for Wild One, the beloved pet brand has reimagined its signature padded harness, walk kits, travel carriers, and more with Mizrahi's vibrant design cues. (BTW, R29 readers can get 20% off the collab from now through the end of October with promo code ISAACR29.) Ahead of the limited-edition collection's launch, we spoke with Mizrahi to learn more about the partnership, his own fur family, and why he's using his platform to spread the word about rescuing dogs.
Tell us how this partnership with Wild One came about. I know that you're a proud dog parent yourself.
I've always been so vocal and supportive when it comes to rescuing dogs. I'm not kidding: My dogs are probably the most important part of my life in so many ways. Like, I don't like traveling anymore; I don't want to be away from them! And I feel like this collection is such a great opportunity to bring my own design aesthetic to dog products. I think [the collection] is so good-looking and so true to my brand.
What was the design process like, and how was it working with the Wild One team? I love the color-blocking and designer touches, like the Isaac Mizrahi name on the Treat Pouch strap.
It was a real, true collaboration. We approached them with a few ideas and a color palette, and they worked with us to modify it for what was necessary for those sorts of products. Because we're not exactly experts, except that I walk a dog three or five times a day, but they really understand what is necessary for a leash and for a poop bag holder and stuff. [I]t was a real collaboration in that we constantly went back and forth with product meetings and working closely together.
Tell me about your own dogs.
I have two mutts. One of them is more collie than anything, and she's about seven. She’s a rescue from Puerto Rico and she's incredible. Her name is Kitty. And then the other one we just got about a month ago. He just got neutered, so he’s still in his onesie. His name is Georgie, and he's also a super mutt. I think he's maybe part Basenji because he has that beautiful whiskey color and wonderful ears. I just think he's so beautiful. He's divine.
Will we be seeing Kitty or Georgie in the campaign, or perhaps somewhere on social media?
Well darling, without giving away too much, you'll definitely see a lot of Kitty because we did a full day with her. And that was just before we got Georgie.
I can’t wait to see it. Is there anything else about this collaboration that you're especially excited to share?
I try my best to show my support for the ASPCA and for ARF — different rescue facilities that have helped me and my dogs. I try to spread that word, but now what I'm so excited about is this collaboration makes it so much easier for me to be vocal on a more constant level and raise whatever awareness I can about how important dogs are in people's lives, and how important it is to rescue dogs. Because that’s a real basis of my life. That's what makes me happy.
