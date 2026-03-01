Your Horoscope This Week: March 1 To 7

Just a few days later, the emotional waters get a spark of fire. On March 6th, Venus enters Aries, shifting the relational tone from reflective to bold. After weeks of deep feeling and nostalgia, this transit brings a fresh wave of confidence, desire, and initiative in love, creativity, and self-worth. You may feel more willing to go after what you want instead of waiting for signs. The shadow? Aries energy can lean impulsive, impatient, or a little me-first. The medicine is balance: honor your needs without bulldozing someone else’s. In a sky full of Pisces softness, this fiery shift is energizing, reminding you that after the emotional release of eclipse week, it’s safe to move forward again… this time with your heart and your courage aligned.