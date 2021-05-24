If you're craving new, streamable content that aces the Bechdel Test, we've got some good news for you: The much-talked-about dark comedy-meets-crime drama, Why Women Kill, is back for season 2 — and the premiere episode will be available on Paramount+ starting June 3.
Missed last season? (Or just need a refresher?) Allow us catch you up: The show — which is masterminded by Marc Cherry of Desperate Housewives fame — first premiered in 2019. The initial season centered around three women living in the same house, in three separate decades, all of whom found themselves similarly driven to, well, kill.
Of course we can't give too much away when it comes to season 2, but we can promise another stellar ensemble cast, more stunning period-wear, and naturally, murder plots. This time around, the show will take place entirely in 1949, and as per usual, it'll hone in on themes of beauty, belonging, and social hierarchy (spoiler: there's a very elite garden club involved). Think Real Housewives, but make it thriller.
To see more, check out the teaser above, and be sure you've got your Paramount+ account up and running for the premiere on June 3.
And for folks out in L.A., the deal gets better: You can celebrate the show's premiere with an R29-hosted, drive-in screening, complete with ample snacks, and a thematic '40s dress code. RSVP right now before slots fill up.
