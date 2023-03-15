Cashmere Scarves & Sweaters For 20% Off With An R29 Exclusive Code? Yes, Please!

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at White + Warren with our promo code REFINERY29, now through March 22.
The truth is we might have to deal with the cold a little bit longer, even after this last winter hurrah and the spring equinox. But what would make it all worth it? A new discounted cashmere item, of course. White + Warren — the sustainable, female-led brand, famous for its high-quality cashmere and the celeb-loved Travel Wrap — is giving Refinery29 readers an exclusive super-deal. Now through March 22, get 20% off the brand's plethora of cozy, super-soft sweaters, gloves, and scarves with the promo code REFINERY29 at checkout. So, keep reading to see what White + Warren items our R29 shopping editors are obsessed with and would 100% recommend, just in time for you to take advantage of this sale.
"I've always heard how soft White + Warren's cashmere items are, but I never had the chance to see for myself. But I was skeptical: How great could another cashmere accessory be? However, I'm coming to you today to say it's true. Before I even looked at the tag of my leaf green scarf, my first impression grazing over the cashmere knit was that it was so cozy and unbelievably soft. The best part is that the scarf comes in my favorite style: the wide enough kind to wrap around you and make you feel like a cuddly burrito. The lightweight scarf is also the perfect medium for these iffy transitional months. Since the weather is still chilly in New York, I'll be using this scarf religiously until the sun comes out to play." —Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"Any New Yorker can attest to just how brutal the winters here are, making a good pair of gloves essential. However, as a person who needs to hold onto the subway pole for support on a regular basis (as well as checking my phone frequently when I'm walking outdoors), bulky ski gloves and mittens just won't cut it. Luckily, these White + Warren cashmere pop-top gloves are not only warm and softer than the fluffiest baby bunny, but they can also be quickly converted from mitten to fingerless gloves by flipping back the mitten top and buttoning it. They even have a little slit in the thumb that allows you to text easily and then pop your finger right back inside for warmth." —Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"While I am typically team "all black everything," I'm trying to usher in early spring this year by lightening up my wardrobe, starting with White + Warren's adorable cashmere après-ski crewneck sweater. The cashmere used is so light and soft. It basically feels like wearing nothing at all, but it's also surprisingly warm and cozy. It's also slightly tapered at the waist, giving it an easy-to-style fit that works just as well over a slip dress, like I'm wearing it here, as it does with a pair of leggings or jeans." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
