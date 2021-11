Shoe shopping for colder weather can be particularly difficult for those of us with extended-sized or wide-width shoe needs. With sandals and various sneaker styles, there's a lot more give, which makes it easy for someone with a wider foot to get away with slipping on regular-width kicks during warmer months. However, boots are naturally a more constricting shoe type, making it wildly uncomfortable to squeeze into an ill-fitting shoe. While the availability of attractive wide-width boots is on the rise, it can still be a challenge to find options that don't resemble the unflattering orthopedic shoes of your parents' or grandparents' generations. To assist you in your endeavor to remain style-conscious throughout the chillier months, we've pulled together a thorough selection of wide-width boot options that are anything but an eyesore.