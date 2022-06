The Problem With Our ‘Fexting’ Habit

For most of us, our argument styles are informed by childhood. If you grew up in a conflict-avoidant environment, chances are that you get a bit flustered when confronted with a problem. Sure, fexting can give you the tools and time to speak your mind openly, but where it fails is in enabling you to never learn how to deal with conflict in a healthy way. And, on the other hand, if you were raised in a household of "passionate" people who speak their minds loudly without a second thought, you might never learn the impact that words can have on people when you’re not there to read the person’s emotional cues. After all, 55% of communication is non-verbal.