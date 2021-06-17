Why Are Young Women Dropping Out Of Sports More Rapidly Than Men?

Periods are a huge element of puberty for young people, and navigating them through sport can be tough. While I never complained about being able to fake my period to skip Year 8 swim class to sit on the grass and listen to All Time Low, the reality of having to wear a pad during a basketball game or learn how to use a tampon for swimming can be overwhelming. The worry of leaking, someone noticing that you have your period or even remembering to pack sanitary products for school and extracurriculars is nerve-wracking enough. In short, getting your period as a teen can be an isolating experience, no matter how many of your friends are going through it too.