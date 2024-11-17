Your Horoscope This Week: November 17 To 23

Welcome to the most astrologically potent week of November, cosmic beings. After last week’s Taurus full moon shook up our foundations and urged us to reflect on our deepest values, we’re now witnessing Pluto — the planet of transformation — re-enter Aquarius on November 19 at 3:39 p.m. EST, where it will stay for the next 20 years. Pluto in Aquarius will revolutionize life as we know it, so take time this week for honest reflection on the personal and collective changes you wish to bring forth.
This week also marks Saturn’s first full week direct in Pisces, and on the 22nd the sun shifts out of Scorpio and into Sagittarius for a four-week journey. Sagittarius season will encourage us to expand in unforeseen ways but keep in mind that Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius next Monday, the 25th, potentially disrupting travel or communication plans. The best approach during Sagittarius season is to go with the flow and maintain a great sense of humor as Mercury stirs things up.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Pluto’s shift into Aquarius on the 19th activates your sector of friendship and social networks. Over the next 20 years, you can expect a radical shift in how you approach these areas of your life. You’re drawn to friends with whom you can be your most authentic, unconventional self, so if you have any superficial connections, they won’t be around for long. Make sure you’re also emitting the energy you wish to attract.
With Saturn, the planet of challenge, now direct in Pisces, and the sun entering your fellow fire sign Sagittarius on the 22nd, you’re likely to feel a renewed sense of purpose and momentum with your long-term goals. This is the time to embrace optimism about the weeks and months ahead — you’ve made it through a “dark night of the soul” period, and now it’s your time to soar.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
How are you feeling after your annual full moon, Taurus? With Pluto entering Aquarius on the 19th for a 20-year stretch, you and the other fixed signs (Scorpio, Taurus, Leo and Aquarius) are in for a transformative journey. But it doesn’t have to be tumultuous if you choose to lean into this process of change rather than resist it. Spend time this week reflecting on what needs to evolve in your life, and work on loosening your grip on the need for certain situations or relationships to remain the same.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With Saturn spending its first full week direct in Pisces, you may feel a breakthrough in your sector of friendship and social networks. The hermit phase you’ve experienced over the past four months begins to lift. You might even say yes to a social outing as Sagittarius season begins on the 22nd, which, while outside your comfort zone, will help you let loose and embrace a more free-spirited vibe as November comes to a close. Just what the doctor ordered.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, as Pluto leaves Capricorn on the 19th and enters your fellow air sign Aquarius for the next 20 years, prepare for a major shift in your sector of expansion. If you’ve been feeling uninspired by your current path or sensing there’s something more exciting out there, this is the week to visualize a more thrilling alternative — even if that means taking a break from work if you’re feeling burnt out. It’s time to think outside the box in defining your identity and release the need to pursue only what you’re already good at. Explore something you’re curious about, even if it’s new or outside your usual expertise.
With Saturn, the planet of challenge, now direct in Pisces for the next seven months, your creativity is heightened, helping you find solutions to problems that once seemed insurmountable. Remember that Jupiter, the planet of luck, is currently retrograde in your sign, making this a great time to complete past passion projects you may have put on hold. Saturn’s direct motion could give you the energy boost you need to tie up loose ends just in time for Sagittarius season.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
As the week begins, you’re still feeling the after-effects of last week’s supermoon in Taurus, particularly with its conjunction to Uranus, the planet of surprise. Someone close to you may have caught you off guard, especially with Pluto rounding out its stay in Capricorn, which stimulates your partnership and marriage sector. Now, as Pluto enters Aquarius, highlighting your sector of merging for the next 20 years, your challenge will be to find balance between your desire to fully merge with a partner and your need for solitude.
With Saturn, the planet of challenge, spending its first full week direct in Pisces, opportunities to travel abroad, start a new course of study, lean into entrepreneurship or join a spiritual community may arise. This is the time to say yes to stepping out of your comfort zone, led by intuition and foresight. Incredible experiences await as you embrace change, just in time for the liberating energy of Sagittarius season.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, Pluto — the planet of transformation — enters your opposite sign, Aquarius, on the 19th, where it will remain for the next 20 years. Whether it’s been a priority for you or not, Pluto now asks you to focus on your relationships, ensuring a harmonious blend of autonomy and interdependence in your connections. Over the next two decades, you may meet people from vastly different backgrounds, enriching and enlivening your life.
Meanwhile, Saturn, the planet of challenge, spends its first full week direct in Pisces, in your sector of depth, merging and outside resources. Now that Saturn is direct, your ability to attract funds from external sources is heightened. This is an ideal week to apply for loans, scholarships, grants or pitch investors to help you scale your business or creative projects.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, Pluto’s entrance into Aquarius on the 19th marks the beginning of a new era that encourages you to redefine your wellness and service journey. If you’ve felt scattered in your workout routine, Pluto in Aquarius will inspire you to find creative ways to stay fit and support your mental and emotional wellbeing. This might mean joining group workouts or participating in community service like beach clean-ups, allowing you to stay active while making a positive impact.
While Pluto in Aquarius may feel unfamiliar at first, it’s urging you to embrace your inner quirks and release perfectionism — it will feel freeing as you surrender to the process.
With Saturn, the planet of challenge, spending its first full week direct in Pisces, your sector of partnership and marriage is activated, giving you more confidence in this area of your life. Any indecision you felt during Saturn’s retrograde will gradually dissipate, allowing you to see people and situations with greater clarity over the next seven months.
Libra Sun & Rising:
With Aquarius energy taking center stage as Pluto makes its iconic shift into your fellow air sign Aquarius on the 19th, your sector of fun, fate, dating, youth and creativity is activated for the next two decades. If you’re single, you may find yourself drawn to Aquarius placements or people who are unlike your usual type. You’ll be more captivated by intellect than looks during this era, which may surprise both you and those around you. Whether single or coupled, you’re seeking more freedom and fun in your love and creative life, allowing you to break free from past limitations.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Saturn’s shift direct in Pisces in your health and wellness sector brings positive energy, especially if you’ve felt sluggish or unmotivated during Saturn’s retrograde. However, pace yourself before jumping into a new workout or wellness routine, as Saturn will still be in its post-shadow phase until early 2025. Ease into this new chapter rather than pressuring yourself to transform everything at once.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
With Pluto, your ruling planet, bidding farewell to Capricorn on the 19th, and the sun leaving your sign for Sagittarius on the 22nd, you may feel both nostalgic and excited for what’s ahead. Standing at the edge of a new era, you feel both vulnerable and powerful. Use these final days of Scorpio season to treat yourself to a self-care activity or spa day, helping you ease into this fresh chapter knowing that everything is about to change — and that’s okay.
Saturn’s first week direct in Pisces reconnects you with your inner child after a few months of feeling off track. Sparks of creative inspiration will start to reignite within you, reviving any sense of lost magic. Your love life also benefits from Saturn’s shift direct, encouraging you to be less critical and more patient as you observe your ideal romantic reality unfolding. Love this journey for you!
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Happy early birthday, Sagittarius! Sag season begins on the 22nd but the final days of Scorpio season and Pluto in Capricorn may find you in a reflective, hermit-like mood. When Pluto shifts into Aquarius on the 19th, your communication sector is activated for the next two decades, inspiring you to express your needs and ideas more boldly than ever. If you’ve been aspiring to create systemic change on a national or local level, now is the time to start — even if only through small steps.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With Saturn now direct in Pisces, your sector of home, roots and values feels more nurturing than it did over the past four months. Family misunderstandings or conflicts are likely to resolve in the coming weeks and months as Saturn settles in Pisces. To make the most of this planetary shift, embrace the courage to face your shadows, insecurities and past wounds, allowing you to communicate openly about the support you need on your healing journey.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you’ve come a long way since 2008, when Pluto first entered your sign and began its transformative journey. Now, as Pluto leaves your sign for the final time in our lifetimes and re-enters Aquarius, where it’ll stay until 2044, it’s a great week to lighten your schedule and embrace a more easygoing outlook. Pluto’s 20-year transit through Aquarius will energize your sector of money and self-esteem, encouraging you to release any dead weight and find greater freedom in all areas of life.
With Saturn — your planetary ruler — now direct in Pisces in your communication sector, you may feel ready to process and express past hurts or unspoken grievances. This could initially feel overwhelming, especially with the lingering energy of the Taurus full moon, but it will ultimately feel refreshing. Consider opening up to a therapist, trusted friend or support group, or even pouring your thoughts into a journal. Allowing yourself to release these emotions will be profoundly healing.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, welcome to a new dimension. On the 19th, Pluto, the planet of transformation, re-enters your sign for the next 20 years. Pluto in Aquarius will inspire you to see yourself in radical new ways and attract dynamic partnerships in the years to come. Your evolution will serve as a beacon, encouraging others to become more open-minded, innovative and unconventional as they follow your lead. Just remember to stay grounded as you attract attention and acclaim — remain true to your core values.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
With Saturn, your ruler, now direct in Pisces, your sector of money and self-esteem is set to receive a positive boost. You’ll feel less distracted and more focused on financial planning. Spend time reflecting on how you currently earn your living, and consider if there are areas that don’t align with your long-term goals. This is the perfect moment to explore more fulfilling and sustainable paths.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week you may feel like a caterpillar emerging as a butterfly. With Saturn no longer retrograde in your sign, you can see your “new wings” and feel ready to take flight. Others will notice your brilliance too, but be discerning — make sure the people around you are genuine supporters, not just those who want to be in your orbit without contributing anything meaningful.
As Pluto enters Aquarius on the 19th for the next two decades, your sector of spirituality, healing and closure is activated, encouraging you to approach healing with a healthy sense of detachment. Rather than journeying alone, consider healing in community by connecting with others who have faced similar experiences. This collective approach will accelerate your healing and remind you that you’re not alone.