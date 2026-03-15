Your Horoscope This Week: March 15 To 21
R29 babes, the beginning of this week carries the quiet, reflective energy of the dark of the moon in Pisces, the final phase before the lunar cycle renews itself. The dark moon is often when emotions feel a little heavier, insecurities surface, and unfinished emotional business asks for attention. Collectively, it can feel like we’re swimming through deeper waters than usual. Add Mercury retrograde in Pisces to the mix, and the message is clear: this isn’t a moment for rushing ahead or forcing decisions. The dark moon is meant for rest, reflection, and tying up emotional loose ends. If you find yourself feeling more sensitive, nostalgic, or contemplative than usual, that’s part of the process. This phase invites you to slow down, listen to your intuition, and let the last remnants of eclipse season settle.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then on March 18th, the atmosphere shifts beautifully as the New Moon in Pisces arrives at 28 degrees, forming a harmonious sextile with Uranus in Taurus, which is also at 28 degrees. This lunation marks the official end of eclipse season, and honestly, it’s the collective exhale we’ve all been waiting for. After weeks of emotional clearing, sudden realizations, and cosmic plot twists, this new moon offers a gentler reset. Pisces energy encourages us to dream, forgive, and imagine new possibilities, while Uranus in Taurus adds a spark of inspiration that helps us envision a future that feels more authentic and liberating. This is a powerful moment to set intentions for the next six months of your life, particularly around healing, creativity, compassion, and trusting your intuition.
Just two days later, the cosmic energy shifts again in a very noticeable way. On March 20th at 10:46 a.m. EST, the sun enters Aries, marking the equinox and the beginning of the astrological new year. Aries Season brings a burst of courage, initiative, and forward momentum. Then, at 3:33 p.m. EST the same day (peep the alignment), Mercury ends its retrograde in Pisces, aligning beautifully with the energy of new beginnings. If you’ve felt mentally foggy or stuck in reflection mode during Mercury retrograde, clarity starts returning now. While there will still be a short post-shadow period over the next couple of weeks, the difference in energy will be noticeable.
Because of this sequence of events, the window between March 18th and March 28th is particularly powerful for setting intentions. You may prefer to wait until after the equinox and Mercury turning direct on the 20th to write down your goals or plant seeds for the future. The shift from Pisces Season’s emotional clearing into the fiery momentum of Aries Season signals that we’ve collectively moved through the most intense part of the cycle. The first half of March asked us to release, reflect, and recalibrate through eclipses and retrogrades. Now the atmosphere begins to lighten. The fog lifts, inspiration returns, and it becomes clear that we’ve made it through the deeper waters. The dawn has broken, and a new chapter is ready to begin.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, if you’ve been feeling like you’re halfway between who you used to be and who you’re becoming, this week is the bridge. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your healing zone, offering a quiet but powerful reset after the chaos of eclipse season. This is less about launching something visible and more about releasing the emotional weight you’ve been carrying behind the scenes. What makes this new moon especially interesting is its harmonious sextile to Uranus in Taurus, which sits in your money and self-worth sector. Translation: when you let go of outdated fears or patterns, it directly unlocks new opportunities around income, confidence, and how you value yourself. Healing your mindset is the real upgrade here.
Then comes the cosmic moment you’ve been waiting for. On March 20th at 10:46 a.m. EST, the sun enters Aries, kicking off your birthday season and the astro new year. And the vibes are… intense in the best way. There’s a major stellium in your sign, with the sun joined by Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron, creating a rare concentration of energy in your identity zone. Think of it as the universe putting a spotlight directly on you. This is your chance to redefine how you show up in the world, whether that means leveling up your confidence, stepping into leadership, or finally pursuing something you’ve been quietly dreaming about. The key with this much Aries energy is intentionality. You don’t need to prove yourself, you just need to embody the version of you that already knows who they are.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And the timing gets even better. On March 20th at 3:33 p.m. EST, Mercury finally stations direct in Pisces, ending its retrograde in your solitude sector. If the past few weeks felt like an emotional highlight reel of old memories, doubts, or unfinished conversations, consider this the closing scene. The healing work has been happening behind the scenes, and now you get to move forward with clarity. No more replaying old stories or questioning your growth. This is the beginning of your Aries 2.0 era, and the difference this time is that you’re moving forward with both courage and emotional wisdom. That’s the kind of glow up that lasts.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, if your social life felt a little glitchy lately, this week begins to clear the static. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your social network zone, offering a reset after weeks of Mercury retrograde confusion in this same area. You may have taken a step back from certain friendships or realized that some connections felt more draining than supportive. That clarity is the point. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus in your sign, helps you focus on the people who genuinely feel like a yes. Whether that means strengthening existing bonds or attracting new ones, the next six months can bring a much more satisfying sense of belonging and collaboration.
Then the cosmic mood shifts inward as Aries Season begins on March 20th, and with a powerful stellium in Aries lighting up your healing and solitude zone, the work here is emotional but it doesn’t have to be heavy. Aries energy reminds you that healing doesn’t always look like sitting in your feelings for hours or analyzing every past moment. Sometimes it looks like movement, creativity, laughter, or simply choosing to be present in your body. This season encourages you to treat growth like an active process rather than a burden. Go for the workout, create the art, take the walk, start the thing that brings you back into the moment. Your healing journey is real, but it’s also allowed to be dynamic, playful, and nonlinear.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, bringing smoother communication within your wider networks and digital spaces. If group chats, collaborations, or online interactions felt confusing or slightly off over the past few weeks, clarity begins returning now. Ideas flow more easily, conversations feel less tangled, and you may find it easier to express your vision within communities that matter to you. It’s not about forcing your voice into every space, Taurus, it’s about recognizing which circles actually value what you have to say.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the universe is basically asking you one question this week: are you ready to be seen? The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your career and long-term legacy sector, marking a powerful reset around your public path. Over the past few weeks, Mercury retrograde in this area may have made work feel confusing or slower than expected. Maybe projects stalled, plans changed, or you found yourself questioning whether you were even heading in the right direction. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus, suggests that clarity comes when you trust your intuition instead of trying to over-strategize every move. The next six months can bring surprising professional opportunities or visibility, but only if you’re willing to believe you’re actually ready for them.
Then the energy gets more social and exciting as Aries Season begins on March 20th, lighting up your friendship, community, and collaboration sector. And it’s not just the sun moving through Aries. With a powerful stellium including Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron, this area of your chart is buzzing with activity. Translation: your network matters more than ever right now. The people you connect with, collaborate with, and brainstorm with could play a huge role in your next chapter. Aries energy encourages you to show up boldly in these spaces. Share your ideas, pitch the project, send the message. This is less about waiting for permission and more about claiming your seat at the table.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, which is especially meaningful for you since Mercury is your ruling planet. The mental fog around career decisions begins lifting, conversations with bosses or collaborators become clearer, and plans that felt stalled can finally move forward. Think of this moment as the end of the rehearsal phase. Gemini, the real performance is starting, and this time you actually know your lines.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, if the past few weeks made you feel like your worldview was being rearranged piece by piece, that wasn’t your imagination. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your expansion and higher learning zone, offering a breath of fresh air after the emotional intensity of eclipse season. Mercury retrograde may have had you questioning your direction, your beliefs, or even your long-term plans. Perhaps a trip was delayed, a project paused, or a big idea needed more time to develop. This new moon, forming a supportive sextile to Uranus in Taurus, suggests that the answers you’re looking for may come through surprising conversations or inspiring connections within your community. Over the next six months, you may feel called to study something new, travel somewhere meaningful, or simply expand your mindset in ways that help you see life from a broader perspective.
Then the focus shifts to your ambitions as Aries Season begins on March 20th, activating your career and legacy sector for the next four weeks. And it’s not just the sun lighting up this area. With Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all gathered in Aries, this is one of the most pivotal professional moments of the year for you. You may be redefining what success actually means, stepping into leadership roles, or finally committing to a path that feels both purposeful and authentic. Aries energy asks you to move boldly rather than waiting for every detail to feel perfect. Sometimes clarity comes after the first brave step.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury ends its retrograde in Pisces, helping the bigger picture finally make sense again. Plans that felt uncertain begin to move forward, conversations about travel, education, or publishing gain traction, and your confidence in your own vision grows stronger. Think of the past few weeks as the cosmic brainstorming phase. Cancer, now the universe is asking you to start building the future you’ve been quietly dreaming about.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the emotional depth you’ve been navigating lately hasn’t been random, and this week helps you understand why. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your transformation and intimacy sector, a part of your chart that deals with shared resources, emotional vulnerability, and the deeper bonds that require trust. Mercury retrograde may have brought up complicated conversations around money, commitment, or emotional reciprocity. Maybe you noticed where you’ve been overgiving, under-receiving, or holding onto dynamics that needed clearer boundaries. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus, suggests that real empowerment comes from restructuring the way you share energy, finances, and emotional labor. Over the next six months, you may feel more confident renegotiating agreements or stepping into partnerships that feel truly balanced.
Then the energy shifts dramatically as Aries Season begins on March 20th, lighting up your expansion and long journeys sector. And with Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all gathered in Aries, this part of your life is buzzing with momentum. You might feel inspired to travel, study something meaningful, launch a new idea, or simply step outside the comfort zone you’ve been sitting in for too long. Aries energy reminds you that life gets bigger when you take courageous leaps of faith. The next four weeks are about reconnecting with your sense of adventure and remembering that your story is meant to keep evolving.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, helping conversations around finances, emotional commitments, and shared responsibilities start to make more sense. If the past few weeks brought confusion around money matters, investments, or the deeper expectations within a relationship, clarity begins returning now. Think of it as the end of an emotional audit. Leo, you’re learning how to protect your power while still allowing the right people to truly meet you there.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, after weeks of emotional intensity around relationships, the sky finally offers a reset. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces lands directly in your partnership sector, marking a fresh chapter in how you connect with others one on one. Mercury retrograde here may have brought misunderstandings, resurfacing exes, or moments where you questioned whether certain relationships were truly aligned with the person you’re becoming. This new moon, forming a supportive sextile to Uranus in Taurus, reminds you that the most fulfilling connections are the ones that allow you to grow and evolve. Over the next six months, you may see shifts in how you approach commitment, collaboration, and emotional reciprocity. The key isn’t perfection, Virgo. It’s honesty about what you actually need from the people closest to you.
Then the focus moves deeper as Aries Season begins on March 20th, activating your transformation, intimacy, and shared resources sector. And with Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all gathered in Aries, this is a powerful period for redefining trust and emotional vulnerability. You may be working through financial arrangements, deepening a bond with someone who truly understands you, or confronting fears around letting others see your full emotional world. Aries energy encourages you to approach these topics with courage rather than caution. Growth here doesn’t come from overanalyzing every possibility. It comes from choosing to step into the experience and trusting that you can handle whatever unfolds.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, which is especially meaningful for you since Mercury is your ruling planet. The fog surrounding relationship conversations begins to clear, making it easier to express your needs and hear others more clearly too. If the past few weeks felt like emotional déjà vu, think of this moment as the end of the replay. Virgo, the next chapter of your relationships isn’t about repeating old patterns. It’s about building something more conscious and intentional.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, if your routines have felt a little chaotic lately, this week offers a reset. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your work, health, and daily habits sector, helping you reorganize the systems that keep your life running. Mercury retrograde here may have made your schedule feel messy, your energy levels inconsistent, or your motivation a bit harder to access. Maybe you’ve been realizing that certain habits no longer support the life you’re trying to build. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus, encourages you to make small but meaningful changes that can have a long-term impact. Over the next six months, you may find new rhythms around work, wellness, and productivity that feel more sustainable and aligned with your evolving priorities.
Then the spotlight shifts to your relationships as Aries Season begins on March 20th, activating your partnership zone for the next four weeks. And it’s not just the sun lighting up this area. With Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all in Aries, your one-on-one connections are entering a significant period of growth. You may be redefining what commitment looks like, setting clearer boundaries, or attracting people who challenge you to show up more authentically. Aries energy asks you to meet others with honesty and courage rather than trying to keep everything perfectly balanced. Sometimes the healthiest relationships are the ones where both people are willing to be real.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, bringing clarity back to your routines and work conversations. If communication with coworkers, clients, or collaborators felt tangled over the past few weeks, things begin to move forward again. Plans that were delayed can start gaining traction, and your mental focus returns. Think of it as the moment when the puzzle pieces finally begin fitting together again. Libra, the more you prioritize systems that genuinely support your well-being, the easier it becomes to show up fully for everything else in your life.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the emotional fog around love, creativity, and joy is finally beginning to lift. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your romance, pleasure, and self-expression sector, offering a fresh start after weeks of Mercury retrograde confusion in this part of your life. Maybe you’ve been revisiting old feelings, questioning what truly brings you happiness, or realizing that certain dynamics were draining your creative energy instead of inspiring it. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus, suggests that surprising developments in relationships or collaborations could reignite your spark. Over the next six months, you may rediscover passions, hobbies, or romantic possibilities that remind you what it feels like to be genuinely excited about life again.
Then the focus shifts to your routines and well being as Aries Season begins on March 20th, activating your health and daily habits sector. And it’s not just the sun moving through Aries. With Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all gathered here, this part of your life is undergoing a powerful reset. You may feel called to restructure your schedule, commit to habits that support your physical and emotional health, or take your work responsibilities more seriously in a way that actually empowers you rather than exhausts you. Aries energy encourages you to take action rather than overthink the process. Small, consistent choices now can completely transform your daily life over the coming months.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, bringing clarity back to matters of the heart and your creative expression. If the past few weeks brought mixed signals in dating, emotional misunderstandings, or creative blocks, things begin flowing again. Conversations feel more honest, inspiration returns, and you may notice your confidence rising as you reconnect with what truly lights you up. Scorpio, this moment reminds you that joy isn’t something you have to chase. It’s something you allow yourself to experience when you stop dimming your own fire.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, if the past few weeks felt like emotional déjà vu at home or within family dynamics, you weren’t imagining it. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your roots and emotional foundation sector, offering a reset after Mercury retrograde stirred up old memories, unresolved conversations, or questions about where you truly feel safe and supported. Maybe you’ve been reflecting on living situations, family relationships, or the deeper emotional patterns that shape how you nurture yourself. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus, suggests that small but meaningful changes in your daily routines or environment could create a ripple effect of stability. Over the next six months, you may redefine what “home” means, whether that’s emotionally, physically, or within your closest relationships.
Then the energy becomes much lighter as Aries Season begins on March 20th, activating your romance and pleasure zone for the next four weeks. And with Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all gathered in Aries, this part of your life is buzzing with activity. Translation: your inner child wants the microphone again. Aries energy encourages you to flirt with life, take creative risks, and reconnect with the things that genuinely make you feel alive. Whether that’s dating, creating art, performing, or simply having more fun with the people you love, this season reminds you that joy isn’t a distraction from your purpose. Sometimes it is the purpose.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, helping conversations around home and family begin to move forward again. If misunderstandings, delays, or emotional confusion surfaced recently within your private life, clarity begins returning now. Plans related to living situations, family matters, or personal boundaries may finally start making sense. Sag, this moment is about realizing that your foundation doesn’t have to be perfect to be strong. It just has to be honest.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, if communication has felt unusually messy lately, the universe is finally clearing the signal. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your communication sector, offering a reset after Mercury retrograde likely tangled conversations, plans, and schedules. Maybe emails went unanswered, texts were misunderstood, or ideas you were trying to express just didn’t land the way you intended. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus in Taurus, suggests that a new perspective or unexpected conversation could shift everything. Over the next six months, you may discover new ways of expressing yourself, sharing your ideas, or even finding a tool that expands your voice and confidence.
Then the energy turns toward your roots as Aries Season begins on March 20th, activating your home, family, and private life sector for the next four weeks. And it’s not just the sun moving through Aries. With Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all gathered here, this area of your life is entering a powerful period of growth and restructuring. You may be thinking more seriously about your living situation, your emotional boundaries with family, or what kind of environment truly supports your long-term goals. Aries energy encourages you to take initiative rather than waiting for things to resolve themselves. Creating a strong foundation now can make everything else in your life feel more stable.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, bringing clarity back to your conversations, plans, and daily logistics. If the past few weeks brought confusion around travel plans, contracts, or important discussions, things begin to move forward again. Your ideas feel easier to articulate, and the responses you’ve been waiting for may finally arrive. Capricorn, this moment reminds you that your voice carries more influence than you sometimes realize. The clearer you are about what you want to communicate, the easier it becomes for others to meet you there.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the universe is asking you to rethink your relationship with value, and not just financially. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces activates your zone of money and security, offering a reset after Mercury retrograde may have stirred up questions about income, stability, or how much your time and energy are truly worth. Maybe you’ve been reviewing budgets, reconsidering certain professional choices, or realizing that some situations weren’t valuing your contributions the way they should. This new moon, harmonizing with Uranus (your ruler) in Taurus, suggests that changes happening in your home or personal foundation could unexpectedly influence your financial direction. Over the next six months, you may redefine what security really means to you and make decisions that align more closely with your long-term values.
Then the pace of life begins picking up as Aries Season starts on March 20th, activating your communication sector for the next four weeks. And it’s not just the sun bringing energy here. With Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all in Aries, this part of your life is buzzing with conversations, collaborations, and new ideas. You may feel inspired to write, speak, teach, share your perspective, or connect with people in your community who spark your curiosity. Aries energy encourages you to speak boldly rather than overthinking every word. The right people will resonate with your authenticity.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, helping financial and practical conversations begin moving forward again. If negotiations, payments, or work-related discussions felt delayed or confusing recently, clarity starts returning now. Opportunities may appear through conversations you weren’t expecting, and ideas about how to grow your income or stability begin making more sense. Aquarius, this moment reminds you that your value isn’t just measured by what you produce, but by how confidently you recognize your own worth.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week feels like a personal reset button for your entire identity. The March 18th New Moon in Pisces lands in your sign, giving you a powerful opportunity to redefine how you see yourself and how you show up in the world. Mercury retrograde may have had you second-guessing decisions, revisiting old emotions, or feeling like you were moving through a foggy version of yourself. But that reflection had a purpose. This new moon, forming a supportive sextile to Uranus in Taurus, suggests that one conversation, idea, or realization could shift your mindset in a liberating way. Over the next six months, you’re being invited to step into a version of yourself that feels more authentic, intuitive, and aligned with the life you’re trying to build.
Then the focus shifts toward stability as Aries Season begins on March 20th, activating your money, security, and self-worth sector for the next four weeks. And it’s not just the sun lighting up this part of your chart. With Venus, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all gathered in Aries, you’re entering a powerful chapter of redefining your relationship with abundance. You may be thinking more seriously about how you earn, how you spend, and how you value your time and energy. Aries energy encourages you to take initiative rather than waiting for opportunities to find you. When you believe in your worth, you naturally start making decisions that support it.
Later that same day, Mercury stations direct in Pisces, bringing mental clarity and confidence back to your personal plans. If the past few weeks felt like a period of introspection, emotional processing, or rethinking who you are becoming, the fog finally begins to lift. Conversations flow more easily, decisions feel clearer, and you may notice a renewed sense of direction returning. Pisces, think of this moment as the end of the rehearsal. The version of you that’s been quietly evolving behind the scenes is now ready to step forward.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT