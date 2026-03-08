Your Horoscope This Week: March 8 To 15
Cosmic beings, this will be an exciting week to be alive because Jupiter, the planet of luck, finally stations direct in Cancer on March 10th after nearly four and a half months of retrograde motion. If the past few months felt slower than expected, especially around matters of home, family, emotional security, or even how you communicate your feelings, that wasn’t a cosmic punishment.
Jupiter retrograde tends to pull our growth inward before it expands outward again. You may have spent this time reconsidering where you live, how you nurture yourself, or how you show compassion in your closest relationships. Conversations might have felt moodier, more reflective, or occasionally passive aggressive because the real work was happening internally. Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, momentum begins to return in these areas of life. Even though there will still be a shadow period for a few weeks, you may notice that plans around home, relocation, emotional healing, or family matters finally start flowing more naturally.
Then, on March 11th, we reach a last quarter moon in Sagittarius, which is especially meaningful because Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter itself. Think of this as a cosmic checkpoint, one week after the Virgo lunar eclipse shook things up. Last quarter moons are about reflection and recalibration rather than action. With Mercury still retrograde in Pisces until March 20th, the universe isn’t asking you to sprint forward just yet. Instead, this moment invites you to ask yourself what truths the eclipse revealed and what beliefs you’re ready to release so that the next chapter can begin more honestly. Sagittarius energy encourages big picture thinking, but the lesson here is pacing. You don’t need to rush simply because momentum is returning. Let the insights land first. If restlessness shows up, channel it into journaling, learning something new, or revisiting a vision for the future that feels more aligned with who you are becoming.
At the same time, we’re moving through the first full week of Venus in Aries, and the shift from Venus in Pisces to Venus in Aries is noticeable. Pisces Season can sometimes blur the line between compassion and self-sacrifice, but Venus in Aries reminds us that love also includes choosing ourselves. This energy encourages us to spoil ourselves a little more, take up space, and stop volunteering emotional labor for situations that drain us. You may feel less available for other people’s drama and more interested in being the main character of your own story, and honestly, that’s healthy. When you tend to your needs, whether that’s through rest, pleasure, or simply honoring your boundaries, you naturally show up for the collective from a place of fullness instead of depletion. In other words, self prioritization this week isn’t selfish. It’s a reset that helps you step back into the world with clearer energy and stronger intention.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week begins with momentum returning to an area of life that may have felt emotionally stalled for months. On March 10th, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, activating your home and foundation zone. Since late fall, you may have been reassessing what security actually means to you. Some Aries’ experienced delays around moving, renovating, family plans, or even just creating a living space that feels peaceful instead of chaotic. Others may have realized that certain emotional patterns at home or in close relationships needed healing before forward movement could happen. Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, the emotional clarity you’ve been building can finally translate into action. Plans around living situations, family dynamics, or your sense of belonging may start moving again, even if the pace is still gradual while Jupiter clears its post-retrograde shadow.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag arrives, acting like a cosmic checkpoint. For Aries, this activates your expansion and big picture zone. Normally this energy would encourage bold leaps, spontaneous trips, or saying yes to every opportunity that promises adventure. But because Mercury is retrograde in Pisces and Jupiter only just turned direct, the wiser move is pacing yourself. If you suddenly feel the urge to escape your responsibilities or run toward the next exciting possibility, pause and ask what you might be avoiding. This moon is less about rushing toward the horizon and more about refining the beliefs and goals that will guide your next chapter. Reflection now will make your next leap much more meaningful.
The most empowering energy of the week arrives through Venus moving through your sign, as this is the first full week of Venus in Aries. Your magnetism is rising, and people may naturally gravitate toward your confidence, warmth, and boldness. This is a beautiful time to focus on self love, personal style, and reconnecting with the parts of yourself that make you feel vibrant and alive. At the same time, Venus in your sign reminds you that you don’t have to chase love or validation. Let others meet you where you are. The more you honor your own worth and choose connections with discernment and selectivity, the more the right people will step forward to celebrate you.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the week begins with a noticeable mental and emotional shift as Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10th, activating your communication, mindset, and learning zone. Over the past four and a half months, you may have found yourself rethinking the way you speak, write, teach, or even process your thoughts. Some conversations may have stalled, projects involving writing or learning may have slowed down, or you simply needed more time to reflect before expressing what you truly meant. Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, your voice regains momentum. Ideas that have been brewing beneath the surface can begin to flow more freely, and you may notice conversations becoming clearer, warmer, and more constructive.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag lands in your zone of shared resources, intimacy, and generational wealth. This is a reflective checkpoint around financial partnerships, debts, investments, or emotional entanglements. With Mercury retrograde in Pisces, influencing your friendship and social network sector, the lesson is pacing. If financial or emotional matters feel complicated right now, resist the urge to force quick resolutions. Instead, use this moment to reassess where your energy and resources are going and whether those exchanges feel balanced and sustainable.
Meanwhile, the more subtle but powerful energy this week comes from Venus moving through Aries, activating your spirituality, healing, and solitude zone. You may feel drawn toward quieter pleasures and restorative practices rather than outward socializing. Time alone, reflection, or simply unplugging from the noise of the world can feel especially nourishing. Venus in Aries reminds you that self love sometimes looks like rest, privacy, and protecting your peace while deeper emotional healing unfolds behind the scenes.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the week opens with a welcome sense of forward motion as Jupiter ends its retrograde in Cancer on March 10th, activating your money and self-worth zone. Over the past four and a half months, you may have been rethinking how you earn, spend, and value your time. Maybe income streams felt slower to grow, maybe you had to tighten the budget a bit, or maybe you realized that certain situations weren’t paying you what your energy is actually worth.
Jupiter retrograde tends to teach us about abundance from the inside out, and now that it’s moving forward again, you may start seeing gradual improvements around financial opportunities or a renewed sense of confidence in what you bring to the table. Think of it less like winning the lottery overnight and more like realizing you’re finally charging the right price for your magic.
On March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag lands directly in your partnership zone, acting like a cosmic checkpoint for love, collaboration, and long-term commitments. Sagittarius energy can sometimes make you want to run toward the next exciting possibility, but with Mercury still retrograde in Pisces, especially influencing your career sector, it’s wise to slow down before making major relationship decisions. This is a moment to reflect on what you’ve learned about partnership dynamics rather than rushing to define the future. In other words, you don’t need to send the dramatic “we need to talk” text just yet.
Meanwhile, the lighter and more social energy of the week comes from the first full week of Venus in Aries, activating your friendship, tech, and community zone. Invitations may pop up, group chats might suddenly come back to life, and you could feel more excited about collaborating with people who share your ideas and enthusiasm. Venus in Aries reminds you that connection should feel energizing, not draining. So say yes to the people who inspire you, laugh with you, and convince you to leave the house when you’ve been glued to your phone for too long.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, if you feel like you just woke up from a four-month-long emotional hibernation, you’re not imagining things. On March 10th, Jupiter stations direct in your sign, and after months of inward reflection, the universe is finally nudging you forward again. Since Jupiter began its retrograde late last year, you may have been reconsidering who you are, what you want your life to look like, and how much emotional labor you’re willing to carry for others. Some Cancerians pulled back to heal, others changed their priorities entirely, and many realized that growth sometimes requires slowing down before things expand. Now, with Jupiter moving forward in your sign until June 30th, you’re stepping into a more confident version of yourself, one who trusts their instincts, sets healthier boundaries, and isn’t afraid to take up space in their own life story.
On March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag acts like a gentle reality check around your health, routines, and teamwork dynamics. Sagittarius energy can sometimes make you want to sprint toward the next adventure, but this moon asks you to pause and evaluate whether your daily habits actually support the bigger future you’re building. If you’ve been juggling too many responsibilities or saying yes to everything, the message here is pacing. The progress you’re about to experience with Jupiter direct will last longer if your body, schedule, and work environment are sustainable.
Later in the week, as the moon moves through Aries, your career and public life sector becomes more active. You might feel a renewed urge to take initiative professionally or speak up about your ambitions. The key is balancing this drive with the emotional wisdom you gained during Jupiter’s retrograde. You’re not the same Cancer you were four months ago, and the goals you pursue now should reflect that growth. This is less about rushing ahead and more about stepping forward with intention, confidence, and a clearer sense of who you are becoming.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the week begins with a quieter but powerful shift as Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10th, activating your spirituality and closure sector. Over the past four and a half months, you may have felt like progress slowed in ways you couldn’t fully explain. That’s because Jupiter retrograde tends to work behind the scenes, encouraging emotional processing, deep rest, and releasing old patterns before the next chapter begins. You might’ve spent more time reflecting, healing from past experiences, or realizing that certain habits or connections were draining your energy. Now that Jupiter’s moving forward again, the emotional clearing you’ve been doing begins to make sense. Think of this period, which lasts until June 30th (when Jupiter enters your sign for 13 months!), as the final stretch of an important healing cycle before your life starts expanding more visibly later this year.
On March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag lights up your creativity, romance, and self-expression zone. Normally this energy would inspire bold moves in love, art, or personal projects, but with Mercury retrograde in Pisces, the wiser approach is reflection rather than rushing forward. If you’re feeling restless, ask yourself what actually brings you joy versus what simply distracts you. This moon is less about dramatic declarations and more about rediscovering what genuinely lights you up.
The mood becomes more adventurous later in the week as fiery energy builds in your expansion sector. With Venus now in Aries, you may feel the urge to explore new ideas, travel plans, or learning opportunities that broaden your perspective. The key is letting curiosity lead without forcing immediate results. After months of internal work, Leo, you’re stepping into a phase where inspiration slowly returns, and when it does, it will feel both exciting and deeply aligned with who you’ve become.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the week begins with a sense of forward motion returning to your future plans as Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10th, activating your friendship, community, and long-term vision sector. Over the past four and a half months, you may have been rethinking your relationship with certain groups, collaborators, or social networks. Some friendships may have felt distant, group projects may have slowed down, or you might’ve realized that certain communities no longer reflect the person you’re becoming. Jupiter retrograde tends to refine your sense of belonging before it expands it again. Now that it’s direct, momentum returns. Between now and June 30th, you may reconnect with aligned communities, meet people who support your future goals, or feel more confident about the direction your dreams are taking.
On March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag turns your attention toward home, family, and emotional foundations. After last week’s lunar eclipse in your sign, this moment acts like a grounding checkpoint. Sagittarius energy can make you want to keep moving forward quickly, but this moon asks you to slow down and integrate everything that’s recently shifted in your life. With Mercury still retrograde in Pisces, influencing your partnership sector, conversations with loved ones may still need patience and care. The lesson here is not rushing decisions about living situations or family matters until you feel emotionally settled.
As the week unfolds, Venus in Aries’ energy builds in your intimacy and transformation zone. This can bring deeper conversations around trust, shared resources, or emotional vulnerability. You may find yourself craving more honesty and depth in your connections, and that’s a healthy sign of growth. The more you allow space for transparency, both with yourself and others, the more empowered you’ll feel moving forward from the intense but liberating eclipse energy you just experienced.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the energy shifts noticeably this week as Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10th, activating your career, reputation, and legacy sector. Over the past four and a half months, you may have felt like your professional life was moving in slow motion. Projects could have taken longer than expected, leadership opportunities may have required more patience, or you might have been questioning what success actually means to you now. Jupiter retrograde here wasn’t blocking your progress, it was helping you refine your direction. Now that it’s moving forward again, momentum around your career and public visibility begins to build. Between now and June 30th, you may find doors opening, recognition increasing, or a clearer sense of purpose guiding your professional path.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag acts as a reflective checkpoint in your communication and mindset sector. After the intensity of the recent eclipse season, this moon encourages you to slow down and reconsider the way you’re thinking about your future plans. Sagittarius energy can make everything feel urgent or exciting, but with Mercury still retrograde in Pisces, especially influencing your routines and daily work life, the wiser move is reflection. If conversations feel slightly off or plans shift unexpectedly, treat it as useful feedback rather than a setback.
Meanwhile, relationship energy is heating up as Venus in Aries’ energy continues to activate your partnership zone. This can bring more passion, directness, and honesty into your closest connections. You may notice that you’re less interested in tiptoeing around difficult conversations and more willing to say what you actually feel. While that might feel intense at times, it can also be refreshing. When both people show up authentically instead of trying to maintain perfect harmony, the result is often a deeper and more exciting connection.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the energy shifts in a big picture way this week as Jupiter ends its retrograde in Cancer on March 10th, activating your expansion and higher learning sector. Over the past four and a half months, you may have been reconsidering where your life is headed, questioning certain beliefs, or feeling like plans involving travel, publishing, education, or entrepreneurship were slower to unfold than expected. Jupiter retrograde in this area tends to ask deeper questions first: What kind of life actually excites you? What experiences help you grow rather than just keep you busy?
Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, the answers you’ve been reflecting on begin to translate into action. Between now and June 30th, opportunities to broaden your world may start appearing, whether through travel, learning, or simply saying yes to paths that feel more aligned with your long-term vision.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag lands in your money and self-worth sector, acting as a reality check around finances and energy exchanges. Sagittarius energy can make you want to take bold risks or spend freely in the name of adventure, but with Mercury still retrograde in Pisces, influencing your creativity and romance sector, pacing yourself is key. This moon invites you to reflect on what abundance actually means to you and whether your financial choices support the life you’re building. Instead of rushing into new commitments, take this moment to adjust your priorities so your resources align with your values.
Meanwhile, fiery energy continues to build in your wellness and daily routine sector. This is the first full week of Venus in Aries, encouraging you to bring more pleasure and care into your everyday life. Whether that means improving your schedule, creating healthier habits, or simply finding joy in small rituals, the goal is to fall in love with taking care of yourself. When your routines feel nourishing instead of draining, Scorpio, everything else in your life starts flowing more smoothly too.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, if the past few months felt like someone secretly put your life on “buffering mode,” you weren’t imagining it. On March 10th, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, and since Jupiter happens to be your ruling planet, this shift lands a little louder for you than for most signs. Over the past four and a half months, Jupiter retrograde has been activating your intimacy, shared resources, and merging sector, which basically means the universe has been forcing you to deal with the deep stuff instead of just booking another flight and calling it growth. You may have been rethinking financial partnerships, confronting trust issues, or realizing that certain emotional dynamics were heavier than you wanted to admit. The good news is that now Jupiter is moving forward again, and between now and June 30th, the insights you gained can finally translate into healthier boundaries, smarter financial decisions, and relationships that actually feel mutual instead of confusing.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in your sign arrives like a cosmic mirror. Normally a Sag moon would have you itching to make a bold decision, announce a new life plan, or dramatically reinvent yourself overnight. But with Mercury still retrograde in Pisces, especially stirring things up in your home zone, the smarter move is reflection rather than impulsive action. If you suddenly feel the urge to run away from responsibilities or declare a completely new direction for your life at 2 a.m., maybe sit with that feeling for a moment. This moon is less about making the leap and more about asking yourself what you actually believe about your path now.
Meanwhile, Venus in Aries is quietly becoming the highlight of your week. This is the first full week of Venus moving through your romance and joy sector, and honestly, it’s a vibe. After all the emotional processing of Jupiter retrograde, this energy reminds you that life isn’t only about deep realizations and existential growth. It’s also about fun, flirting with possibilities, and doing things simply because they make you feel alive. Just be careful not to turn every exciting moment into a full-blown life decision. You can enjoy the spark without immediately setting the entire forest on fire.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, if your relationship life has felt like a long group project where you somehow ended up doing most of the work… congratulations, that cosmic phase is finally shifting. On March 10th, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, activating your partnership and marriage sector. Over the past four and a half months, Jupiter retrograde may have made you rethink the dynamics in your closest relationships. Some Capricorns realized they were over-functioning, carrying emotional labor, or trying to keep everything stable while quietly feeling drained. Others may have had delays around commitments, collaborations, or business partnerships. The retrograde wasn’t blocking love or connection, it was asking you to redefine what mutual effort actually looks like. Now that Jupiter is moving forward again, momentum returns. Between now and June 30th, healthier partnerships and more balanced collaborations can begin to take shape.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag lights up your rest, closure, and subconscious sector. Sagittarius energy usually makes people want to chase adventure or drop a big philosophical realization on everyone in the group chat, but this moon is asking you to slow down instead. With Mercury still retrograde in Pisces, influencing your communication zone, your mind may be processing a lot behind the scenes. If you feel the urge to withdraw, nap, journal, or simply avoid unnecessary drama, that’s actually the healthiest move. Think of this moon as a quiet cosmic checkpoint rather than a moment to push yourself harder.
Meanwhile, the louder energy of the week comes from Venus in Aries, now in its first full week activating your home zone. Translation: your private life is where the action is. You might feel inspired to redecorate, move furniture around like you’re on a home makeover show, or simply protect your peace with a little more intensity than usual. Venus in Aries reminds you that comfort and emotional safety are forms of luxury too. And honestly, Capricorn, after everything you’ve been holding together lately, choosing rest, beauty, and a drama free environment is not only allowed… it’s necessary.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, if your daily life has felt like one long to-do list that somehow keeps regenerating itself like a video game villain, there’s finally a shift in the air. On March 10th, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, activating your work, wellness, and routine sector. Over the past four and a half months, Jupiter retrograde may have slowed down projects, forced you to rethink your schedule, or revealed that some of your habits were… let’s say not exactly sustainable. Maybe you took on too much at work, maybe your sleep schedule went rogue, or maybe you realized that being productive 24/7 isn’t actually the personality trait you want it to be. The good news is that with Jupiter now moving forward, the adjustments you’ve been making can start producing real results. Between now and June 30th, improvements in your workflow, health habits, or team dynamics can help your life feel a lot more manageable.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag lights up your friendship and community sector. Sagittarius energy loves big plans, spontaneous hangouts, and group adventures, but with Mercury still retrograde in Pisces stirring things up in your money and values zone, the lesson this week is pacing. If your social calendar suddenly fills up or someone pitches a grand collaborative idea, take a moment before committing. This moon is less about rushing into every exciting opportunity and more about asking whether those connections and projects actually support your long-term vision.
Meanwhile, Venus in Aries is bringing the fun back into your social life. This is the first full week of Venus activating your realm of communication, and it can make you more playful, witty, and socially magnetic than usual. Text threads might get livelier, new conversations could spark unexpected chemistry, and you may feel more inspired to share your thoughts without overthinking every word. Just remember, Aquarius, not every interesting idea needs to become a full-scale project immediately. Sometimes it’s enough to enjoy the conversation and see where it leads.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, if your love life, creativity, or general “spark for life” has felt a little muted over the past few months, there’s a reason for that cosmic slowdown. On March 10th, Jupiter stations direct in Cancer, activating your romance, joy, and self-expression sector. Since late fall, Jupiter retrograde may have had you rethinking what actually brings you happiness instead of just keeping you busy. Maybe dating felt confusing, a creative project stalled, or you realized you’ve been pouring energy into things that weren’t truly lighting you up. Jupiter retrograde tends to refine your definition of joy before expanding it again. Now that it’s moving forward, the vibe shifts. Between now and June 30th, you may notice more opportunities for romance, creativity, and genuine fun returning to your life.
Then on March 11th, the last quarter moon in Sag lands in your career and legacy sector, acting like a cosmic reality check around your ambitions. Sagittarius energy loves big dreams and bold declarations, but with Mercury still retrograde in your sign, the wiser move is reflection rather than rushing toward a major professional decision. If you suddenly feel like announcing a brand-new life plan or pivoting dramatically, maybe give yourself a few days to think it through. This moon is about refining your vision, not launching the entire mission just yet.
Meanwhile, Venus in Aries is activating your money and self-worth zone, and this is the first full week of that transit. The message here is simple but powerful: know your value. You may feel more motivated to advocate for yourself financially, price your work more confidently, or invest in things that genuinely make you feel good. Venus here also reminds you that abundance isn’t just about numbers in a bank account, it’s about recognizing the worth of your time, energy, and creativity. When you treat yourself like you’re valuable, Pisces, the world tends to follow your lead.
