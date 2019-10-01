Ultimately, on the scale of problems and stressors you can encounter as a parent, you’d be lucky if a wave of input is the worst of your problems. And however frustrating this nonstop advice can be, the truth of the matter is that it's all driven by genuine love and concern for the best interests of both the parents and the child. People instinctively want to look out for the health of babies and to share their secrets with mothers in hope of helping them find a bit of peace — or a little extra sleep. Perhaps a subtle way to revolt against the noise would be to direct the conversation towards some of the wins you've experienced as a parent — countering the advice with stories and triumphs of your own in an attempt to flip the script. You might be surprised by just how fast people are willing to cheer for you, too.

