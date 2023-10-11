When Harry Met Sally Is Our Fall Style Uniform

When Harry Met Sally is one of the best romantic films of all time, for many reasons. It was the first movie to spark public debate about whether straight men and women can ever be just friends; it was created by the witty and beloved journalist, writer and filmmaker Nora Ephron; there's that Katz diner scene; and Meg Ryan's wardrobe (and Billy Crystal's for that matter) is pitch-perfect — particularly for fall fashion inspiration.
These outfit looks have now become the focus for many TikTok fashionistas, who have dubbed the style #megryanfall. Recreating the actress's best looks on all different body types, the tag now has 9.7 million views, and it shows no signs of slowing down as we head into peak fall.
Featuring cozy knit sweaters, velvet party dresses and geography teacher corduroy blazers, the film's style feels less 1989 and more 2023. Click through to see the pieces we're wearing inspired by (arguably) the best rom-com of all time.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK on November 5, 2018.