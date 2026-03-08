Your Horoscope This Week: March 8 To 15

Sag, if the past few months felt like someone secretly put your life on “buffering mode,” you weren’t imagining it. On March 10th, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, and since Jupiter happens to be your ruling planet, this shift lands a little louder for you than for most signs. Over the past four and a half months, Jupiter retrograde has been activating your intimacy, shared resources, and merging sector, which basically means the universe has been forcing you to deal with the deep stuff instead of just booking another flight and calling it growth. You may have been rethinking financial partnerships, confronting trust issues, or realizing that certain emotional dynamics were heavier than you wanted to admit. The good news is that now Jupiter is moving forward again, and between now and June 30th, the insights you gained can finally translate into healthier boundaries, smarter financial decisions, and relationships that actually feel mutual instead of confusing.