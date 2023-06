I Tried Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation For Depression — Here’s What Happened

Transcranial magnetic stimulation, otherwise known as TMS, is a "noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain," according to the Mayo Clinic . TMS has been FDA-approved for treatment-resistant depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and smoking cessation, and it’s being studied for other conditions. The idea behind TMS feels deceptively simple when it’s explained by Dr Kristin Raj, a clinical associate professor at Stanford University. For people suffering from psychiatric conditions, their brains aren’t functioning optimally. In some conditions, like depression, that can mean a brain circuit is underperforming. In other conditions, such as obsessive compulsive disorder, a brain circuit can be overly engaged and firing too intensely. "The different patterns of the [TMS] magnetic pulses can help re-engage a circuit… or quiet it," Dr Raj said. "Over time, TMS helps cement the change of that circuit, allowing it to fire more optimally." According to Dr Raj, two-thirds of patients with treatment-resistant depression see at least a 50% improvement by the end of a traditional 30-session course of TMS, with around half of patients achieving remission of depression. Side effects — which can include headache and lightheadedness — tend to be minimal and improve soon after a session is finished, according to The Mayo Clinic