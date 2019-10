Please Keep Jade Eggs Out Of Your Vagina

Jen Gunter, MD, New York Times columnist and author of the Vagina Bible , is an especially vocal critic. In 2017, she wrote an open letter to Gwyneth Paltrow , explaining that the porous nature of these stones puts users at risk for bacterial vaginosis and toxic shock syndrome , and that wearing them for long periods of time can lead to pelvic pain and pain with sex . “The only thing your post got right is to check with your doctor before using one,” she wrote. “So let me give you some free advice, don’t use vaginal jade eggs.”