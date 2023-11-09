How My Grandfather’s Legacy Inspired My Own

It was the mid-2000s, and Ying, then in her early 20s, was trying to envision what she wanted her future to look like. New Orleans was recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and she had been considering going there to help with the rebuild. After sharing her tentative plans with the singer after the show, he reminded her that while people often travel places to do this kind of work, looking to their own communities can sometimes be the most impactful. “He said that we often forget what our direct communities need — and that I should think about how I could help mine,” she says.