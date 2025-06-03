ADVERTISEMENT
White Jeans Season Is Here: How To Style The Denim Look For The Summer

Irina Grechko
Last Updated June 3, 2025, 3:07 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
While I believe that white jeans are a year-round staple — however impractical, all-white winter looks made up of jeans, a turtleneck sweater, and a wool coat will never not be chic in my style book — there's no denying that the denim trend is best paired against a backdrop of a beach, a historic European city, or an outdoor summer party. From loose button-downs to marinières, the look can be styled with virtually any summer must-have, and is equally well-suited for a vacation as the office.
To prove just how versatile white jeans are, we rummaged through the newest denim drop from reader-favorite brand Aligne. While you can certainly go the trendy barrel-leg or low-rise route depending on your personal style, I love a more timeless straight-leg silhouette like this high-rise pair (which also comes in blue) for the way I can roll the hem up with a sneaker or a ballet flat or leave it down with a heel. Ahead, I styled the pair to create five white jean outfit ideas for every summer occasion.
How to style white jeans: with a T-shirt

Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
The most casual way to style white jeans is to pair them with a T-shirt. While white-on-white is the easiest way to elevate a jeans-and-tee combo — don't forget accessories like a belt and jewelry to prevent it from looking boring — I love the look of a striped shirt with white jeans for a coastal-inspired feel. Especially with a light sweater casually strewn over the shoulders, which comes in handy for those evening beach walks.
Keds
Champion Canvas Lace-up
$54.95
Zappos
Uniqlo
Ny Pop Art Ut Graphic T-shirt | Andy Warhol
$24.90
Uniqlo
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
$145.00
Aligne

How to style white jeans: with a waistcoat

Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
There's no combination more foolproof than a pair of jeans and a structured blazer. For the summer, I like to switch out the long-sleeve top for a vest, which — while lighter in fabric — looks just as professional as its more modest counterpart. (I love this Aligne waistcoat style that the British brand has become most known for.) If you're wearing this look to work, opt for more grounded accessories like a closed-toe shoe and a bag in a heavier suede or leather fabrication.
Le Seul
Camellia Pump
$945.00
Le Seul
Aligne
Leo Long Boucle Waistcoat
$180.00
Aligne
COS
Alcove Tote Bag
$320.00
COS

How to style white jeans: with a tank top

Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
Like I previously said, there's no better way to wear white jeans than with a white top. To add some interest to the outfit — especially for a going-out look — reach for tops with interesting silhouettes or details, like this open-back style with a long train (which can also be tied around the waist). To keep the look airy and light, enlist an open-toe sandal. My current favorite is the nostalgic thong heel (I have this pair in two colorways).
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
$49.95
Nordstrom
Banana Republic
Linen High-low Open-back Tank
$120.00
Banana Republic
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
$145.00
Aligne

How to style white jeans: with a duster

Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
For a more vacation-approved ensemble, pair the white jeans with a bikini top or suit and a floppy hat for a beach outing or pool party. When the sun goes down, top the look with a duster, shirtdress, or caftan to take it into the night. Just switch out the flip-flops for a heeled sandal and the beach bag for a statement clutch.
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
$145.00
Aligne
RIXO
Maddison Shirt Dress
$460.00
Rixo
Loeffler Randall
Penny Pleated Bow Sandals
$158.00$395.00
Shopbop

How to style white jeans: with a button-down and sweater

Photo: Courtesy of Irina Grechko.
While there's nothing wrong with a crisp button-down paired with jeans, take it one step further by adding a lightweight cashmere sweater over the top and finishing the look with a retro-leaning ballet flat. To add some personality, select a contrasting shirt (I like a leopard print or a chambray) for that peeking-collar moment, a statement belt, and some fun accessories — like this pearl anklet from Jenny Bird.
Amanu
The Grumeti Belt
$395.00
Hampden Clothing
Jenny Bird
Noa Anklet
$168.00
Jenny Bird
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina
$200.00$395.00
Mansur Gavriel
Shop White Jeans

DL1961
Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise 31" Jeans
$199.00
DL1961
Levi's
501 '90s Jean
$98.00
Urban Outfitters
Aligne
Tommy Barrel Leg Jeans
$145.00
Aligne
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
MOTHER
The Full Pipe High Waist Ankle Barrel Leg ...
$238.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
Low-slung Baggy Jeans
$138.00
Madewell
