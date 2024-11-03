Your Horoscope This Week: November 3 To 9

This first week of November invites all zodiac signs to let their passions lead the way, particularly since we’ll still be feeling the transformative energy of the Scorpio new moon up until November 11, making this an ideal week for setting clear, deep and healing intentions for what we see ourselves evolving into these next six months.
Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Sagittarius on the 2nd, and Mars, the planet of action, enters Leo one day later. Both Mercury and Mars will be in the pre-shadow period of their respective retrogrades this week; although these transits are infusing fiery momentum into the cosmos this Scorpio season, we’d do well to pace ourselves as we embark on new beginnings. The more we take our time and reflect on key decisions, the easier it’ll become to flow through the week and remain optimistic, no matter what political terrain we end up in.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The quarter moon in Aquarius on November 9 invites us to think not only of our individual needs but also of the needs and wellbeing of the collective. Check in with your friends, your family, your neighbors and strangers. Cultivating a more humanitarian approach will be essential in this week’s post-election climate (especially for readers based in the United States).
As one of the most highly anticipated weeks of the year comes to an end, the Aquarius quarter moon asks of us: How can we better lean on our community and prioritize our collective evolution rather than feeling like we must be hyper-individualistic in order to survive? What would it look and feel like for us to focus on thriving in community as we co-create a world that’s equitable and free?
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, last week’s Scorpio new moon encouraged you to face fears you may have regarding cultivating generational wealth, and not allow those fears to stop you taking steps toward achieving your goals. This is an ideal week to speak with a financial advisor or download an app or course that helps you be more mindful about your relationship with money, investing, spending and circulating your wealth. With Juno, the asteroid of marriage, entering Scorpio and activating your sector of depth and resources, you’re seeking more profound intimacy with a partner or partners who aren’t afraid to dig deep on topics that people tend to ignore.
Your planetary ruler, Mars, enters Leo this week and while Mars will begin its retrograde next month on December 6, having the planet in a fellow fire sign is everything you need to remain energized as we enter a new month. You may be in the mood to have more fun, go on dates, give yourself a makeover and be more flirtatious and playful in general. Say yes to the social invites you receive this week if they feel good to you, and let your confidence lead the way without allowing your ego or pride to burn bridges or create drama just for the sake of it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, last week’s Scorpio new moon helped you extend an olive branch to any intimate relationship that has experienced its share of hardship or challenge lately. You’re ready for a fresh start in your love life and with Juno, the asteroid of marriage, entering Scorpio and activating your marriage sector this week, you’ll notice that your relationships suddenly intensify, even if your planetary ruler, Venus, is still in Sagittarius for a little over a week. Just make sure that you are respecting your partner’s need for space and independence during Juno’s transit through Scorpio, while also honoring your own.
With Mars, the planet of action, entering your fellow fixed sign of Leo on November 3, power struggles could take place in your domestic sector. You’re seeking greater independence or time to do your own thing but with Uranus, the planet of surprise, retrograde in your sign, things might not immediately flow to you as easily as you would like. Wait until Saturn, the planet of challenge, ends its four-month retrograde in Pisces on November 15 before trying to initiate major changes at home. In the meantime, be a peaceful observer.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, last week’s Scorpio new moon continues to influence your health and wellness journey, and you may get a sign this week that helps you take this aspect of your life more seriously. If you’ve been overextending yourself, especially with Mercury and Venus now both in Sagittarius in your sector of partnership, this new moon energy will help you set boundaries, say no, and put your own needs first, even if this isn’t something you’re used to doing. With Mercury, your planetary ruler, encouraging you to open up to the right people, try to find an accountability buddy who can help you stay on track with your health and fitness goals.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mars, the planet of action, enters Leo on November 3 and stimulates your sector of creativity and communication. Take advantage of Mars’ direct motion in Leo because starting at the end of November and as we get closer to Mars retrograde, which begins on December 6, you may find your motivation for your creative ventures decreases. For now, the combination of the Scorpio new moon and Mars in Leo will make you feel on top of your game.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, since you are ruled by the moon, you are very much still in la-la land as you integrate the downloads from the ethereal Scorpio new moon that took place on November 1. You have until the 11th to set your new moon intentions and since this lunation took place in your sector of fate, children, creativity and true love, many of your intentions this week will have to do with opening your heart to love and letting your imagination take more of the lead. How can you invite more playfulness and passion into your life? Reflect on this question as the month begins.
You’ve made it through a major rite of passage now that Mars has left your sign and entered Leo. Mars will re-enter your sign early next year due to its retrograde beginning on December 6, which means there are still key lessons that Mars wants to teach you about asserting yourself, setting boundaries and finding a healthy balance between tending to your needs while caring about the needs of those closest to you. For now, Mars’ direct movement in Leo urges you to be more self-focused and place your attention on getting your money right. If you follow Mars’ momentum, expect waves of abundance to come pouring through this month.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, how are you feeling after that regenerative Scorpio new moon? This week is ideal for having healing conversations with family members regarding where you stand, what you will and will not tolerate, and the intentions you have for your family in the six months to come. As much as you tend to be the one who has it all together (at least externally), being vulnerable and willing to ask for help if you need it is a key lesson that the cosmos wants you to accept this week, especially since Juno, the asteroid of intimacy, is also in Scorpio at this time, highlighting your sector of roots.
The highlight of this week for you comes with Mars entering your sign on November 3, where it will stay for an extended period of time due to Mars retrograde beginning on December 6. Mars will dip in and out of your sign and also make its way back into Cancer during the retrograde, so you’ll vacillate between moments of being focused on self-transformation and moments where you’ll want to be more of a hermit and integrate key lessons on spiritual renewal. For now, this week is more about stepping into the limelight after a period of hibernation and letting yourself receive all the accolades you deserve.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this month’s Scorpio new moon energy continues to be felt this week and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the way you’re able to stand up for yourself and others, and speak, communicate and create with greater self-confidence. When Juno, the asteroid of marriage, also enters Scorpio on the 3rd, you may have an auspicious conversation with a romantic partner that allows you to share your intentions while remaining open to hearing theirs. If you’re single and not romantically intertwined at this point in time, you may notice that your social and love life deepens over these next six months, and you may end up boo’d up by the Scorpio full moon of 2025.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mars is in Leo for an extended stay due to Mars retrograde beginning in December, so your sector of spirituality, healing, solitude and enclosure is activated. This can feel like a contrast to the more passionate energy of Scorpio season; while Mars in Leo typically encourages us to let ourselves be seen and celebrated, the fact that it’s currently in your solitude sector means you may initially feel more introspective and guarded this week. Since Mars isn’t retrograde for another month, you’d benefit from taking baby steps toward consistently putting yourself out there, even if it scares you.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the Scorpio new moon energy continues to highlight ways that you may have been fearing your own potential, but you now feel enough power and courage to push past that fear. With the South Node, symbol of our karmic past, getting ready to leave your sign at the start of 2025, you’re evolving more rapidly, and this new moon energy is precipitating this evolution. Stay hydrated this week because we have Mercury, Venus and Mars all currently in fire signs, which will stimulate your passion and creativity but could also lead to you doing too much at once and feeling overwhelmed.
Mars’ transit in Leo will particularly boost your social sector these next few months but once Mars retrograde begins on December 6, it could considerably slow this area of your life down. If you have a major event that you’d like to plan or host, do your best to get it done this month rather than next, because you’ll feel more energy and momentum while Mars is direct in your sector of social network and technology. Avoid procrastinating on projects that you know will lead you closer to achieving your long-term goals.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this is your rebirth week. This is your time to kick-start the month of November feeling self-focused while affirming yourself and stepping into your highest timeline. The blank slate that the recent Scorpio new moon has offered you is yours for the taking. You can create a new normal or life for yourself, or even decide that there’s nothing "normal" that you want to pursue right now — let yourself be as weird and out there as your spirit is seeking. This will feel profoundly liberating.
Juno, the asteroid of marriage, enters your sign this week and encourages you to get honest about your romantic desires without feeling like it’s a sign of weakness to reveal your vulnerabilities to a trusted few. With your planetary ruler, Mars, also entering Leo this week, your mission is to find a balance between your tough and sensitive side, your masculine and feminine energy. Do your best to integrate both aspects of yourself so that they create a seamless harmony.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, with Mercury and Venus both in Sagittarius this week, you’re getting a preview of what Sag season will have in store. These fiery transits are helping you come out of the hibernation shell that you’ve been in since Scorpio season started. Your sector of spirituality is very much still influenced by last week’s Scorpio new moon, and when it comes to relationships, the fact that Juno, the asteroid of marriage, is now in Scorpio in your spirituality sector means that you may be feeling more committed and naturally monogamous than people typically expect of you. There’s a bit of a contrast between the freedom-loving energy of the Sag placements in the air and the more controlling nature of the Scorpio transits. Don’t fight this contrast — get curious about it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mars’ newfound presence in Leo adds dynamic energy to your life this week by reminding you of ways you can explore unfamiliar territories and travel to new states of mind, either literally, by going on a trip these next few weeks, or mentally, through engaging in research or reading a thrilling new book. Spend time this week engaging with your senses in expansive ways that help you feel mentally and spiritually inspired by the infinite possibilities that the universe has to offer.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the energy from the recent Scorpio new moon is helping you refine your social life by being even more selective about who you share your thoughts, resources and dreams with. Saturn, your planetary ruler, is still retrograde for a little over a week so you’re feeling ultra sensitive to outside energy. It’s best to ease into November with a gradual approach to connecting with others.
At the same time, since the asteroid of marriage, Juno, is also in Scorpio starting this week, there’s value in letting your more emotional side be seen, particularly in your friendships and digital profiles. Letting people see your imperfections rather than your perfectly curated self will humanize you more.
You may be feeling restless due to Mars, the planet of action, being in Leo and also in the pre-shadow phase of its upcoming retrograde. It feels like you have one foot on the gas and the other on the brake, which can generate a sense of friction. But this is also encouraging you to make sure you’re prioritizing what you care most about and that you’re delegating tasks you’re not as capable of handling at this time. Your biggest mission this week is not to be too prideful to ask for help or to admit if you don’t feel fully confident about something.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, as much as you prefer making decisions based on logic or practicality, the recent Scorpio new moon has reminded you of the power of intuition and foresight. If you haven’t set your intentions for the Scorpio new moon, this is one of the best weeks to do so as the energy will continue to be felt potently up until November 11.
Meanwhile Pluto, Scorpio’s ruler, is getting ready to re-enter your sign on November 19 and you can already sense that everything you once knew as a solid foundation is going through a radical and dramatic shift. Be patient with yourself and others this week as we’re all adjusting to the transformations that the universe is imposing, as well as the ones that are self-imposed.
With Mars, the planet of action, in your opposite sign of Leo for the rest of the year, your sector of marriage is activated, indicating that you should spend more time prioritizing your intimate partnerships, especially if you had neglected them when Mars was in Cancer in your sector of routine and wellness. Take advantage of the fact that Mars is direct in Leo until December 6. If there’s anything you need to say or do to clear the air or release grudges in your relationships, now’s the time to do so; once Mars begins its retrograde, we’ll be more susceptible to getting caught up in pettiness or misunderstandings.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’re in an ambitious mood as you begin the week thanks to both Mercury and Venus now in Sagittarius and activating your sector of career and reputation. This is definitely the time to allow yourself to dream bigger and even get caught up in fantasies or "delusions" about what’s possible for your life. Avoid sharing too much of your intentions with others before you’ve gotten a chance to plant the seeds and take the necessary actions to breathe life into those intentions. This is an essential week for protecting your energy from people who may mean well but who aren’t as much of a visionary as you are and could therefore be acting like Debbie Downers.
With Mars, the planet of action, now in Leo for the rest of the year, your sector of routine and wellness is stimulated, so you may feel called to be more physically active and spend more time outdoors. Make the most of Mars’ direct motion in Leo because as we approach the retrograde, which begins in early December, you won’t feel as energetic as you do this week. This week is about taking intentional and bold action. If your gut tells you to go for it, go for it.