All The Dates & Details For Shopping Amazon Prime Day 2021 Like A Pro

What started as a one-day sale in 2015 to mark Amazon’s 20th anniversary is now in its 7th year and spans a full 48-hour period of daily to lightning deals on a massive selection of the site's bestselling stock. While you think it might be getting long in the tooth after all this time, the luster of Prime Day hasn’t worn off one bit — and, what's more, the hype seems to grow with each passing year, with more and more discounts being offered and rival retailers feeling the pressure to get in on the action