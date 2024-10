Your Horoscope This Week: October 13 To 19

On the 17th things switch up dramatically with the fiery full moon in Aries which activates your sector of fate, true love, and creativity. This full moon may lead to a romantic breakthrough where you have an epiphany regarding who you want to open your heart to and why. Breakups are also likely if things have been rocky in your closest relationships, so it’s essential for you to not let your pride or ego cause you to say things out of spite that you might later regret. This may be easier said than done though, because Venus entering your sign just a few hours after the full moon is making you even more impulsive and unpredictable than ever. Use this energy to heal, and not to harm.