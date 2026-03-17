I Am Cuban-American. Stop Using My People’s Suffering To Win An Argument
"The Cuban government has spent decades pushing the story that Washington, and Washington alone, is responsible for the island's suffering. And every time that framing goes unchallenged in national and international press, the Cuban government benefits from it."
"Cuba only really gets coverage on a national basis when something happens."
"Cuban voices on the island have tried to speak up about their reality, but they’ve been silenced."
"I think there might not be enough coverage on how people generally have to subsist in Cuba and the problems of subsisting there. And how, in many ways, Cubans have been so resilient over the past 50 years in terms of their living conditions."