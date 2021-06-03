All The Dates & Details For Shopping Amazon Prime Day 2021 Like A Pro

Some of us shopping geezers remember a time when the only blowout sale event that attracted crowds and warranted news coverage was Black Friday. Times have a-changed with one whippersnapper of sale that's starting to rival the post-Thanksgiving counterpart in terms of scale, savings, and ubiquity: Amazon Prime Day. The massive e-tailer just announced the dates for its epic annual sale — and so, here we are providing you with all the details you'll need to shop the big day like a pro. Keeping reading to get prepped and ready for Amazon Prime Day 2021.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
What started as a one-day sale in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary is now in its 7th year and spans a full 48-hour period of daily to lightning deals on a massive selection of the site's bestselling stock. While you think it might be getting long in the tooth after all this time, the luster of Prime Day hasn’t worn off one bit — and, what's more, the hype seems to grow with each passing year, with more and more discounts being offered and rival retailers feeling the pressure to get in on the action.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?
After some scheduling acrobatics in 2020, Prime Day is edging closer to its familiar spot in the mid-summer calendar and will take place on June 21 and 22. (This means you have exactly 19 days to prepare yourself for the onslaught of savings.) This date seems to be a compromise between last year’s mid-October Prime Day and the post-July 4 timing that we’d grown accustomed to pre-pandemic. Is Amazon’s new buzz-building strategy to keep us on our toes with an ever-changing date? Only time — and future Prime Days — will tell.
What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day?
As usual, information about Prime Day sales and deals are treated with CIA-level security protection — and, Amazon is totally tight-lipped about what’s going into markdown mode on the big day(s). Last year, however, Amazon reported that its top-selling Prime Day-discounted products included the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Vitamins. (Refinery29 readers, for their part, bought up Crest Whitestrips, Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream, Oribe’s texturizing spray, and Mario Badescu’s toner trio in the thousands.) There’s no guarantee that these sought-after steals will return to the sale bin this year but a shopper can dream — and, make educated guesses based on last year’s data, wink wink.
How do I get access to Prime Day deals?
There’s no way around it: you do have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the best savings on June 21 and 22. You can always sign up for a 30-day free trial to test the waters, knowing that memberships have year-round perks: free lightning-fast shipping, access to Prime Wardrobe and Personal Shopper, hours of entertainment, music, and more.
Are any Prime Day deals available now?
Can’t Prime Day deals just start rolling out now so we can shop them at our leisure all month long? (Cue the “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” dream sequence.) Luckily, Amazon does have a small selection of early Prime Deals live now — mostly consisting of Fire, Echo, and Alexa devices. You can also whet your whistle to the tune of some Lizzo-endorsed butt-scrunch leggings at almost 15% off or 25% off the ’90s-chic sunglasses that our fashion writer owns in three colors.
What deals will Amazon’s competitors have on Prime Day?
Amazon has done such a thorough job of creating a frenzy around Prime Day that almost every other big-box retailer under the sun (Best Buy, Target, Walmart, even eBay) will likely run a Prime Day alternative sale. The savings probably won’t be limited to the mega-mall stores, either; last year, we rounded up 16 indie brands that were running sales during the Prime Day window.
