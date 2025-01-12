Your Horoscope This Week: January 12 To 18

This week is all about feeling it all as the Cancer full moon — the first full moon of 2025 — peaks on January 13, shining a spotlight on our emotions. With Mars retrograde still lingering in Cancer and Venus entering ultra sensitive Pisces, even the most detached among us won’t be able to escape the waves of emotion crashing in. The last week of Capricorn season adds a grounding undertone, but the cosmic energy is clear: It’s time to stop running from what we’ve been avoiding emotionally.
Think back to late June 2024 — around the solstice. What feelings, fears or desires have you buried since then? What emotional truths have you been neglecting or denying? This Cancer full moon brings those themes to the surface, whether you’re ready or not. It’s not about wallowing — it’s about releasing. Forgive yourself for mistakes, forgive others for their imperfections, and ask for what you need instead of expecting others to just “get it.” This is the week to face your shadows and fears with compassion. If you need to cry it out during your late-night scroll on TikTok or blast old-school Adele in your car, so be it.
At the same time, the final days of Capricorn season are here to remind us that we still have time to finish what we started. Whether it’s cleaning out the fridge, replying to that email from forever ago or finally applying for that dream opportunity, this is your chance to knock out procrastinated tasks. This week isn’t about perfection — it’s about clearing space for the fresh, innovative energy of Aquarius season that’s just around the corner.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
The week begins with the Cancer full moon in your home and family sector, Aries, bringing emotional closure to matters related to your roots. If you’ve been focused on planning a move or a renovation, or on having an important conversation with a family member, it could all come to a head this week. You may feel nostalgic or even emotional about changes in your living situation — maybe someone you love is moving out, or you’re saying goodbye to a space that’s been meaningful to you. Let yourself feel it all. Don’t fight the tears if they come — they’re part of the process.
Meanwhile, the last week of Capricorn season lights up your career sector, encouraging you to end this season on a high note. Take bold action on goals you’ve been sitting on. Apply for that leadership role or send a follow-up email to someone who can help you get to the next level. Don’t let imposter syndrome stop you this week — you’re meant to be at the top.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, on the 13th the Cancer full moon highlights your communication sector, urging you to express what you’ve been holding back. Have you been biting your tongue to avoid conflict or downplaying how you really feel? Ready or not, those unspoken words are rising to the surface this week. Whether it’s confessing your feelings to a crush, confronting a friend or letting yourself finally vent, this is the time to let it out. Journaling or voice memos could help you process everything that’s bubbling up.
As Capricorn season winds down, you’re encouraged to get serious about your long-term goals. Take small, intentional steps to set yourself up for success in 2025. Whether it’s enrolling in a course, organizing your calendar or making slow but steady progress on a big project, this energy rewards consistency.
Channel your inner tortoise — slow and steady wins the race.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
On the 13th, the Cancer full moon shines a spotlight on your financial sector, Gemini, urging you to take a closer look at your relationship with money. Have you been overspending to avoid dealing with stress, or hoarding resources out of fear? This week is about facing those emotional patterns head-on. It’s also a great time to address any lingering financial matters, like overdue bills or creating a budget. Think of this as an opportunity to release old money habits and build a healthier, more abundant mindset.
With Capricorn season wrapping up, it’s time to clear out emotional and energetic baggage. Whether it’s decluttering your inbox, finishing that lingering project or closing out a chapter in a relationship, focus on tying up loose ends. This week rewards eﬀort, so tackle those tasks that have been haunting your to-do list — you’ll feel lighter and more accomplished heading into Aquarius season.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, on the 13th you’ll experience your annual full moon, and it’s here to remind you of the power of emotional honesty. What have you been running from, especially when it comes to your identity and personal needs? Whether it’s people-pleasing, hiding your true feelings or neglecting your self-care, this full moon asks you to stop putting yourself last. Let those emotions flow. Cry if you need to, journal your heart out or call a friend who gets it. Your vulnerability is your superpower this week.
At the same time, Capricorn season wraps up in your relationship sector, encouraging you to reflect on your partnerships. What structures or boundaries need to be put in place for your connections to thrive? If you’ve been avoiding having an important conversation with a partner or collaborator, now’s the time to address it with grace and clarity.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, have you been suppressing certain feelings because they felt too overwhelming or inconvenient? The Cancer full moon highlights your subconscious, shining a light on fears and emotional patterns you’ve been avoiding. This week asks you to confront them head-on. Take time to rest, recharge and connect with your inner world. Therapy, meditation or simply spending time alone could help you process the emotional waves hitting you right now.
As Capricorn season winds down, it’s all about getting your daily routines and responsibilities in order. If you’ve been procrastinating on practical matters like clearing out your schedule, tackling overdue tasks or creating healthier habits, this is the week to make it happen. Think of this as an emotional detox paired with a practical reset — one step at a time.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
This week’s emotional Cancer full moon lights up your social sector, Virgo, bringing emotional closure to friendships or group dynamics that may have felt unresolved. If you’ve been holding back your true feelings in a particular connection, this week might bring everything to the surface. Whether it’s a heartfelt conversation, a bittersweet goodbye or a moment of clarity about who’s truly in your corner, let yourself navigate these shifts with grace. Not everyone is meant to stay forever, and that’s okay.
With Capricorn season wrapping up in your creative and romantic sector, it’s time to make progress on personal projects or goals you’ve been putting oﬀ. Whether it’s diving back into a hobby, expressing yourself artistically or finally asking someone on a date, this week rewards initiative. Capricorn’s energy helps you take what might feel like a wild dream and turn it into something real — step by step, Virgo.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, on the 13th the Cancer full moon illuminates your career and public image, asking you to reflect on how you’ve been navigating your professional life. Have you been chasing external success at the expense of your emotional wellbeing? Or maybe you’ve been shying away from stepping into the spotlight? This full moon invites you to strike a balance between ambition and emotional fulfillment. If career stress or imposter syndrome has been weighing on you, this is your chance to let it go and realign with what truly matters.
As Capricorn season winds down on the 19th, your focus shifts to home and family matters. Have you been putting oﬀ clearing out your living space or addressing dynamics within your household? Now’s the time to tackle those tasks. Capricorn energy supports practical solutions so whether it’s reorganizing your space, setting boundaries or making peace with a family member, lean into this grounded energy to create a stronger foundation.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week’s Cancer full moon activates your sector of higher learning and exploration, encouraging you to reflect on the beliefs or aspirations you’ve outgrown. Have you been clinging to a worldview that no longer resonates, or avoiding taking a leap of faith toward something new? This full moon pushes you to face those fears and embrace emotional growth. Whether it’s booking that long-delayed trip, diving into a new course of study or simply exploring your spiritual side, let your curiosity guide you this week.
Capricorn season’s final stretch shines a spotlight on your communication and mental clarity. If you’ve been delaying sending an important email, finishing a writing project or organizing your digital files, now’s the time to tackle these missions with discipline. Capricorn’s energy helps you approach things methodically so take it one task at a time — you’ll feel clearer and more accomplished as Aquarius season approaches.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, the Cancer full moon on the 13th lands in your sector of shared resources and intimacy, encouraging you to dive deep into your emotional connections. Have you been avoiding diﬃcult conversations with a partner or ignoring financial responsibilities? This full moon asks you to face those emotions head-on. Vulnerability is key here — whether you’re asking for support, renegotiating boundaries or simply being honest about what you need, this is the time to let go of fears that have been holding you back.
Capricorn season’s final week puts your finances front and center. If you’ve been procrastinating on budgeting, organizing your accounts or making an essential purchase, now’s the time to get serious about your money goals. Capricorn energy rewards practicality and focus, so use this week to lay the groundwork for financial stability in 2025.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
On the 13th, Capricorn, the Cancer full moon illuminates your relationship sector, bringing emotions to the surface in your closest partnerships. Have you been holding back your needs in a relationship, or avoiding addressing certain dynamics? This full moon asks you to open your heart and communicate honestly, even if it feels vulnerable. Whether it’s a romantic partner, best friend or business collaborator, this is the week to have those heartfelt conversations that clear the air and strengthen your bonds.
With your season wrapping up on the 19th, it’s time to finish strong. Tie up loose ends on personal goals, projects or plans you’ve been working toward since your birthday season began. Whether it’s making progress on a passion project or decluttering your space to clear out old energy, take action this week to align yourself with the next phase of your journey.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, as the week begins the Cancer full moon shines a light on your routines and wellbeing, urging you to reflect on the habits or responsibilities you’ve been neglecting. Have you been burning the candle at both ends, or ignoring your emotional and physical health? This week is a reminder to slow down and nurture yourself. Small adjustments — like journaling, taking a yoga class or setting boundaries around your time — can have a big impact on your overall wellbeing.
With Capricorn season wrapping up in your subconscious sector, it’s time to confront any lingering fears or unfinished business from the past year. Whether it’s clearing out old files, processing emotions or releasing what no longer brings you joy, Capricorn’s energy supports closure and resolution. Use this time to clear the slate as you prepare for your season to shine.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the Cancer full moon at the start of the week lights up your creative and romantic sector, inviting you to reconnect with joy and passion. Have you been neglecting your artistic side, or holding back your feelings in a romantic situation? This week's full moon asks you to lean into your emotions and let them guide you. Write that love letter, finish that creative project or simply let yourself explore the range of your passionate emotions. Vulnerability is your superpower this week.
As Capricorn season winds down, focus on your social connections and larger aspirations. If you’ve been meaning to reach out to collaborators or join a group that aligns with your vision, now’s the time to take action, especially now that the North Node is in your sign for the next year and a half. Capricorn energy rewards consistency and eﬀort, so take practical steps toward building the community and support system you need to thrive.
