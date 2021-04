9 Sustainable Furniture Brands Keeping The Earth In Mind

Whether it's $20 bucks dropped on a bar stool from Amazon or $2,000 spent on a cloud-like loveseat , furniture is an investment. Regardless of the scale, we want these purchases to last — and, hey, so does the planet. The longer our home goods get reused and recycled, the less unnecessary waste ends up in our landfills . One small way to further this environmental cause is by opting to shop for sustainable furniture from brands that are keeping the future of the earth in mind.