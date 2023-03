Learning My Biological Age Changed The Way I Think About My Health

“Biological age is this idea of, how am I aging internally?” says Adiv Johnson, PhD, director of research and innovation at Tally Health , a biotechnology company that focuses on biological aging, while we’re on Zoom. “If you look at two people who are both chronologically 70, but one person can hike up a mountain or run a marathon and the other person is struggling to do day-to-day tasks, you quickly realize they’re aging in very different ways. That’s where the idea of biological age comes in — it helps explain why people with the same birthday age so differently.” Ideally, your biological age would either be the same as your chronological age or younger — not older, like mine unfortunately turned out to be. This means that, internally, my cells and my DNA and the functions of my body aren’t working as a “normal” 26-year-old’s should be (and likely to no one’s fault but my own).