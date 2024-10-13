Your Horoscope This Week: October 13 To 19

Capricorn, you’re feeling like a living legend these days, even more than usual. This is Pluto’s first full week direct in your sign, and the final five weeks where it will be in your sign during this lifetime. It may feel like you’re on the brink of completely revamping every aspect of your life. The key is to stay in the moment during this final stretch of Libra season and avoid needing to have every single aspect of your life mapped out down to the detail. This may be way easier said than done, though, because now that Mercury’s entered Scorpio, where it’ll remain for three weeks, you’ll be intensely focused on the details and not as much on the big picture.