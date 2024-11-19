Wicked Costumes Were Inspired By The Wizard Of Oz & “Sprinkled With Magic”

After becoming friends and leaving school to make their way to Emerald City and meet the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Glinda dons a more demure and grown-up outfit compared to her prior ones, while Elphaba looks more confident and stands a bit taller in an all-black look.



“There were many challenges with arriving at Elphaba’s Emerald City dress,” Tazewell says, pointing to the “waving, swirling, micro-pleated pattern” of her look in the final scene, which sees Erivo singing “Defying Gravity” while performing intricate stunts and movements. “Working with a couture tailor, we figured out how to... make sure the cut of the dress moved in the right way,” says Tazewell. “That we got the right petticoat underneath, and that it's always swirling, and allowed for Cynthia to do everything that she needed to do [for the scene].”



Talk about leaving viewers on a high note until Wicked Part Two releases in 2025.



Wicked is in theaters on November 22.