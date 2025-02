How The White Lotus Costume Designer Used Season 3’s “Escapist Aesthetic” To Create An H&M Collab

I think we all let out a sigh of relief — or maybe even giddily yelped — as we cozied up to watch The White Lotus season three premiere on February 16, eager to escape reality (at least for an hour). “There’s a wish and hope and fixation on traveling and escaping, and maybe right now, even more people look to a show like The White Lotus, and imagine that they could go on some escape,” says the HBO Max series’ costume designer Alex Bovaird . “I think people need more fun and magic and mystery in their lives.”Bovaird, who has crafted the show’s now-iconic and viral costumes for the past three seasons, tells Refinery29: “There's a lot of things that contribute to outfits, looks, and styles becoming iconic on the show. The performances are really good, the cinematography is beautiful, and the scripts are wonderful. So I think it's all that magic,” adding: “It's that kismet of being on the right show at the right time.”Perhaps it's even more fitting that Bovaird has now collaborated with H&M, a brand she admires (and shops for the designer partnership ). While White Lotus-themed collabs have been rolling out, this is the only one the costume designer directly worked on — and the one she feels best reflects the series’ costumes. “The collection was born out of the exact same mood boards I had for the show,” she shares.