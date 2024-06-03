ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
It’s Time To Get Your Summer Cowgirl On

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated June 3, 2024, 5:10 PM
Ahead of the summer festivals and a rumored Beyoncé tour, the Western fashion trend is showing no signs of slowing down. As the weather warms up however, typical cowboy core fits (i.e. denim on denim) aren’t the most summer appropriate. While sweat stains might add an air of authenticity to the horse-riding aesthetic, there are loads of ways to ride into Western fashion more comfortably this summer. 
Mrs. Knowles-Carter (our country style queen) has rolled out her summer style with denim cutoffs, sheer tops and graphic tees — regularly accompanied by a cowboy hat and boots. At this year’s Coachella, attendees showed up to the desert pairing cowboy hats and fringe jackets with weather-appropriate mini skirts and plain tees. Meanwhile on the spring/summer runways, brands like Ganni and Roberto Cavalli embraced cowboy core with Western-style boots, tiered skirts, and fringed bags and dresses.
So there’s no need to pack your cowboy boots away with the rest of last season’s gear. Ahead, find 18 ways to help you master the cowgirl aesthetic this summer. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Tailored Vest

Good American
Poplin Halter Vest
$129.00
Good American
A V-shaped neckline gives a Western feel to any waistcoat. Pair with denim shorts or a breezy midi skirt.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Layered Skirt

By Anthropologie
Ruffle Flounce Maxi Skirt
$148.00
Anthropologie
Western style favors flouncy fabrics, and a layered skirt (no matter the length) is as fun as it is flattering. Go for a printed style for a bold staple. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Denim Cutoffs

Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Short
$70.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Denim shorts are a summer essential. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Crochet Dress

Mango
Flared-sleeve Crochet Dress
$79.99
Mango
Just throw on and go! Extra points to crochet dresses for getting in on the sheer trend.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Lightweight Cowboy Hat

Urban Outfitters
Dakota Straw Cowboy Hat
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
Switch up your Western headwear for summer with a cotton or straw cowboy hat. Noughties vibes all the way. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Western Jumpsuit

Wrangler
Corset Playsuit
$149.99
Wrangler
Your summer take on the Canadian tuxedo.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Tiered Pants

Free People
Summer Kiss Godet Pants
$128.00
Free People
There are tons of ways to wear tiered, wide-leg pants. Wear them with a simple vest or tee, and cowboy boots to match. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Cowboy Boots

Bobbies
Faith Boots
$305.00
Bobbies
Better late than never if you don’t already own a pair. Light-colored boots are a summery and more casual alternative to black or metallic styles.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Bolo Tie

mjmossdesigns
Brass Triangle Bolo
$48.00
Etsy
Don’t knock it til you try it. Bolo ties are the statement necklaces you didn’t know you needed.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Denim Mini Dress

Aligne
Grace Denim Pocket Mini Dress
$145.00
Aligne
Who says you can’t be a summer cowgirl at the office, too? Consider a denim mini dress with more coverage so you can wear it for a variety of occasions. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Lace Details 

MORE TO COME
Orchid Maxi Skirt
$98.00
Revolve
Flirty lace goes hand in hand with Western style. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Star Motifs

Rat Betty
Lucky Star Ring
$190.00
Rat Betty
When in doubt, opt for the classic cowboy-inspired print.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Chain Belt

Sandro
Byzance Embellished Chain Belt
$125.00
Selfridges
A chain belt will bring rodeo flair to any outfit. Wear over jeans, a dress or a skirt.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Denim Shirt

Sézane
Tomboy Shirt
$120.00
Sézane
Denim will always get you one step closer to your cowboy dreams. Pair with jean shorts, wide-leg pants, or a skirt.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Printed Scarf 

Farm Rio
Off-white Tropical Destination Scarf
$80.00
Farm Rio
Throw one on as a top, a headscarf, or around your neck for serious rodeo vibes.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Fringe Jacket

Reformation
Veda Houston Suede Jacket
$648.00
Reformation
When an extra layer is needed, a light jacket with fringe-detailing is the perfect cowgirl statement.

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: Faux Leather Shorts

The Frankie Shop
Kate Faux Leather Shorts
$165.00$236.00
mytheresa
While leather isn’t the first material you think of for summer, faux leather hot pants (or a mini skirt) will give your denim shorts a run for their money. 

Summer Cowgirl Essentials: A Graphic Tee 

H&M
Oversized Printed T-shirt
$17.99
H&M
Graphic tees are very much back in.

