Your Horoscope This Week: March 29 To April 4
R29 babes, as March comes to a close, the energy softens in a noticeable way. On March 30th, Venus enters its home sign of Taurus, where it’ll stay for the next four weeks, shifting us out of the faster, more self-focused rhythm of Venus in Aries and into something slower, more intentional, and deeply embodied. Love begins to feel less like a chase and more like something you allow yourself to receive. There’s a stronger awareness of reciprocity, of what feels good and sustainable, whether that’s in your relationships, your finances, or your relationship to pleasure itself. You may feel drawn to simple luxuries: good food, rest, touch, beauty, time well spent, and reminded that slowing down is not a setback, it’s part of the process.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up the sky, bringing relationship dynamics into focus in a way that feels both illuminating and emotionally charged. Libra, like Taurus, is ruled by Venus, so this becomes a deeply Venusian lunation, one that asks you to reflect on balance, harmony, and the ways you show up in connection with others. Where have you been over-giving? Where have you been holding back? What does mutual care actually look like for you right now? Full moons tend to reveal what’s been building beneath the surface, and this one may highlight the subtle imbalances that are ready to be acknowledged so they can finally shift.
And just as those realizations begin to land, the moon moves into Scorpio from April 3rd to 5th, deepening the emotional tone of the week and bringing a kind of epilogue to the story the full moon begins. If Libra helps you see the dynamic, Scorpio asks you to feel it fully… and decide what stays and what goes. This can be a more intense undercurrent, where emotions run deeper, truths become harder to ignore, and the desire for honesty outweighs the need to keep things peaceful. It’s not about reacting impulsively, but about honoring what’s real. By the time the weekend unfolds, you may find that something has shifted within you… not necessarily loudly, but in a way that feels final enough to trust.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, what if the next level of your life isn’t about doing more, but about valuing yourself more? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your money and self-worth zone begins to glow for the next four weeks, and the shift is immediate. Instead of chasing, pushing, or trying to prove something, you’re being invited to slow down and receive. This isn’t just about increasing your income, although that can absolutely be part of it. It’s about recognizing that abundance starts with how you treat yourself. Are you resting enough? Are you investing in what makes you feel good in your body? Are you allowing yourself to enjoy what you’ve already built? This is a powerful time to create a more grounded relationship with money and self-esteem. Maybe that looks like setting a realistic budget that still includes pleasure, raising your rates or asking for what you deserve, or simply upgrading your daily habits so they reflect the life you’re growing into. The more you move from self-worth instead of urgency, the more naturally things begin to flow.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up your partnership sector, bringing your relationships into full view. This is where things get real. Full moons tend to reveal what’s been building beneath the surface, so for some Aries, this could look like a breakthrough: a deeper understanding, a much needed conversation, or a moment of clarity that strengthens the bond. For others, it may highlight where things feel imbalanced, whether that’s codependency or realizing you’ve been compromising too much of yourself to keep the peace. Libra energy asks for fairness, reciprocity, and mutual respect, and this lunation may push you to redefine what that looks like in your connections. The lesson isn’t to lose yourself in someone else or to shut people out completely but rather to find that middle ground where you can show up fully and still honor your independence. What becomes clear now is meant to help you move forward with more honesty and alignment in how you love and relate.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, are you ready to step into your glow up era, the kind that feels as good as it looks? Venus enters your sign on March 30th, and for the next four weeks, you’re the main character in the most effortless way. There’s something about this transit that brings you back to yourself, your body, your desires, your pace. You may feel more attractive, more in tune with what you want, and less willing to settle for anything that doesn’t feel aligned. This is a powerful time to invest in yourself, whether that’s updating your wardrobe, prioritizing rest, indulging in simple pleasures, or making choices that reflect your worth. And yes, this can absolutely translate into money and opportunities flowing more easily, but the key is that you’re no longer chasing them from a place of lack. You’re attracting from a place of embodiment. The more you honor what feels good and sustainable, the more others respond to that energy.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up your work, routine, and wellness zone, bringing your daily life into focus. You might notice where things feel out of balance: maybe your schedule’s been overwhelming, your boundaries around work have been blurry, or you’ve been giving more energy than you’re receiving. This full moon can bring a moment of realization, where you see clearly what needs to shift so your life feels more harmonious. For some, this could look like restructuring your routine, setting better boundaries with coworkers, or recommitting to habits that support your well-being. For others, it may be more emotional, like realizing that burnout isn’t something to push through, but something to listen to. Libra energy reminds you that balance is not something you stumble upon… it’s something you actively create. And this week gives you the awareness to start doing exactly that.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, are you ready to romanticize your inner world instead of always being outside? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your spirituality and healing sector becomes more active, and the vibe shifts in a way that might feel unfamiliar at first. Things slow down. You may feel less interested in being everywhere at once and more drawn to quiet moments, reflection, and reconnecting with yourself behind the scenes. This is a beautiful time to tend to your inner life: your thoughts, your emotions, your patterns, especially the ones you don’t always pause long enough to notice. There’s also something very restorative about this transit, where pleasure comes from rest, solitude, music, journaling, or even just giving yourself permission to not always be “on.” And interestingly, the more you allow yourself to slow down and pour into yourself privately, the more clarity you gain about what (and who) actually deserves your energy moving forward.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up your creativity, romance, and self-expression sector, and suddenly… you’re back outside, but in a different way. This is a heart-opening, attention-grabbing kind of energy that can bring romantic developments, creative breakthroughs, or moments where you feel more seen and appreciated for who you are. For some Geminis, this could look like a flirtation turning into something more meaningful, or a realization about what you truly want in love. For others, it may highlight where you’ve been holding back your creativity or downplaying your voice. This full moon week may show you whether your joy has been mutual or one-sided. The invitation here is to express yourself more freely… not to perform, but to connect. When you let yourself be seen in a way that feels authentic, the right people respond naturally.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, are you ready to let your life feel a little sweeter, especially with the right people around you? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your friendship, community, and long-term vision sector begins to open up in a beautiful way. Over the next four weeks, you may find yourself drawn to people and spaces that feel supportive, grounding, and genuinely aligned with who you’re becoming. This isn’t about networking for the sake of it, but rather about connection that feels good in your body. You might reconnect with friends who remind you of yourself, meet people who share your values, or feel more inspired to collaborate and dream bigger with others. You’re learning how to receive support, and not always being the one who holds everything together. Let people show up for you. Let your desires be witnessed. The more you allow yourself to feel safe in community, the more your future starts to feel like something you don’t have to build alone.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra illuminates your home and roots zone, bringing your emotional foundation into focus. This could look like a moment of clarity around your living situation, family dynamics, or even your relationship with stability and belonging. You might realize where something feels out of balance… maybe you’ve been pouring too much energy into others and not enough into your own space, or avoiding a conversation that needs to happen at home. For some, this could bring a breakthrough, a sense of peace, a needed shift, or a deeper understanding of what “home” truly means. For others, it may feel more like a release, letting go of patterns or expectations that no longer feel supportive. Libra energy asks for harmony, but not at the cost of your truth. This is your moment to create a foundation that feels both peaceful and real.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, are you ready to be admired for what you actually do and not just your potential? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your career and public image zone begins to glow, and over the next four weeks, there’s a natural magnetism building around your work and reputation. People are noticing you: your consistency, your taste, your presence… even if you feel like you’ve been moving quietly. This is a powerful time to lean into your craft, refine your brand, and make choices that reflect the level you’re stepping into. You might feel more motivated to invest in your work, elevate your image, or pursue opportunities that feel both aligned and sustainable. And the key here is patience. Taurus energy doesn’t rush… it builds something that lasts. The more you move with intention and self-respect, the more recognition flows to you without you having to chase it.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up your communication sector, bringing conversations, realizations, and truths to the surface. You might find yourself having an important discussion, expressing something you’ve been holding in, or gaining clarity through someone else’s words. For some Leos, this could be a breakthrough in how you communicate: learning to listen more, or realizing where you’ve been over-explaining or holding back to keep things smooth. For others, it may highlight a decision you’ve been circling, finally landing on what feels right. This week’s full moon invites you to notice whether your voice has been equally valued in your interactions. The clarity that comes now helps you move forward with more confidence in what you say and how you say it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, are you ready to zoom out a little and trust that your life is allowed to get bigger? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your expansion sector opens up in a way that feels both exciting and stabilizing. Over the next four weeks, you may feel drawn to experiences that stretch you: travel, learning something new, exploring a different path, or simply saying yes to opportunities that take you out of your usual routine. There’s a quiet confidence building here, where you’re not just planning your next move, you’re starting to believe in it. This is also a beautiful time to invest in yourself, whether that’s education, mentorship, or experiences that broaden your perspective. The more you allow yourself to follow what feels aligned instead of overanalyzing every detail, the more doors begin to open in ways that feel natural, not forced.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra activates your money and self-worth sector, bringing your relationship to value into focus. This could show up as a financial realization, such as recognizing where you’ve been undercharging, overspending, or not fully honoring what you bring to the table. But it goes deeper than that. You might also notice where your self-esteem has been tied too closely to external validation, or where you’ve been questioning your worth more than necessary. This full moon offers a moment of clarity — a chance to recalibrate how you define value, both materially and emotionally. This full moon week is about making sure that what you give and what you receive are in alignment. The more you stand in your worth, the more your external reality begins to reflect it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you ready to stop playing it safe in love and actually ask for what you want? As Venus, your ruling planet, enters Taurus on March 30th, it activates your depth, intimacy, and shared resources zone, shifting your focus toward what’s real, what’s mutual, and what actually feels safe enough to surrender into. Over the next four weeks, surface-level connections just won’t do it for you. You’re craving something more grounded, more consistent, more authentic. This can show up in your relationships, your finances, or even your emotional patterns, such as noticing where you’ve been holding back, or where you’ve been accepting less than what you truly desire. This is a powerful time to explore trust — trusting others, but more importantly, trusting yourself to receive without overcompensating. Let yourself slow down, feel into what’s actually aligned, and remember that depth doesn’t have to feel chaotic to be meaningful.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in your sign lights up your identity and self-expression sector, bringing a very personal moment of clarity. Full moons tend to reveal what’s been building beneath the surface, and this one’s asking you to look at yourself honestly: how you show up, what you’ve been tolerating, and what you’re ready to shift. For some Libras, this could feel like a breakthrough like a renewed sense of self, a decision to prioritize your needs, or the confidence to move differently in your relationships. For others, it may feel more like a release, encouraging you to let go of people-pleasing patterns, outdated versions of yourself, or roles you’ve outgrown. This is your annual reset. The more you come back to yourself, the more everything else begins to align.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, are you ready to let someone meet you halfway, or are we still doing everything ourselves? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your relationship sector begins to soften in a way that might feel both comforting and slightly unfamiliar. Over the next four weeks, there’s an emphasis on partnership that feels steady, reciprocal, and grounded… not the intense, all-or-nothing dynamic you’re used to navigating, but something that builds slowly and actually lasts. You may find yourself attracting people who are more consistent, more emotionally available, or simply more aligned with where you are now. And the real shift here is learning to receive that without overanalyzing it or trying to control the outcome. This can also extend to professional partnerships or collaborations, such as noticing who shows up for you and allowing yourself to lean into that support instead of carrying everything alone. Love, in all its forms, doesn’t have to be complicated to be real.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra activates your spirituality and subconscious sector, bringing something to light that may have been quietly building behind the scenes. This could show up as a realization about a pattern you’re ready to release, a moment of emotional clarity, or even the need to step back and rest more intentionally. You might notice where you’ve been holding onto something out of habit, fear, or comfort, even if it no longer feels aligned. This isn’t always loud or dramatic, sometimes it’s subtle, like a quiet knowing that it’s time to let go. Libra energy invites balance, but here, that balance comes from within… from choosing peace over control, and release over resistance. What you clear now creates space for something much more aligned to enter.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, are you ready to get your life together, but like, in a way that actually feels good this time? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your work, routine, and wellness zone comes into focus, and over the next four weeks, you’re being invited to slow things down and create systems that feel sustainable, not overwhelming. This isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing things better. You might feel drawn to upgrade your daily habits, take better care of your body, or organize your schedule in a way that leaves room for pleasure, not just productivity. There’s also something here about enjoying the process… finding small moments of satisfaction in your work, your routines, even the way you move through your day. The more you treat your life like something to be curated instead of managed, the more everything starts to flow with less resistance.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up your friendship and community sector, bringing your social life and long-term connections into focus. You might notice a shift in how you relate to certain people… maybe realizing who truly shows up for you and who doesn’t, or feeling called to rebalance the energy you give within your friendships. For some, this could be a moment of reconnection or clarity within a group dynamic. For others, it may be more of a release, leading to you stepping back from spaces that no longer feel aligned. Libra energy asks for reciprocity, so this is a chance to notice whether your relationships feel mutual or one-sided. The more honest you are about where you belong, the easier it becomes to build connections that actually support your growth.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you ready to enjoy your life a little more without feeling like you have to earn it first? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your creativity, romance, and pleasure sector begins to open up, and over the next four weeks, there’s a noticeable shift toward joy, ease, and self-expression. This is a beautiful time to reconnect with what makes you feel alive… whether that’s dating, creating, dressing up, or simply allowing yourself to have fun without attaching it to productivity. You may feel more magnetic in your romantic life, more inspired creatively, or just more in tune with your desires overall. And the key here is letting it be simple. You don’t have to overthink every feeling or plan every outcome. The more you allow yourself to follow what feels good in the moment, the more naturally things begin to align in ways that still feel grounded and sustainable.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up your career and public image sector, bringing a moment of visibility and clarity around your professional path. You might notice something coming full circle: recognition for your work, a decision about your direction, or a realization about what you’re ready to step into next. At the same time, this can highlight where things feel out of balance. Maybe you’ve been overextending yourself, or questioning whether your efforts are being seen. For some, this could feel like a breakthrough, stepping into a new level of confidence or opportunity. For others, it may be a release, letting go of roles or expectations that no longer feel aligned. This lunation is about finding a way to succeed without losing yourself in the process. The more aligned you feel internally, the more your external world begins to reflect it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, are you ready to come home to yourself, and actually enjoy being there? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your home, roots, and emotional foundation zone softens in a really nourishing way over the next four weeks. Life slows down a bit, but not in a boring way… in a “this actually feels good” kind of way. You may feel more drawn to your space, your comfort, your people, or even redefining what home means to you. This can look like redecorating, spending more intentional time with family, creating a routine that feels peaceful, or simply allowing yourself to rest without guilt. You’re now more drawn to emotional security, and this transit helps you choose environments and relationships that feel safe, stable, and supportive. The more you pour into your foundation, the stronger everything else in your life becomes.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra lights up your expansion sector, bringing clarity around your bigger vision, your beliefs, and where you’re heading next. You might feel a pull toward something new: travel, education, a shift in perspective, or even a realization that you’ve outgrown the way you’ve been seeing your life. For some, this could be a breakthrough moment where everything clicks into place. For others, it may feel like a gentle but undeniable nudge to move differently, even if you’re not fully sure how yet. This week’s full moon is about aligning your inner world with your outer direction and making sure that where you’re going actually reflects who you’re becoming. The more honest you are about what you want, the clearer your path forward becomes.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, are you ready to say what you mean, and actually be heard? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your communication sector softens and sweetens over the next four weeks, making it easier to express yourself in a way that feels both grounded and genuine. You may notice conversations flowing more naturally, your words landing more clearly, and even a desire to slow down and be more intentional with how you speak, write, and connect. This is a beautiful time to have meaningful conversations, share your ideas, or even revisit something you’ve been wanting to say but didn’t quite have the words for before. This practical energy helps you organize your thoughts, get clear on your plans, and communicate your needs in a way that others can actually meet. The more you trust your voice, the more doors open through simple, honest expression.
Then on April 1st, the Full Moon in Libra activates your depth and shared resources zone, bringing emotional and financial dynamics into focus. You might notice a realization around trust, vulnerability, or where your energy is being exchanged in ways that don’t feel entirely balanced. This could show up in a relationship, a financial situation, or even your own patterns around giving and receiving. For some, this is a breakthrough such as a deeper level of intimacy or clarity that strengthens a bond. For others, it may feel like a release, recognizing where something no longer feels aligned and being ready to shift it. The more honest you are about what you’re sharing and what you’re receiving in return, the more empowered you become in how you move forward.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT