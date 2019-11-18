Every House Party Needs These 10 Essentials

We may have graduated past the red-solo-cup-style house parties of our youth, but we still want our more grown-up get-togethers to feel just as fun and easy — minus the beer-stained tables. The key to a successful adult house party? A strong, streamlined, and sophisticated lineup of entertaining essentials.
With the impending arrival of a dozen or so friends, a host may panic (e.g. bulk ordering throwaway paper goods; preparing enough food for a wedding reception; or worrying about "themes" or "aesthetic"). Instead of losing your cool, keep calm and consult the house-party checklist we've crafted ahead.
From multipurpose serveware to entertainment goods, these ten staples will transform your space into a canvas primed for effortless partying — let your guests bring the paint.
Who doesn’t love a party? Okay fine, introverts, we see you. But when the recipes work out, the bespoke cocktails are flowing, and you’re surrounded by your people, even those who think they’d rather be at home with their BFFs Netflix and Seamless can’t help but get lost in the feeling. This doesn’t mean, however, that throwing an event — or, for that matter, attending one — is always easy. With several big-deal holidays around the corner, plus the requisite birthdays, bachelorettes, and baby showers, there’s really only one thing we can do: Keep Calm and Party On.
