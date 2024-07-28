Your Horoscope This Week: July 28 To August 3

This weekend, the moon hangs out in Cancer and then shifts into Leo on the 3rd. Your sectors of friendship and spirituality are activated by these lunar transits and you may feel called to be more honest and vulnerable with a past or current friend with whom you had a falling out or with whom you’ve sensed much more distance lately. While you may not work everything out immediately, it’s best to open up these doors of communication prior to Mercury beginning its retrograde, because this can help you both be on the same page and maturely decide on a way forward. It’s also possible that you’ll choose to go your separate ways, especially once the moon enters Leo, and that’s okay too.