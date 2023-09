Why Does Everyone Want To Smell Wet Right Now?

There are several different types of water scents. Firstly, there’s ‘aquatic’, or notes reminiscent of the sea. Think: sea salt and mossy, woody seaweed. Next are scents you may experience before and rainfall, like petrichor (which describes the pleasant smell of rocks and concrete after rain), or geosmin (the aroma of the earth soaked in rain). Then — and don't let this put you off — there's the subtle, salty, skin-like element of sweat, as though you've spent 15 minutes in a scented sauna. With that, we’re seeing more and more perfumers and brands delve into what it means to smell wet, because let’s be real — there’s good wet (like Padma Lakshmi’s Sports Illustrated cover ) and bad wet (like a dog who got caught in the rain and is now drying off on your bed).