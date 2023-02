I Anglicized My Name For My Career — Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself

I’ve long reflected on the reason behind my name – Oluwaseun . Growing up as a Black girl in Britain with an “unusual” name often brought up personal and professional challenges but now, as a young adult, I’ve come to love it. I was named Oluwaseun (which means we give thanks to god in the Yoruba language) because my parents were so grateful for my life that they wanted to thank God for it. My name is a constant reminder that my life is valuable.Many other Black women in Britain have been through similar journeys with their names and some go by different names than the ones they were born with. These women include icons like actress, writer and former stand-up comic Andi Osho , podcaster and writer Tolly , podcaster and radio DJ Henrie Kwushue and TV presenter Scarlette Douglas . I sat down with each of them to find out more about the stories behind their names and uncover who these changemakers are behind the screen.