Your Horoscope This Week: March 22 To 28
Cosmic beings, we’ve entered the first full week of Mercury moving direct in Pisces after a three-week retrograde that may have left conversations feeling hazy, motivation inconsistent, and your own thoughts a little harder to anchor. While there’s still a post-shadow period lingering for the next couple of weeks, you may already feel the fog slowly lifting, replaced by a quieter trust in your intuition after all the second-guessing this transit brought up.
This week becomes one of the most supportive moments of the month to sit with your intentions and take them seriously. You have until about March 28th to define what you’re calling in, especially when it comes to releasing limiting beliefs that may have felt very real during Mercury’s retrograde. Now, with Aries energy encouraging boldness, there’s an invitation to move forward even if you don’t have all the answers yet, trusting that clarity can come through action rather than waiting for certainty.
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As the week begins, the moon moves through Gemini on Monday and Tuesday, bringing a more curious, mentally active energy. It’s a powerful time to reconnect with your ideas, your voice, and the conversations that help move things forward. You may feel called to respond to messages or revisit connections that had been sitting in the background, but the key here is focus. Gemini can easily scatter your attention, so notice what truly matters and give your energy there, rather than getting pulled into distractions that feel productive but don’t actually shift anything.
By March 25th, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer marks the first turning point since the new moon, bringing emotions closer to the surface and asking you to adjust where needed. There may be moments of sensitivity or doubt, but this phase is less about stopping and more about refining your approach so your intentions can actually take root. Then on March 28th, Saturn in Aries forms a supportive sextile to Pluto in Aquarius, oﬀering a quiet but powerful sense of momentum. If you’ve taken even small steps, you may begin to notice subtle confirmations that something is working… not fully formed yet, but real enough to trust.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the week begins with the moon moving through Gemini, activating your communication sector and gently nudging you back into conversation with your ideas, your voice, and the ways you express what you’re calling in next. With Mercury now in its first full week direct, there’s a noticeable shift in how clearly you’re able to articulate yourself, especially compared to the fogginess of the past few weeks.
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At the same time, you’re still working with the energy of the recent Pisces new moon in your spirituality sector, which may have stirred deeper reflections about your inner world, your healing, and the beliefs you’re ready to release. This is a powerful moment to set intentions that bridge both spaces, trusting your intuition while also giving it language. That might look like journaling your thoughts instead of keeping them in your head, having a conversation you’ve been postponing, or even being more honest with yourself about what you truly want, without filtering it through doubt.
By Wednesday, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer brings the first emotional checkpoint, landing in your home and roots zone and asking you to slow down and pay attention to what’s been building beneath the surface. You may notice a sensitivity around family dynamics, living situations, or even your sense of emotional safety, especially if there are conversations or truths you’ve been avoiding. There can be a temptation to brush things oﬀ or stay busy instead of going there, but this moment is less about disruption and more about realignment. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s support for growth here, even if it starts with something as simple as naming what you feel. Let yourself respond instead of react, and trust that facing what’s uncomfortable now creates a much stronger foundation for everything you’re building next.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, are you ready for your financial revolution? The week begins with the moon moving through Gemini, activating your money and self-worth zone and inviting you to approach your finances with a little more curiosity and flexibility than usual. This doesn’t have to feel heavy or restrictive… in fact, the more you treat it like something you get to experiment with, the more momentum you create. That might look like reworking your budget in a way that actually feels supportive, exploring new streams of income, or simply having more honest conversations with yourself about what security really means to you right now.
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With Mercury in its first full week direct and the recent Pisces new moon still fresh, there’s also a deeper layer unfolding around your community and the people you surround yourself with. You’re not meant to figure everything out alone. Setting intentions around who you collaborate with, who you learn from, and who you allow into your world can be just as powerful as any financial plan you put in place. By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your communication sector, bringing up a more emotional undercurrent around how you express yourself.
You may notice moments where you hesitate before speaking, especially if it requires vulnerability or saying something that feels a little too real. There can be a tendency to keep things surface-level or protect yourself by holding back, but this phase is gently encouraging you to lean in instead. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s growth available through honesty, even if it feels unfamiliar at first. Opening up, asking for support, or putting words to something you’ve been processing internally can lead to feeling more understood than you expected. The lesson here isn’t to have perfect communication… it’s to allow yourself to be seen in the process.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, did it feel like your brain was buffering for the past three weeks? Because with your ruler Mercury finally direct and settling into its first full week forward, it’s giving clarity is back online. You may notice your thoughts flowing more easily, your words landing the way you intended, and that sense of “wait, what was I even doing?” slowly being replaced with actual direction.
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At the same time, the recent Pisces new moon activated your career sector, so there’s something quietly but powerfully shifting in your professional life. If motivation felt low or things felt stalled during the retrograde, this is the week where your spark starts coming back. You might find yourself updating your résumé out of nowhere, thinking more seriously about asking for a raise, renegotiating your role, or even imagining what it would look like to work for yourself. Let yourself dream a little bigger here… not in a delusional way, but in a “why not me?” kind of way. You don’t have to have it all figured out yet, but you are allowed to start moving differently.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your money and self-worth sector, and this is where a small emotional speed bump might show up. It could look like questioning whether you’re really ready for the next level, hesitating before asking for what you deserve, or even something external, like an unexpected expense or a conversation about money that hits a nerve. Sometimes it’s not even about the actual situation, but the story it triggers… “am I doing enough?” “am I worth this?” That’s the real work of this phase. Instead of spiraling or pulling back, see this as an invitation to reconnect with your value in a more grounded, embodied way. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s growth available here, especially when you choose to respond with self-trust instead of self-doubt. You’re not starting from scratch… you’re adjusting your footing so you can actually receive what you’ve been working toward.
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Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, can you feel it? That quiet shift between retreat and expansion happening at the same time? The week begins with the moon in Gemini moving through your spirituality sector, so there’s still a part of you that wants to rest, reflect, and stay in your own little world as you process everything the past few weeks brought up. But underneath that, something bigger is calling you forward.
The recent Pisces new moon, along with Mercury now direct, activated your expansion sector… the part of your life connected to travel, entrepreneurship, new opportunities, and saying yes to experiences that stretch you beyond your comfort zone. So even if you’re moving slowly at the start of the week, your intentions are meant to go far. This is a beautiful time to get honest about what kind of life you want to grow into next. Maybe that looks like planning a trip, exploring a new career path, investing in learning something new, or even allowing yourself to believe that more is possible for you than what you’ve been settling for. Let your quiet moments guide your bigger decisions.
By midweek, the energy becomes more personal as the First Quarter Moon lands in your sign, and you may feel that shift immediately. Emotions rise a little closer to the surface, and you might find yourself more sensitive to your environment, your relationships, or even your own expectations of yourself. This can feel like a moment of pressure… like you know you’re ready for something new, but you’re still shedding old versions of yourself at the same time. Maybe you question whether you’re doing enough, or you feel torn between staying where it’s comfortable and stepping into something that asks more of you. But this is exactly where your growth is happening. With Jupiter now direct in your sign, there’s expansion available when you trust your instincts, even if they’re leading you somewhere unfamiliar. You don’t need to rush the process; just honor what you feel, respond with care, and let yourself evolve in real time.
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Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, are you ready to be seen in a whole new way, and actually receive what comes with it? The week begins with the moon in Gemini activating your friendship, technology, and social network sector, facilitating a lightness that encourages you to put yourself out there a bit more. You might feel more inspired to post, share your ideas, reconnect with your community, or simply be more visible in spaces where your voice matters. But underneath that outward momentum, there’s deeper work unfolding.
The recent Pisces new moon, along with Mercury now direct, has been activating your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation… which is really about trust. Trusting yourself to discern what’s aligned, trusting others enough to collaborate or open up, and most importantly, trusting that you’re allowed to receive what’s meant for you. So if opportunities start coming your way, whether that’s attention, invitations, or new connections, the lesson isn’t just to chase them — it’s to slow down enough to choose wisely while still letting yourself be supported.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your spirituality zone, and this is where things may feel a bit quieter, even if your external world is picking up. You might notice a need to pull back slightly, to rest, or to process everything that’s coming in, especially if you’ve been more visible or energetically open than usual. This is your reminder that not everything requires an immediate response. In fact, part of your growth right now is learning how to protect your energy as much as you share it. There may be moments where you feel overwhelmed, unsure of what to say yes to, or even tempted to overextend yourself, but this is where your boundaries come in. Giving yourself space to reflect, to check in with your intuition, and to move at your own pace will help you stay grounded in the middle of all this expansion. The more you honor your inner world, the more aligned everything outside of you becomes.
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Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, can you feel things clicking back into place, even if it’s happening quietly at first? With your ruler Mercury finally direct and settling into its first full week in forward motion, there’s a sense that your mind is coming back online after a period that may have felt confusing, emotionally layered, or just harder to navigate than usual. At the same time, the recent Pisces new moon activated your partnership sector, bringing fresh energy into your relationships, both romantic and professional, and inviting you to reimagine what alignment with others truly looks like for you.
As the week begins, the moon moves through Gemini, highlighting your career and public image sector, so there’s a beautiful connection happening between how you show up in the world and who you choose to build with. You might feel more ready to communicate your ideas, reconnect with professional contacts, or take visible steps toward something you’ve been sitting on. Setting intentions around collaboration, visibility, and the kind of support you’re open to receiving can go a long way right now… especially when you trust that you don’t have to do everything alone.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your social network and community zone, and this is where a subtle shift may occur in how you relate to others. You might notice moments of emotional sensitivity within friendships or group dynamics, or feel a bit more aware of where you truly belong and where you don’t. There can be a tendency to overthink your place in certain spaces or question whether you’re being fully seen, but this phase is less about pulling back and more about refining your connections. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s growth available through the people you align with, especially when you allow yourself to be more open and emotionally present. This is a chance to invest your energy into communities that feel supportive and reciprocal, rather than draining, and to trust that the right people will meet you where you are.
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Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you ready to take your life more seriously, without losing your sense of possibility? The week begins with the moon in Gemini activating your expansion sector, opening your mind to new ideas, new paths, and bigger visions for your future. You may feel pulled to learn something new, plan a trip, explore a different career direction, or simply think beyond the limits you’ve been operating within.
At the same time, the recent Pisces new moon, along with Mercury now direct, has been activating your health, routine, and service sector… bringing your attention back to the small, daily choices that shape your life. There’s a powerful connection between your habits and your long-term growth. This is a beautiful moment to set intentions that bridge both worlds… not just dreaming bigger, but actually building a lifestyle that can support those dreams. Maybe that looks like creating a routine that feels nourishing instead of restrictive, taking your work more seriously, or committing to something that requires consistency, even if it’s not immediately glamorous.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer lands in your career and public image sector, bringing a moment of visibility and, with it, a bit of emotional pressure. You might feel more aware of how you’re being perceived, question whether you’re doing enough, or feel pulled to prove yourself in some way. This can show up as a moment of doubt or even a small challenge in your professional life, but it’s really an invitation to step into your role with more confidence and emotional intelligence. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s expansion happening in your career, even if it requires you to show up more vulnerably or take yourself more seriously than you’re used to. Trust that what you’re building is being seen, even if the results are still unfolding, and let this be the moment where you choose to rise to the occasion rather than shrink back.
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Scorpio Sun & Rising:
So, Scorpio… are you finally ready to loosen your grip a little, or are you still trying to control the entire plot? The week begins with the moon in Gemini moving through your depth and merging sector, which can bring up themes around intimacy, trust, shared resources, and the emotional contracts you have with others… and yourself. But instead of it feeling heavy, there’s something lighter, almost observational about it. You’re able to notice patterns without immediately diving into them.
At the same time, the recent Pisces new moon, along with Mercury now direct, has been activating your true love, creativity, and inner child zone, which is a much softer, more playful part of your chart. So the real work this week isn’t to overanalyze every connection or try to decode every interaction. It’s to let yourself enjoy what’s unfolding while still being discerning. You might find yourself attracting attention, deeper conversations, or even opportunities that feel a little more aligned than what you’re used to… and the lesson is to receive without overthinking it. Yes, you can be selective. Yes, you can trust your instincts. But you also don’t have to interrogate every good thing that comes your way. Let some of it be easy.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer activates your expansion realm, and this is where you may feel a slight stretch when it comes to your bigger plans. This could show up as a travel plan that needs adjusting, a career or business idea that feels exciting but overwhelming, or even a moment where you question whether you’re ready for the next level you’ve been envisioning. The key here is not to spiral or shut down, but to stay connected to your intuition and take things one step at a time. Cancer energy reminds you that you don’t have to have everything mapped out perfectly to move forward… you just need to feel your way through it. If something feels like a temporary roadblock, treat it as a redirection, not a rejection. The more you stay solution-oriented and emotionally grounded, the easier it becomes to turn uncertainty into momentum.
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Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, are you ready to stop running from your feelings… or at least stop pretending you’re not catching them? The week begins with the moon in Gemini lighting up your relationship sector, so your attention naturally shifts toward the people in your life… romantic, platonic, professional, all of it. Conversations pick up, connections feel more active, and you may notice who you’re drawn to and who’s drawn to you. You’ll feel a curiosity and desire to understand others more deeply, but also to be understood in return.
At the same time, the recent Pisces new moon, along with Mercury now direct, has been activating your home and roots sector, bringing your emotional foundation into focus. So while you’re engaging with others, there’s also this quieter question underneath it all: do I feel safe here? Do I feel at home with this person, or even within myself? This is a powerful week to set intentions around the kind of connections you want to build, especially ones that feel both expansive and grounding, where you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your depth and shared resources zone, and this is where things may feel a bit more intense. You might notice emotions surfacing around trust, vulnerability, or even financial entanglements with others, whether that’s splitting costs, sharing responsibilities, or navigating expectations in a relationship. There can be a moment where you feel slightly exposed or unsure of where you stand, and your instinct might be to detach or make a joke out of it (classic Sag), but this phase is inviting you to stay present instead. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s growth available when you allow yourself to go deeper, even if it feels unfamiliar. You don’t have to give everything all at once, but you do benefit from being honest about what you feel and what you need.
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Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you ready to get your life back in order, but this time in a way that actually feels good? The week begins with the moon in Gemini activating your work, routine, and wellness sector, bringing your attention to the day-to-day systems that keep your life running. You may feel more mentally active, thinking about your schedule, your habits, your productivity, and what needs to shift so things flow more smoothly. But this isn’t about perfection or overloading your to-do list. It’s about working smarter, not harder.
At the same time, the recent Pisces new moon, along with Mercury now direct, has been activating your communication sector, helping you find clearer ways to express yourself, organize your thoughts, and reconnect with ideas that may have felt scattered during the retrograde. This is a great week to set intentions around how you manage your time, how you communicate your needs, and how you create routines that support your long-term goals without burning you out in the process.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your relationship sector, and this is where your focus shifts toward the people in your life. You might notice a moment of emotional tension or a need for deeper understanding within a partnership… whether that’s romantic, professional, or even a close friendship. This could look like a conversation that feels a bit more vulnerable than usual, or realizing that something needs to be addressed instead of brushed aside. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s growth available through your relationships, especially when you allow space for honesty and emotional presence, not just practicality. You don’t have to solve everything at once, but you do benefit from meeting others halfway and being open to where the connection wants to evolve.
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Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, are you ready to take yourself seriously, but still have fun doing it? The week begins with the moon in Gemini activating your creativity, romance, and self-expression sector, bringing a lighter, more playful energy into your life. You may feel more inspired to share your ideas, flirt a little, create something just because it feels good, or reconnect with the parts of yourself that don’t need everything to be productive to be valuable.
At the same time, the recent Pisces new moon, along with Mercury now direct, has been activating your money and self-worth zone, which adds a deeper layer to all of this. This isn’t just about having fun, it’s about recognizing that what you enjoy, what you create, and how you express yourself can also be sources of value. This is a beautiful week to set intentions around monetizing your talents, asking for what you deserve, or simply treating your gifts as something worth investing in. You don’t have to choose between joy and stability… the two can actually support each other right now.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your work and wellness sector, and this is where reality gently checks in. You might notice a moment where your routine feels a bit off, your energy dips, or something in your schedule needs adjusting. It could be as simple as feeling overwhelmed by everything on your plate, or realizing that your current habits aren’t fully supporting the version of yourself you’re trying to become. But this isn’t here to discourage you but rather to help you refine your approach. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s growth available through consistency and care, especially when you listen to your body and honor your limits. Small, intentional shifts in how you work, rest, and take care of yourself can have a much bigger impact than trying to overhaul everything at once.
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Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, can you feel yourself coming back to life a little, or at least back to yourself? With Mercury now direct in your sign and settling into its first full week forward, there’s a sense that the fog is beginning to clear after a period that may have felt emotional, introspective, and at times a bit disorienting. You’ve been doing a lot of internal processing, whether you realized it or not, and now there’s more space to move with intention.
At the same time, the recent new moon in your sign marked a powerful personal reset, inviting you to redefine who you are and how you want to show up in this next chapter. As the week begins, the moon in Gemini activates your home and roots sector, bringing your attention to your inner world, your living space, and your sense of emotional grounding. This is a beautiful moment to set intentions that support both your identity and your foundation: how you care for yourself, where you feel safe, and what kind of environment allows you to truly thrive.
By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your creativity, romance, and self-expression zone, and this is where things begin to open up again. You may feel a pull to share more of yourself, to create, to flirt, or to reconnect with what brings you joy, but there can also be a moment of hesitation, leaving you wondering if it’s “too soon,” or if you’re fully ready to be seen in this new version of yourself. That’s the edge this phase is asking you to lean into. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, there’s growth available when you let yourself follow what feels good, even if it doesn’t make perfect sense yet. You don’t need to have everything figured out to begin expressing yourself more freely. In fact, the more you allow yourself to play, to explore, and to trust your instincts, the more aligned everything else starts to feel.
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