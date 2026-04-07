“Wet” Lashes Are The Romantic Spring Makeup Trend We Can’t Wait To Try
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Sometimes, niche beauty trends are so abstractly named that they require some creative filling-in-the-blanks to get the concept. Examples include “blueberry milk nails,” and “tomato girl makeup” — and that’s only the food-related ones that immediately come to mind. Others, however, are much more literal — like the one that’s recently captured my attention: The “wet lash” trend.
For me, the ultimate wet lash beauty moment happened long before I even knew it was a trend, way back in 2003. I’m talking about Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean” music video. You know the one: Dramatic brooding in an empty house, followed by a cinematic rainstorm and Duff belting “let the rain fall down,” with kohl-rimmed eyes and defined, mile-long lashes. It’s a beauty memory for the ages (or at least, one that continues to live rent-free in my mind). It was also ahead of its time. If I had to pick a modern-day wet lash queen, it would probably be Gracie Abrams — I simply cannot get enough of how striking those soft, Bambi-like lashes look everywhere she goes.
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Ahead, we’re diving deeper into the niche makeup moment gracing our screens — and how you can wear it out in the wild this spring and beyond.
What is the wet lash beauty trend?
The wet lash trend is characterized by long, defined lashes with a hint of glossy sheen — what you hope you look like when caught in the rain (only with waterproof mascara).
As early as two years ago, I started spotting Reddit threads and Instagram Reels dedicated to dissecting the wet lash trend. And it’s easy to see why: The look has a signature flirty, come-hither vibe without piling on bulk or weighing down the eyes. That subtle “wet” sheen — versus a stark matte finish — can also read closer to your natural lashes, which makes it especially appealing for makeup minimalists.
But if you dig a little deeper, the trend isn’t quite as literal as it sounds. “To me, a wet lash isn't just about shine — it's about intention,” says J Brandon, YSL Beauty’s national makeup artist and senior manager of artistry. “A true ‘wet lash’ has structure that leaves the lashes separated and almost spiked,” Brandon continues. In that sense, it reminds me of K-beauty’s “point lash” trend from last year, essentially defined, visibly separated lashes. “There’s a tension between control and fluidity — think organic, piecey lashes rooted in a strong structure,” Brandon adds.
@radhiyaibrahim Love the wet look of the lashes 🤍 #lashes #lashtutorial #jsiolashes ♬ Aesthetic - BoominBeats
What products work to achieve the wet lash beauty trend?
We’re so glad you asked. As Brandon walks us through it, the key is starting with a buildable, “flexible” mascara (like YSL’s Lash Clash). “Before it sets, use the tip of the brush to cluster the lashes together,” he explains. “This step should not be perfect — think micro ‘clumps’ of lashes.” As it happens, we reviewed the quintessential wet lash mascara, YSL Lash Latex, earlier this year, and it’s still one we're reaching for months later.
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There are a few tried-and-true tubes I’ve personally reached for when I want that shiny, inky-black finish. First up, Glossier Lash Slick Mascara, which is infused with vegan biotin and beeswax to help condition lashes, Then there’s Kosas Soulgazer Mascara, packed with serum-grade ingredients like myristoyl pentapeptide-17 to support lash strength and growth, and Kjaer Weis Im-possible Mascara, a creamy, nourishing formula that can be built up for as little — or as much — drama as you want.
Beyond mascara, having a few tools on hand can make all the difference. A clean spoolie brush and a pair of tweezers are key for separating and sculpting lashes into those signature glossy spikes. You can also layer on a clear mascara on top to add a hint of sheen — I’ve been loyal to Maybelline Great Lash Clear Mascara for years (I use it on my brows, too). And if you’re really feeling bold, consider finishing with an eye-safe gloss (like Colourpop’s $8 version) as a top coat to really amplify that wet-look shine. Oh, and if you’re craving something a little more long-lasting, Lashify’s Wet Gossamer Lash extension system achieves instant definition and wispy length that lasts up to ten days with proper care.
What are some tips and tricks to achieve the wet lash beauty trend?
The technique shifts depending on your natural lash type — but the good news is that this trend is surprisingly universal. Whether your lashes are short and straight, sparse, or naturally long and curled, there’s a way to make them work.
@chloelynetteugc a clear mascara that doubles as a lash lift for less than £10 😮💨✨ #theordinary #cleanmakeup #tiktokmademebuyit #dealdrops #fyp ♬ sad girl layered audio by burningdeslre - ˖ . ݁𝜗𝜚. ݁₊
For shorter lashes, Brandon suggests focusing on length first, using a lengthening or tubing mascara as your base. Then, layer a shinier formula (or even the tiniest bit of gloss) on top to create that wet effect you can sculpt. “For straight lashes, the curl becomes more important,” he says. “Curling the lash after the first coat will help hold the structure longer.” For sparse lashes, he suggests leaning into the separated, piece-y effect rather than trying to fill in any gaps. “It ends up looking more editorial and intentional,” he adds.
While finding the right mascara matters, technique is what really brings the look home. Brandon recommends working in light layers: “The moment the lash feels too heavy, you lose the wet effect,” he says. “Also, don’t be afraid to edit — using a clean spoolie to remove excess product can be just as important as how you’re applying it.
So there you have it: We’ve taken you through wet lash moments past and present. Now all that’s left is the future — and making it your own.
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