The Problem With Our ‘Fexting’ Habit

Fighting in all forms with people you care about is hard, but the good thing is that we often can move on and get back on track, quietly taking away learnings for the next time. But the thing with a digital footprint is that it’s kind of permanent… just kind of there… forever… haunting you every time you scroll up on the chat. And as we all likely know, the conflict can rear its head again when we look back on the exchanges and remind ourselves of the issue. Unless you both agree to delete the history, how do we move on without a clean slate?