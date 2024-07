Your Horoscope This Week: July 21 To 27

Cosmic beings, we’ve just experienced the second full moon in Capricorn and our mission as the week begins is to integrate all the lessons we’ve learned since the Capricorn new moon took place at the start of the year. Chances are that many of the seeds of intention that you set in January 2024 are now coming to fruition, even if they took you much longer than anticipated. This is because the past two full moons were ruled by Saturn, the planet of challenge and responsibility, and Saturn is currently retrograde in Pisces for three more months. There’s a reason the universe is slowing down the momentum in your life — it wants you to learn how to be grounded in the present moment and appreciate the fruits of your labor.