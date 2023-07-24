This Welov Air Purifier Is Essential For End-Times Air Pollution — & This Large-Room Model Is On Sale
Not to get all doomsday but an air purifier ought to be on your shopping list this year (if it isn’t already). The timing of when I received my own Welov air purifier in the mail was serendipitous — New York City was blanketed in a haze of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The air smelled gnarly. The sky turned amber. The air pollution numbers were off the charts. It was advised that people stay indoors. I closed all my windows, turned on my Welov air purifier, and hoped for the best.
I don’t think that air purifiers were necessarily created to tackle wildfire smoke — they’re meant to purify the everyday air that we breathe, which might include pollen, hair, dust mites, cigarette smoke, pet dander, burnt food, and general odor. But, as it were, the Welov air purifier came in handy with all the smokiness that settled in the city, even though the effort it took to clean the air required more intensity than it usually does.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
The Welov air purifier is a rectangular, under-10-pound contraption that can be set on auto mode and left in a corner of a medium- to large-size room. It stands 20 inches tall and is 10” x 10” — relatively compact. Thanks to the medical-grade HEPA filters, the Welov machines are certified to filter 99.97% of ultra-fine particles of 0.1 microns (essentially, sneeze-inducing particles that are naked to the eye) up to 1077 square feet in 30 minutes. I don’t own any pets of my own, but I frequently watch my neighbor’s cats who shed fur all over my couch, rug, blankets, and chairs. I’m usually not one to be allergic to things, but I have noticed my nose has become more sensitive with age, whether it's from declining air quality or cats. Since plugging in the Welov air purifier, the air in my apartment has become far crisper and more breathable, despite me occasionally finding random hairballs in my apartment.
Some things that set Welov air purifiers apart from other brands include the design (it’s cute, uniform, and not weirdly shaped) and its control panel at the top that shows your air quality adjust in real time (other brands simply have a light that changes colors from red, yellow, to green). For the clean-air nerds out there, Welov includes a PM2.5 data display that lets you know exactly how clean or dirty your indoor air is, second to second. (For readers who don’t know, and because I certainly did not know before, PM2.5 “describes fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.) I admit that’s slightly more detail-oriented than I personally require — but I suppose it’s nice to know how hardworking the Welov air purifier is, without me questioning it. At nighttime, the air purifier can go into sleep mode for a low-noise option (although I personally enjoy blasting the fan and having it double as a white noise machine). There’s also a night light built in to the bottom of the machine, which could make for a nice comforting glow in a children’s room (or adult’s room, no judgment).
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
And you might be thinking: But there are plenty of other amazing air purifiers out there — and that’s absolutely true! I myself am a user and fan of both the Dyson Pure Cool and the Coway Airmega. But the difference in pricing between the Dyson and Welov equates to a flight to Europe. The Coway design is rather sinister looking and sticks out like a sore thumb within my decor. Plus, the Welov isn’t as prone to getting knocked over like the other machines, thanks to its stacked construction that feels sturdy and grounded. (If the Dyson falls over, I will absolutely have a heart attack.) For less than $200, the Welov is a solid, high-value option when it comes to air purifiers — it also boasts an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars and hundreds of ratings at Amazon with many customers praising its purifying powers when it comes to deodorizing their stinky and shedding dogs and cats.
But, like I mentioned earlier, you don’t need to own a pet to know the benefits of having an air purifier in the house! With air pollution amuck, having an air purifier has become an essential home product. Make sure you have one at the ready for the next time you smell something funky.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.