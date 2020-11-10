I Tried The 5 Love Languages — & It Helped Me Find Joy In Quarantine

Ignoring our partner's love language is like ignoring the needs of a garden: if we don't weed, water, or fertilize, it will die a slow death.
Don’t rush going into a relationship with anyone. Understand each other’s love language first. How you express it to each other and how the other person can feel it. Understand them as a person, and if it’s meant to happen, you’ll make it happen. Just don’t rush.— Zzz (@OnlyZay999) November 9, 2020
Understanding your love language is proof that you are someone who is willing to improve their personality, has gone deeper into themselves and is a really great person to build and partner with.
I discovered that my primary love language is quality time and my secondary love language is physical touch. Both of which, during a global pandemic, are unattainable for me.
If there was ever a time to learn each other's love languages in order to strengthen our connections and survive, it's now, when we can't all be together.