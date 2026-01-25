Your Horoscope This Week: January 25 To 31
R29 babes, the week opens under the influence of a first quarter moon in Taurus on January 25th, a moment that often brings the first real tests of the intentions we set at the Capricorn New Moon one week earlier. First quarter moons tend to surface friction, delays, or reality checks that ask us to adjust rather than abandon our goals. In Taurus, those roadblocks can feel especially personal, touching on money, security, self-worth, or comfort.
The shadow here is digging in too hard, insisting it’s your way or the highway, or confusing stability with stubbornness. But the gift of this lunation is learning how to stay committed without becoming rigid. Progress now comes from flexibility, patience, and choosing long-term alignment over short-term control.
The most defining shift of the week arrives on January 26th at 12:34 p.m. EST, when Neptune enters Aries, beginning a brand-new thirteen-year chapter for the collective. This marks a major transition away from Neptune in Pisces, which emphasized dreaming, dissolving, and spiritual sensitivity since 2011, sometimes without follow- through. Neptune in Aries is about initiating the dream, embodying it, and fighting for a vision rather than passively hoping for one. We’re moving out of the influencer era and deeper into a protagonist era, where more people feel called to live their own stories instead of consuming someone else’s.
On a global level, this transit carries weight. Aries is ruled by Mars, and Neptune here can inspire movements, conflicts, and ideological battles driven by belief as much as reality. The shadow is dreaming up chaos, glorifying dominance, or leaders competing to prove who is strongest, especially as Saturn prepares to join Neptune in Aries next month. The invitation, both personally and collectively, is to dream new worlds responsibly. To believe in yourself enough to take action without turning that fire into destruction. To choose courage without self-sabotage, and passion without violence.
The week closes by pointing us toward what comes next. February begins with a fiery Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, a striking contrast to the Earth, Air, and Water-heavy energy that has dominated January. Where January opened with a cleansing Cancer Full Moon, February begins with bold, expressive fire. This Leo Full Moon illuminates confidence, creativity, leadership, and the desire to be seen. At its best, it reminds us that playing small no longer serves anyone, and that joy, pride, and self-expression are not selfish.
The shadow of this full moon is ego, control, or needing all eyes on you at the expense of others. The work is finding the balance between honoring your needs and remembering that true leadership inspires rather than dominates. This Full Moon asks one simple but powerful question as we move forward: where are you finally ready to take up space, unapologetically and with heart?
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, welcome to your main character era, officially unlocked. This week marks the start of one of the most important transits of your lifetime as Neptune enters your sign on January 26th, where it’ll remain for the next thirteen years. This is huge. Neptune in Aries is about turning dreams into action, and for you, it feels like the universe handing you the creative director chair of your own life. Your intuition sharpens, your vision expands, and suddenly the future feels less abstract and more achievable. You’re being asked to dream boldly and act bravely, but the challenge is staying grounded while you do it.
Neptune can blur lines, so there may be moments where you feel invincible one minute and impatient the next when things do not move fast enough. Pace yourself. Manifestation is not a sprint. When you pair faith with follow-through, your ability to bring your dreams to life is far stronger now than it was even a few weeks ago.
The fire only intensifies as the week leads into a Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your sector of fate, romance, creativity, and joy. This is a chef’s-kiss moment for self-expression, passion projects, and heart-led decisions. You may experience a breakthrough in love, feel seen for your talents, or finally give yourself permission to take up more space without apology.
At its best, this Full Moon reminds you that you deserve a life that excites you. The shadow of this lunation, however, is assuming everything should go your way instantly or taking setbacks personally. Confidence is magnetic, but entitlement blocks the flow. Let this Full Moon fuel your courage, not your ego. When you stay open, playful, and patient, this fiery week sets the tone for a powerful, purpose-driven chapter ahead.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week is quietly powerful, even if it doesn’t scream for attention at first. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your subconscious, rest, and healing sector is activated for the next thirteen years. This is less about loud manifestation and more about deep internal rewiring. Old fears, patterns, and self-sabotaging habits are ready to dissolve, but only if you are willing to slow down and listen to what your inner world has been trying to say.
Dreams may feel more vivid, intuition stronger, and your need for rest more non-negotiable. The magic here is subtle but real. When you give yourself permission to unplug, heal, and trust your instincts, you are laying the foundation for a future version of yourself that feels lighter, clearer, and more aligned.
The energy peaks with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, illuminating your home, family, and emotional foundations sector. This can bring a turning point around living situations, family dynamics, or your sense of belonging. You may feel ready to take up more space in your personal life or finally advocate for what you need emotionally.
The shadow of this Full Moon is reacting from pride or stubbornness instead of vulnerability. Not every battle needs to be won, and not every feeling needs to be defended. Let this moment remind you that strength can look like softness too. When you balance emotional honesty with flexibility, this week helps you feel more secure, rooted, and at peace with where you are headed.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your social life and long-term dreams are entering a whole new era. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your friendship, community, and future-goals sector gets a major glow up that lasts for the next thirteen years. This transit invites you to dream bigger about the kind of people you want around you and the impact you want to make.
During Neptune in Aries, you may feel inspired to build something meaningful with others, whether that’s a creative collective, a business idea, or a cause you actually care about. The magic here is believing in the vision without losing yourself in it. Neptune can blur boundaries, so be mindful of overcommitting or idealizing people who have not shown consistency yet. Dream big, but choose your circle wisely.
The week crescendos with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your communication, ideas, and self-expression sector. This is a powerful moment for speaking your truth, sharing your work, or finally saying the thing you have been holding back. Confidence is high, creativity is flowing, and your voice carries extra weight right now.
The shadow side of this Full Moon is talking just to be heard or letting ego override empathy. Let this Full Moon remind you that your words have power. When you speak from the heart instead of the highlight reel, people actually listen. This is your moment to be seen and heard, just make sure it’s for the right reasons.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week marks a major turning point in how you dream about your future and your role in the world. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your career, purpose, and public image sector is activated for the next thirteen years. This is big. You are being invited to envision a version of success that feels meaningful, intuitive, and aligned with who you actually are, not just what is expected of you.
Under Neptune in Aries, you may feel more inspired about your path, but also more sensitive to whether your work truly reflects your values. The magic here is learning to trust your vision while staying grounded in reality. Neptune can blur lines, so avoid romanticizing a role, title, or opportunity without checking whether it’s sustainable. When you pair intuition with discernment, your dreams become achievable rather than overwhelming.
The energy peaks with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your money, self-worth, and abundance sector. This Full Moon asks you to own your value without shrinking or over-explaining. You may experience a financial breakthrough, a confidence boost, or a moment where you finally realize you deserve more than you’ve been settling for.
The shadow side of this Full Moon is tying your worth too tightly to external validation or spending impulsively to prove a point. Let this Full Moon remind you that abundance starts with self-trust. When you believe in yourself unapologetically, others follow your lead.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week is quietly redefining what expansion and purpose mean for you on a soul level. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your sector of travel, higher learning, spirituality, and belief systems is activated for the next thirteen years. Translation: your worldview is about to get a serious upgrade. You may feel called to explore new philosophies, spiritual practices, creative studies, or even literal new places.
Neptune in Aries is a long-term invitation to dream bigger about your life and trust that growth does not always come from staying comfortable. The challenge here is staying grounded while you explore. Neptune can blur direction, so it is important to stay curious without getting lost in fantasy. Think inspired, not impulsive.
Then comes the moment you were born for. The Full Moon in Leo on February 1st lands in your identity and self-expression sector, putting you front and center. This is a powerful checkpoint around confidence, visibility, and authenticity. You may feel ready to claim space, be seen, or finally stop dimming yourself for the comfort of others.
At its best, this Full Moon reminds you that you deserve to lead with heart and creativity. The shadow of the Full Moon in your sign is falling victim to ego overload, control issues, or needing constant validation. Let this be a moment of embodied confidence rather than performance. When you show up as your real self, not just the highlight reel, your light hits different.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week marks the start of a deep, transformative era that asks you to trust what you cannot fully control. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and emotional merging is activated for the next thirteen years. This is about redefining how you share, trust, and open yourself up, financially, emotionally, and energetically. You may feel more sensitive around boundaries or more aware of where you’ve been over-giving. The magic here is learning that vulnerability does not equal weakness. The challenge is staying clear-eyed while you open your heart. Neptune can blur lines, so honesty, transparency, and self-trust are essential as you step into deeper connections and commitments.
The energy peaks with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, illuminating your rest, healing, and subconscious sector. This Full Moon invites you to slow down and listen to what your body and spirit have been trying to tell you. You may experience emotional releases, vivid dreams, or a realization about what you are ready to let go of.
The shadow of the Leo Full Moon is ignoring the need for rest or trying to “optimize” your healing instead of feeling it. Let this moment remind you that renewal does not come from doing more. When you honor rest as part of your process, you emerge clearer, stronger, and more aligned for what comes next.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week oﬃcially changes the way you approach love, partnership, and commitment for the long haul. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your relationship sector is activated for the next thirteen years. Yes, thirteen. This is a major reimagining of how you connect, collaborate, and share your life with others. You may feel more romantic, idealistic, or hopeful about love and partnership, but Neptune also asks for discernment.
The magic of this transit is believing in deep, soul-aligned connections without losing yourself in them. The challenge is not projecting fantasies onto people who have not shown up consistently. Over the next chapter, you are learning that true partnership supports your independence rather than replacing it.
The energy peaks with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your friendship, community, and long-term goals sector. This Full Moon brings clarity around who is really in your corner and which connections energize your future. You may feel ready to step into leadership within a group, celebrate a collective win, or finally distance yourself from social dynamics that feel draining.
The shadow side of this moon is people-pleasing or craving approval instead of honoring your truth. Let this Full Moon remind you that belonging does not require shrinking. When you show up authentically, the right people naturally rise to meet you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week is about redefining what it means to show up for your life on a daily basis. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your work, wellness, and routine sector is activated for the next thirteen years. This is a long-term invitation to stop running on autopilot and start aligning your everyday life with your deeper values. You may feel more sensitive to burnout, uninspired routines, or work that drains you without meaning.
The magic of Neptune in Aries is learning to design a life that supports your energy, not just your ambition. However, you should beware of falling prey to escapism or avoiding structure altogether. Neptune wants flow, but Aries demands action. The sweet spot is intuitive discipline, building habits that feel purposeful rather than punishing.
The energy crescendos with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your career, reputation, and public image sector. This can bring a moment of recognition, visibility, or clarity around your professional direction. You may feel ready to step into leadership or finally own your authority.
The shadow of the Leo Full Moon is getting caught up in power struggles, ego clashes, or feeling pressure to perform instead of lead authentically. Let this Full Moon remind you that confidence does not require domination. When you lead from integrity and emotional intelligence, your presence speaks louder than control ever could.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this week flips a major creative switch for you. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26, your sector of joy, romance, creativity, and self-expression is activated for the next thirteen years. Yes, thirteen. This is huge main-character energy around doing what lights you up and actually believing you deserve a life that feels inspiring.
You may feel more artistically driven, more romantic, or more willing to take risks for the sake of passion rather than practicality. The magic of this auspicious transit is trusting your creative instincts and letting play be productive. The shadow is chasing dopamine instead of fulfillment or romanticizing something that does not have real substance. Dream big, but stay honest with yourself about what is truly nourishing versus just exciting.
The week builds toward the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your travel, growth, and belief sector. This Full Moon can bring a breakthrough around purpose, perspective, or a bold decision about your future. You may feel ready to say yes to an opportunity that expands your world or finally let go of a belief that has been keeping you small.
The potential pitfalls of this full moon is thinking you have all the answers or pushing your truth onto others. Let this moment remind you that wisdom grows when curiosity stays alive. When you lead with openness and confidence, the next chapter unfolds naturally.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week marks the beginning of a deeply emotional and transformative era around home, family, and your inner foundation. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your sector of roots, living situation, and emotional security is activated for the next thirteen years. This is not surface-level change. You’re being asked to reimagine what “home” means to you, not just physically, but emotionally and energetically.
With this new Neptune era, you may feel more sensitive to your environment, family dynamics, or where you truly feel safe. The magic of Neptune in Aries is learning that stability does not have to be rigid. The challenge is not escaping discomfort by staying busy or emotionally distant. Over this long chapter, you are learning how to build a life that feels supportive from the inside out, not just impressive from the outside.
The energy peaks with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and emotional vulnerability. This Full Moon asks you to go deeper rather than harder. Conversations around trust, money, or emotional honesty may come to a head, oﬀering clarity about what needs to shift.
The shadow side of this lunation is control, pride, or trying to manage feelings instead of feeling them. Let this moment remind you that real power comes from allowing yourself to be supported too. When you soften where you normally armor up, you create space for deeper connection and long-term healing.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, your mind is entering a whole new era. With Neptune entering Aries on January 26th, your communication, ideas, and mindset sector is activated for the next thirteen years. This is big “thought leader” energy. Your words, ideas, and perspectives carry more imagination, influence, and emotional resonance than before. You may feel inspired to write, teach, speak, create content, or share ideas that feel deeply personal and purpose-driven.
The magic that Neptune in Aries brings is learning to trust your voice without over-editing yourself. The shadow is confusion, overthinking, or starting ten ideas without grounding any of them. Neptune wants vision, Aries wants action. When you commit to one idea at a time, your message actually lands.
The week culminates with the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your relationship sector and bringing clarity to one-on-one dynamics. This Full Moon puts a spotlight on partnerships, situationships, collaborations, and even creative rivals. You may realize who is truly cheering you on and who feels more competitive than supportive.
The danger of this full moon is making everything about ego or control, either yours or someone else’s. Let this moment remind you that the best relationships celebrate individuality without turning love into a power struggle. When mutual respect leads, everything else falls into place.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week marks a major turning point in how you build security, confidence, and self-worth. With Neptune, your ruling planet, entering Aries on January 26th, your money, values, and self-esteem sector is activated for the next thirteen years. This is huge. You’re being asked to stop romanticizing struggle and start believing that you can be both spiritual and supported. You may feel inspired to pursue new income streams, charge what you are worth, or redefine what stability looks like for you.
The magic of Neptune transiting Aries is trusting that you deserve more than survival mode. The shadow side of this transit is drifting, underpricing yourself, or hoping things will “just work out” without action. Neptune brings vision, but Aries demands courage. When you back your dreams with initiative, your relationship with abundance begins to change for real.
The week builds toward the Full Moon in Leo on February 1st, lighting up your work, wellness, and daily routines sector. This Full Moon shines a light on how you are showing up for yourself day to day. You may realize that certain habits, commitments, or work dynamics are no longer sustainable.
But beware, Pisces, as this Full Moon could lead to you pushing through exhaustion for the sake of proving something. The breakthrough comes when you choose self-respect over self-sacrifice. Let this Full Moon remind you that you do not have to earn rest or care. When your daily life supports your energy, everything else flows more easily.
