Why Does Everyone Want To Smell Wet Right Now?

Burke-Williams adds, “Personally I think many of us have strong memory associations with water, whether it's salty oceanic water from summertime beach visits, the smell of mist at the amusement park that scented '00s tween summers, or fresh water from a babbling brook.” Since scent is so tied to memories and emotions, says Burke-Williams, it only makes sense that we'd seek scents with aspects that take us back to simpler, fresher times.