Your Horoscope This Week: March 29 To April 4

Cancer, are you ready to let your life feel a little sweeter, especially with the right people around you? As Venus enters Taurus on March 30th, your friendship, community, and long-term vision sector begins to open up in a beautiful way. Over the next four weeks, you may find yourself drawn to people and spaces that feel supportive, grounding, and genuinely aligned with who you’re becoming. This isn’t about networking for the sake of it, but rather about connection that feels good in your body. You might reconnect with friends who remind you of yourself, meet people who share your values, or feel more inspired to collaborate and dream bigger with others. You’re learning how to receive support, and not always being the one who holds everything together. Let people show up for you. Let your desires be witnessed. The more you allow yourself to feel safe in community, the more your future starts to feel like something you don’t have to build alone.