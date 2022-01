This Is When Mercury Will Be In Retrograde In 2022

Take these dates, add them to your 2022 calendar, and plan for the year ahead. As we mentioned, Mercury retrograde isn't all bad , but it can cause some chaos, and preparing for what's to come can help you handle it with grace — and even to come out on top. "Retrogrades are a time of reflection and somewhat erratic activity — not necessarily the doom and gloom that we all think," Stardust points out. "If used correctly, we can make major changes in our lives that will affect us for years to come in amazing ways."