Your Horoscope This Week: March 22 To 28

By midweek, the First Quarter Moon in Cancer moves through your spirituality zone, and this is where things may feel a bit quieter, even if your external world is picking up. You might notice a need to pull back slightly, to rest, or to process everything that’s coming in, especially if you’ve been more visible or energetically open than usual. This is your reminder that not everything requires an immediate response. In fact, part of your growth right now is learning how to protect your energy as much as you share it. There may be moments where you feel overwhelmed, unsure of what to say yes to, or even tempted to overextend yourself, but this is where your boundaries come in. Giving yourself space to reflect, to check in with your intuition, and to move at your own pace will help you stay grounded in the middle of all this expansion. The more you honor your inner world, the more aligned everything outside of you becomes.