What’s been your biggest piece of support, helping you get to where you are? “My friends and loved ones in my life just loving me and always being supportive of my ideas and not making me feel weird about them. I know a lot of people that try and put themselves out there, and their friends are just like, ‘Why are you doing that?’ The judgment can be a major block. My friends would always like my posts on Instagram when I had zero followers and they would share them. Also, the people who follow me and have been supporting and talking about my art in person to other people. And anyone wearing my work or putting it in their home. That is what makes it possible for me to have this as a full-time career — that kind of support. I'm extremely grateful that I have an audience now. I would be doing this regardless, and I have been doing this my whole life, but the only difference now and why I can make it a career is because I have an audience that listens now.”