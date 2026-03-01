Your Horoscope This Week: March 1 To 7
R29 babes, welcome to the first week of March. Eclipse season is reaching its peak, and the emotional volume is turning up. Before the main event, though, the sky is fully drenched in Pisces energy. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, joining Mercury (currently retrograde), Venus, and the North Node in this dreamy, intuitive sign. This creates a powerful Pisces stellium right in the middle of eclipse season.
Mars here doesn’t push forward aggressively, it moves through feeling, intuition, and emotional truth. During this six-week transit, motivation may come in waves rather than steady bursts. You might feel more sensitive, spiritually tuned in, or pulled toward rest, creativity, or emotional processing. The lesson is to move with your energy, not against it. In a season this watery, forcing productivity will only lead to burnout. Listening to your intuition is the real power move.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Then comes the main event. On March 3rd (3/3) — a numerological powerhouse and so-called ascension portal — we experience a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo. Lunar eclipses are emotionally intense, and this one shines a spotlight on control, perfectionism, and the pressure to hold everything together. While the recent Aquarius solar eclipse asked you to break free and think bigger, this Virgo eclipse asks the harder question: what are you still gripping tightly out of fear? Wherever you’re trying to micromanage outcomes, expect life to loosen your grip. This isn’t punishment, it’s recalibration. If anxiety rises, take it as information about where you’re overextended or running on empty. This is a powerful moment to ask for help, delegate, rest, and release the belief that you have to do everything alone.
Just a few days later, the emotional waters get a spark of fire. On March 6th, Venus enters Aries, shifting the relational tone from reflective to bold. After weeks of deep feeling and nostalgia, this transit brings a fresh wave of confidence, desire, and initiative in love, creativity, and self-worth. You may feel more willing to go after what you want instead of waiting for signs. The shadow? Aries energy can lean impulsive, impatient, or a little me-first. The medicine is balance: honor your needs without bulldozing someone else’s. In a sky full of Pisces softness, this fiery shift is energizing, reminding you that after the emotional release of eclipse week, it’s safe to move forward again… this time with your heart and your courage aligned.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, your ruling planet Mars enters Pisces on March 2nd, shifting your energy inward for the next six weeks. Instead of your usual go-go-go momentum, you may feel slower, more sensitive, or less motivated to push forward aggressively. That’s not a problem, it’s the point. With Mercury retrograde and the North Node also in Pisces, this is a powerful period for spiritual healing, rest, therapy, meditation, and honest emotional processing. If your body asks for more sleep or your intuition tells you to pause, listen. The more you work with this quieter energy instead of fighting it, the more clarity and strength you’ll build for the next chapter.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo activates your health, wellness, and daily routine sector, bringing a serious reality check. This eclipse can spotlight burnout, anxiety, or habits that are quietly draining you. If you’ve been ignoring your body’s signals, they may get louder now. Think practical care: schedule that physical, dental visit, or mental health check-in you’ve been postponing. Small changes to your routine, hydration, sleep, movement, boundaries at work, will go further than dramatic overhauls. Virgo energy isn’t about perfection. It’s about sustainable care, one manageable step at a time.
The mood lifts on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, putting you back in the spotlight. After weeks of emotional processing, your confidence and magnetism return, and people notice. This is a powerful time for attraction, style upgrades, dating, and going after what (or who) you want. You’re glowing. Just be mindful of the shadow of Venus in Aries: moving too fast or sending mixed signals because you’re excited by the attention. Be clear about your intentions and lead with honesty. When you combine this new confidence with emotional clarity, you become a powerful magnet for the kind of love and opportunities you actually want.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the energy this week turns your attention toward your social world as Mars enters Pisces on March 2nd, activating your friendship, community, and technology zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde and Venus (your ruling planet) already in Pisces, this part of your life is under deep review. You may feel motivated to reconnect with certain friends, step back from draining group dynamics, or rethink how much time you spend online. Old connections could resurface, while others may fade naturally. Let this be a period of intentional alignment. Your circle is shifting to match the person you’re becoming, and your energy belongs where it feels emotionally safe and mutually supportive.
On March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo lands in your fellow earth element, activating your realm of romance, creativity, joy, and inner child healing. This eclipse can bring a turning point in dating, a creative project, or a situation involving children or personal passions. Something may reach a culmination, transformation, or emotional truth point. The challenge here is control. Virgo energy wants to fix or manage the outcome, but eclipses ask for surrender. If something shifts or ends, trust that it’s clearing space for a more authentic expression of love and happiness.
The tone turns inward on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, moving your ruling planet into your spirituality and healing zone for the next four weeks. After the social intensity of Pisces season, you may crave more solitude, rest, and emotional privacy. This is a powerful period for therapy, creative reflection, spiritual practices, or simply stepping back from constant stimulation. Think of it as a quiet reset for your heart. The more you honor your need for peace now, the more magnetic and grounded you’ll feel when Venus returns to your sign next.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your public life and long-term direction take center stage as Mars enters Pisces on March 2nd, activating your career and reputation zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, this area of your life is under deep reflection rather than fast expansion. You may feel motivated to pursue a goal, but progress could come through revising, reconnecting, or rethinking rather than launching something brand new. Old professional opportunities or unfinished projects may resurface. Move intuitively and stay flexible. Right now, alignment matters more than speed.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brings a major emotional moment around home, family, or your living situation. This fellow Mercury-ruled energy can feel intense, especially if you’ve been juggling career demands with personal needs. Something around your emotional foundation may need to shift, whether that’s a boundary with family, a living arrangement, or simply acknowledging burnout. The key is to release the pressure to hold everything together perfectly. Ask for support where you need it and give yourself permission to rest.
The energy lightens on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, activating your friendship and community zone for the next four weeks. After a heavy focus on responsibilities, this brings a refreshing social boost. You may feel more outgoing, inspired by your network, or ready to collaborate on shared goals. It’s a great time to reconnect with friends, expand your circle, or show up more confidently online. Just be mindful of overcommitting. Choose connections that energize you, not ones that drain your already busy mind.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the emotional waters deepen in a way that actually feels supportive this week. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, activating your expansion, travel, learning, and big-picture vision zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, you may feel pulled toward spiritual growth, journaling, therapy, study, or revisiting a dream you once put on hold. Instead of rushing into a brand-new direction, let this be a period of intuitive recalibration. The path forward is becoming clearer, but it’s unfolding through reflection, not force.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo lights up your communication and mental health zone. This can feel like emotional overload if your schedule, inbox, or daily obligations have been piling up. A conversation may reach a turning point, or you may realize you’ve been carrying too much mental responsibility alone. Virgo energy here is asking you to simplify. Prioritize fewer things, say no where needed, and give your nervous system space to reset. Not every message needs an immediate reply, and not every problem is yours to solve.
The mood shifts on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, activating your career and visibility zone for the next four weeks. After a reflective start to the month, this brings a welcome boost of confidence and recognition. You may feel more motivated to go after a professional opportunity, advocate for yourself, or step into a leadership role. Just watch the shadow of this transit: moving too fast or taking on more than your energy can sustain. Lead boldly, but stay emotionally grounded. When your ambition and intuition work together, your presence becomes magnetic.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week pulls your energy inward in a way that may feel unfamiliar but ultimately empowering. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, activating your intimacy, healing, and shared resources zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, this is less about external momentum and more about emotional and financial recalibration. You may be revisiting conversations around boundaries, debts, investments, or the give-and-take in close relationships. Old feelings or trust issues could resurface, not to derail you, but to be processed and released. Move slowly here. This is deep emotional housekeeping, not a race.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brings a major reality check around money, self-worth, and sustainability. This eclipse may highlight where you’ve been overworking, overspending, or tying your value to productivity or external validation. Virgo energy asks for practical care: budgeting, simplifying expenses, and creating systems that actually support your long-term stability. If anxiety shows up, treat it as information about where your foundation needs strengthening, not as a sign that something is wrong.
The energy lifts on March 6th, when Venus enters fellow Fire sign of Aries, activating your expansion, travel, and adventure zone for the next four weeks. After the emotional depth of early March, this transit brings fresh confidence, optimism, and a desire to say yes to new experiences. You may feel inspired to travel, learn something new, or take a bold step toward a bigger vision for your life. Just watch the impulsive side of this energy. Excitement is great, but thoughtful action will take you much further than rushing ahead.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the spotlight is intense this week, and it’s asking you to balance sensitivity with self-protection. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, activating your partnership zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, relationships are under deep review. You may feel heightened emotions with a partner, collaborator, or close friend, or find yourself revisiting old conversations and expectations. This isn’t the time to force clarity or make ultimatums. Move slowly, listen to your intuition, and allow dynamics to reveal what’s sustainable and what isn’t.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in your sign brings a powerful personal turning point. Lunar eclipses in your sign can feel emotional and physically draining, as if the universe is asking you to release the pressure to hold everything together perfectly. You may suddenly recognize where you’re burned out, overextended, or trying to control outcomes that are no longer yours to manage. Prioritize rest, hydration, and nervous system care. This eclipse is less about doing more and more about letting go of what your body and spirit can’t carry anymore.
The energy shifts on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, activating your intimacy and shared resources zone for the next four weeks. After such a personal release, this transit brings opportunities for deeper emotional connection, financial collaboration, or healing within close bonds. You may feel more open to vulnerability, but be mindful of rushing emotional or financial commitments too quickly. Let trust build gradually. When you move at a steady pace, this period can strengthen both your relationships and your sense of security.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the emotional tone of the week asks you to slow your pace and listen to what your body and spirit have been trying to tell you. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, activating your wellness, work, and daily routine zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, your schedule, energy levels, and work-life balance are under review. You may feel more sensitive to stress, workplace dynamics, or the way your daily habits affect your mental health. Instead of pushing through, this is a time to simplify, rest where possible, and rebuild routines that actually support your well-being.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo lights up your rest, closure, and subconscious zone, bringing emotional material to the surface. This eclipse can feel heavy if you’ve been carrying anxiety, unresolved feelings, or burnout beneath the surface. Think of it as a release valve. Prioritize sleep, quiet time, and space away from overstimulation. If something feels overwhelming, it’s likely a sign you’ve been holding too much on your own. Let this be a moment of emotional clearing rather than trying to stay productive at all costs.
The energy shifts on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, activating your partnership zone for the next four weeks. After the inward focus of early March, this transit brings renewed momentum in relationships. You may attract attention, feel more direct about your needs, or experience fresh energy with a partner or collaborator. Just be mindful of the shadow of Venus in Aries: impatience or reacting quickly instead of responding thoughtfully. When you balance honesty with consideration, this period can bring exciting new movement in your connections.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week brings a shift from emotional intensity into something lighter and more life-giving. On March 2nd, Mars enters fellow Water sign of Pisces, activating your zone of romance, creativity, joy, and inner child healing for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, you may feel inspired to reconnect with what actually makes you happy, not what you think you should be doing. Old passions, creative ideas, or even people from the past could resurface. Let yourself play, flirt with new possibilities, and follow what feels emotionally energizing rather than forcing productivity.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo activates your friendship and community zone, bringing a turning point within your social circle or long-term goals. You may realize you’ve outgrown certain dynamics, taken on too much responsibility for others, or been stretching your energy too thin trying to keep everyone happy. Virgo energy asks you to be honest about where your time and emotional labor are going. If a group situation shifts or a connection fades, trust that it’s creating space for more aligned support.
The mood turns more focused on daily life when Venus enters Aries on March 6th, activating your work, health, and routine sector for the next four weeks. This transit brings motivation to get your life organized, improve your habits, or take a more proactive approach to your physical well-being. Just watch the shadow of this fiery energy: doing too much too fast and burning yourself out. Small, consistent actions will take you further than an all-or-nothing approach. Balance discipline with the playfulness Pisces season is encouraging.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this week pulls your energy inward, asking you to focus less on the outside world and more on your emotional foundation. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, activating your home, family, and inner stability zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, this area of life is under deep reflection. You may feel more sensitive to your environment, revisiting family dynamics, living situations, or the emotional patterns that shape your sense of security. Instead of pushing outward for new adventures, this is a time to strengthen your roots and create a space, physically and emotionally, that actually supports you.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brings a major turning point in your career and public life. Something around your responsibilities, reputation, or long-term direction may reach a culmination or reality check. If you’ve been overworking, carrying too much pressure, or trying to meet everyone’s expectations, this eclipse may reveal where adjustments are needed. Virgo energy here is about sustainable success, not burnout. Focus on what’s essential and release the pressure to do everything perfectly.
The mood shifts on March 6th, when Venus enters fellow fire sign Aries, activating your romance, creativity, and joy sector for the next four weeks. After the emotional heaviness of early March, this transit brings a welcome spark of fun, confidence, and playfulness. You may feel more flirtatious, inspired, or ready to say yes to experiences that light you up. Just be mindful of impulsiveness or chasing excitement without considering the follow-through. When you balance spontaneity with intention, this energy can reignite your passion for life.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the pace of life picks up mentally and emotionally this week, but the key is not trying to manage everything at once. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, activating your communication, learning, and daily logistics zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, your mind may feel busy but not always linear. Conversations, plans, or short-term projects may need revisiting rather than pushing forward. Old emails, unfinished ideas, or past contacts could resurface. Move slowly, double-check details, and give yourself extra time to process before committing.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brings a turning point around your long-term vision, travel plans, education, or belief systems. You may realize that a path you’ve been pursuing isn’t sustainable, or that your goals need refinement to match your current reality. Virgo energy here asks for practical alignment rather than blind ambition. If something shifts or gets delayed, treat it as a course correction, not a failure.
The emotional tone softens on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, activating your home and emotional foundation zone for the next four weeks. This transit encourages you to focus on comfort, personal space, and the relationships that make you feel safe. You may feel motivated to refresh your living environment or spend more time with family. Just watch the shadow of this energy: reacting quickly to emotional triggers. Creating stability now comes from slowing down, not trying to control every outcome.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week brings your focus back to the basics, but in a way that asks for emotional honesty, not just practical strategy. On March 2nd, Mars enters Pisces, activating your money, self-worth, and values zone for the next six weeks. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces, your finances and your relationship to security are under review. Motivation around earning or stabilizing your resources may come in waves, but progress now comes from reassessing, not rushing. Old income ideas, pricing structures, or financial conversations could resurface. Move slowly and make decisions based on what feels sustainable, not just urgent.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brings a deeper emotional turning point around shared resources, debts, or energetic entanglements. This eclipse may reveal where you’ve been overextending yourself financially or emotionally, or where a dependency dynamic needs to shift. Virgo energy asks for clarity, boundaries, and practical solutions rather than avoidance. If something feels intense, focus on what you can organize, repay, renegotiate, or release.
The energy lightens on March 6th, when Venus enters Aries, activating your communication and social zone for the next four weeks. After the heavier financial and emotional themes, this transit brings confidence in your voice and a desire to reconnect, share ideas, and move more freely in your day-to-day interactions. Just be mindful of speaking impulsively or reacting too quickly. When you combine honesty with a little patience, this period can open doors through conversations you’re brave enough to initiate.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’re the main character of the sky right now, and the energy this week feels personal in every sense of the word. On March 2nd, Mars enters your sign for the next six weeks, joining Mercury retrograde, Venus, and the North Node already in Pisces. You may feel a surge of motivation, emotion, and sensitivity all at once, like your inner world is louder than usual. Mars here isn’t about pushing harder, it’s about moving with intention and honoring your intuition before you act. With Mercury retrograde, this is a time to recalibrate your identity, your direction, and even how you present yourself. If your energy feels inconsistent, that’s your cue to rest, reset, and move only when something truly feels aligned.
Then on March 3rd, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo lights up your partnership zone, bringing relationship truths to the surface. Lunar eclipses reveal what’s out of balance, and this one may highlight where you’ve been overgiving, overfixing, or holding yourself to impossible standards in your connections. Something in a relationship dynamic could shift, clarify, or reach a turning point over the next few weeks. Virgo energy asks you to release the need to control outcomes and instead focus on healthy boundaries, mutual effort, and emotional honesty.
The mood shifts on March 6th, when Venus leaves your sign and enters Aries, activating your money and self-worth zone for the next four weeks. After weeks of emotional processing and personal focus, this transit helps you reconnect with your value, your confidence, and your ability to attract resources. Just watch for impulsive spending or tying your worth to external validation. The real glow-up now comes from knowing your value first, then letting opportunities match the energy you’re embodying.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT