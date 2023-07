This Welov Air Purifier Is Essential For End-Times Air Pollution — & This Large-Room Model Is On Sale

Some things that set Welov air purifiers apart from other brands include the design (it’s cute, uniform, and not weirdly shaped) and its control panel at the top that shows your air quality adjust in real time (other brands simply have a light that changes colors from red, yellow, to green). For the clean-air nerds out there, Welov includes a PM2.5 data display that lets you know exactly how clean or dirty your indoor air is, second to second. (For readers who don’t know, and because I certainly did not know before, PM2.5 “describes fine inhalable particles, with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers and smaller,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency .) I admit that’s slightly more detail-oriented than I personally require — but I suppose it’s nice to know how hardworking the Welov air purifier is, without me questioning it. At nighttime, the air purifier can go into sleep mode for a low-noise option (although I personally enjoy blasting the fan and having it double as a white noise machine). There’s also a night light built in to the bottom of the machine, which could make for a nice comforting glow in a children’s room (or adult’s room, no judgment).