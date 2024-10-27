Your Horoscope This Week: October 27 To November 2

Once the new moon strikes in your sign on November 1, you will feel like a snake that’s shed its skin or a baby chick that’s just hatched from its mother’s egg. Step into this new era of your life through tending to your inner child’s requests for healing and therapeutic activities. Much of what you’ve been praying for and working hard for is making its way to you in subtle ways, and your mission is to clear out all the fluff and unnecessary energy that may be blocking the path for your abundance to come through. Take stock of the people, objects and thoughts you keep around and within you, and begin the process of letting go, breath by breath. By the end of this week, you’ll feel much lighter and more fulfilled.