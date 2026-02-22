Your Horoscope This Week: February 22 To 28
Cosmic beings, you survived the Aquarius Solar Eclipse and the launch of the Year of the Fire Horse, and honestly… that was a lot. This week shifts the pace. We’re now fully in Pisces Season, and the assignment is simple but not easy: slow down. Go with the flow. Rest without guilt. Dream without immediately turning the dream into a five-step action plan. After last week’s Saturn–Neptune conjunction, many of you are receiving quiet downloads about where your energy actually belongs. Trust what’s coming through, even if it doesn’t look “productive” yet. Sitting with your feelings, journaling, meditating, or simply doing less is also progress. Pisces energy reminds us that clarity grows in still water.
On February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings the first reality check since the eclipse. First quarter moons tend to feel like roadblocks or tension points, moments where you realize that the intention you set now needs adjustment. Because this one is in Gemini, the medicine is flexibility. If something isn’t working, don’t double down out of stubbornness. Ask more questions. Look at the situation from another angle. Have the conversation. Pivot if needed. This is less about pushing harder and more about staying curious enough to find a smarter path forward.
Then on February 26th, Mercury shifts retrograde in Pisces, and the emotional weather gets… watery. Focus may feel slippery, timelines may blur, and your mind might drift into nostalgia, daydreams, or full cinematic flashbacks from the past. Miscommunications are possible, especially when feelings are implied instead of spoken clearly. But this retrograde has a gift: it’s powerful for emotional closure, forgiveness, creative reflection, and tying up loose ends your intuition already knows about. People from the past may resurface, memories may stir, and old feelings may ask for acknowledgment. Just remember: feel everything, but stay grounded. Not every emotion is a crisis… sometimes it’s just your heart clearing space for what’s next.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week feels like the emotional cool down after being spiritually and energetically “on stage” for most of the month. With the Saturn–Neptune conjunction freshly behind you, you may still be processing major identity downloads… who you are now, what you’re ready to commit to, and what version of you is officially retired. The first full week of Pisces Season asks you to move slower than usual, even if your instinct is to charge forward.
Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini may bring a mental speed bump… a conversation, decision, or piece of information that makes you rethink your next move. Don’t treat this as a setback. Gemini energy is about adjusting your approach, asking questions, and staying flexible rather than forcing clarity too quickly.
The tone turns even more inward on February 26th, when Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces, activating your realm of healing, rest, and spiritual closure. As February wraps up, you may feel more introspective, nostalgic, or emotionally sensitive than usual. Old memories, dreams, or unresolved feelings could surface, not to overwhelm you, but to be released. This is a powerful time to unplug, journal, meditate, and tie up emotional loose ends rather than pushing new plans forward. After a month of intense visibility and transformation, the real alignment now comes from solitude and softness. Think of this as your energetic reset before your season arrives.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the first full week of Pisces Season shifts your focus toward connection, community, and your long-term vision for the future. You may feel more emotionally attuned to your friendships, social circles, or online spaces, noticing who feels aligned with the person you’re becoming and who doesn’t quite match your energy anymore. This is a softer, more heart-centered time for collaboration and dreaming with others.
However, on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your money and self-worth zone, bringing a potential reality check around finances, pricing your value, or how much energy you’re giving compared to what you’re receiving. If a small obstacle shows up, don’t panic. Gemini energy asks you to stay flexible, explore options, and adjust your strategy rather than taking it personally.
Things may feel a bit more fluid and unpredictable starting February 26th, when Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces for three weeks. Miscommunications with friends, shifting group dynamics, or social media and tech hiccups are possible. You might even feel the urge to step back from certain platforms or take a break from being constantly available. This retrograde isn’t here to disrupt your peace, it’s here to help you reassess where your energy truly belongs. If plans change or connections feel unclear, resist the urge to control every outcome. Some things are meant to realign on their own. Your job is simply to stay grounded in your values and let the right circles reveal themselves.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the first full week of Pisces Season puts your career, reputation, and long-term direction in the spotlight, but in a softer, more reflective way than you might expect. You may feel more emotionally connected to your work, questioning whether your current path actually aligns with your purpose, not just your skills.
Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in your sign brings a personal checkpoint. This can feel like a moment of pressure, a decision point, or a sudden realization about how you’re showing up professionally and personally. If something feels like a roadblock, don’t rush to push through it. This is Gemini energy at its best when you pause, gather more information, and adjust your approach rather than forcing a single outcome.
The tone shifts on February 26th, when your ruling planet Mercury shifts retrograde in Pisces. As February wraps up, you may find yourself rethinking a professional goal, reconsidering a public role, or feeling the need to slow down rather than chase the next opportunity. This isn’t the ideal time to launch brand new pitches, apply impulsively for roles, or make major career commitments unless the process began before the retrograde. Instead, think of this as a strategic review period. You’re refining your trajectory, not falling behind. The more honest you are about what success actually looks like for you now, the clearer your next move will be when Mercury moves forward again.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, as a moon-ruled sign, you’re still feeling the energetic aftershocks of last week’s Aquarius solar eclipse more strongly than most. Eclipses tend to activate your emotional radar, and you may be entering this week feeling heightened, reflective, or aware that something internally has shifted. Now that the cosmic intensity is settling, the first full week of Pisces Season offers a welcome emotional flow. Pisces energy supports your growth, faith, and long-term vision, helping you reconnect with hope after a period of major internal processing.
That sense of forward momentum meets a checkpoint on February 24th, when the First Quarter Moon in Gemini activates your rest, closure, and mental health zone. This can feel like a temporary pause or emotional speed bump, especially if you’ve been pushing yourself to “figure everything out.” You may need more sleep, quiet time, or space away from noise and expectations. Gemini energy here isn’t asking you to solve anything immediately, it’s encouraging you to listen to your inner dialogue and release mental clutter before taking your next step.
The pace shifts further inward on February 26th, when Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces in your expansion realm for the next three weeks. Plans related to travel, education, publishing, entrepreneurship, or big-picture goals may need to be revisited, delayed, or adjusted. Instead of forcing new launches or committing to major long-term decisions, use this time to refine your vision. You may rediscover an old idea, reconnect with a previous opportunity, or realize your direction needs a slight pivot. This retrograde isn’t blocking your growth, it’s making sure your next leap is aligned with who you’re becoming.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, you’re entering this week still processing the emotional intensity of the recent eclipse, and you may feel more aware than usual of your deeper needs and boundaries. The first full week of Pisces Season activates your intimacy, healing, and shared resources zone, pulling your focus beneath the surface. This energy asks you to slow down and get honest about emotional exchanges, financial entanglements, or situations where you’ve been giving more power away than you realized.
Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a social checkpoint. A conversation with friends, a group dynamic, or a long-term goal may require adjustment. If plans shift or people show you new sides of themselves, stay flexible. Gemini energy here is about recalibrating your network so it reflects where you’re actually headed.
As February winds down, the tone turns even more reflective. On February 26th, Mercury starts its retrograde in Pisces for the next three weeks. You may need to revisit agreements around money, boundaries, or expectations in close relationships. Old feelings could resurface, or past connections may reappear for closure. This isn’t the time to make major financial commitments or merge resources impulsively. Instead, think of this period as emotional and energetic bookkeeping. The more honest you are now about what you share, what you owe, and what you need, the stronger your foundation will be moving forward.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this week is all about relationships, reflections, and recalibrating how you show up with others. The first full week of Pisces Season activates your partnership realm, putting the spotlight on one-on-one dynamics in love, business, and close collaborations. You may feel more emotionally attuned to others’ needs, but also more aware of where the balance feels off.
Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a reality check around your career or public direction. A professional conversation, decision, or expectation could create temporary pressure that spills into your personal life. Gemini energy asks you to stay adaptable and communicate clearly rather than assuming you have to carry everything alone.
Things get more personal on February 26th, when your ruling planet Mercury shifts retrograde in Pisces for the next three weeks. Because Mercury governs you, you’ll feel this shift more strongly than most. Miscommunications, mixed signals, or unresolved dynamics with partners may surface, not to create chaos, but to be addressed honestly. This isn’t the best time to rush into new relationship commitments, sign major contracts, or make emotional ultimatums. Instead, think of this as a relationship review period: old conversations may resurface, past partners could reappear, or you may simply see a current dynamic more clearly. The more patient and transparent you are now, the stronger and more balanced your connections will become.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, you may still be feeling the emotional weight of last week’s Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries, which activated your partnership realm in a major way. Big realizations about commitment, boundaries, or the reality of certain relationships are still settling in. This week isn’t about making dramatic moves, it’s about integrating what you’ve learned and giving yourself space to process how your relationship patterns are evolving.
The first full week of Pisces Season shifts your attention toward your daily life, work rhythms, and overall well-being. This is a softer, more intuitive period for adjusting your schedule so it actually supports your energy. Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini may bring a mental or logistical speed bump around travel plans, learning, or a long-term goal. Stay flexible and open to changing your approach rather than pushing for immediate clarity.
As February winds down, Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces on February 26th for the next three weeks. Expect shifts in your schedule, workplace miscommunications, or a need to revisit health habits and boundaries around how much you’re taking on. This is less about being perfectly productive and more about creating systems that are sustainable. Small adjustments now will make a big difference once Mercury moves forward again.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, after the emotional shakeup of last week’s Aquarius solar eclipse, this first full week of Pisces Season feels like a welcome exhale. That eclipse squared Uranus in your partnership realm, bringing unexpected shifts or truths in relationships that may have felt destabilizing in the moment, but ultimately freeing. Now, Pisces energy helps you soften. This is your zone of romance, creativity, joy, and inner child healing, inviting you to date yourself, say yes to what feels fun again, and allow love to flow both ways. You may notice your mood lifting, your creativity returning, and your desire for play coming back online. Let this be a lighter week… you’ve earned it.
On February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a practical checkpoint around shared finances, debts, or long-term wealth planning. This could surface as a small speed bump or reality check, but Gemini energy keeps the tone lighter than usual. Instead of spiraling, approach your situation with curiosity and even a little humor. This is a good time to explore multiple income streams or rethink how you’re managing resources, just be mindful not to overcommit or take on more than you can realistically handle.
As February wraps up, Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces on February 26th, also in your romance and creativity zone. Over the next three weeks, nostalgia may hit hard. Old flames, familiar dynamics, or rose-colored memories could resurface, making the past look sweeter than it actually was. Stay grounded. This retrograde is less about rekindling old patterns and more about healing them. Use this time for rest, creative reflection, and reconnecting with the version of you that feels playful, expressive, and emotionally safe.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, the first full week of Pisces Season pulls your focus inward toward home, family, and your emotional foundation. After the intensity and movement of the past few weeks, this energy asks you to slow down and tend to your inner world. You may feel the urge to nest, rest, or spend more time with the people and spaces that make you feel safe. Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a relationship checkpoint. A conversation, decision, or difference in perspective could surface with a partner or close collaborator. Gemini energy here isn’t about conflict, it’s about communication. Stay curious, ask questions, and avoid jumping to conclusions.
As February winds down, Mercury shifts retrograde in Pisces on February 26th for the next three weeks. Plans around living situations, family matters, or domestic routines may shift, or old memories and feelings could resurface. This isn’t the time to rush major moves or make permanent decisions about your living environment unless the process began earlier. Instead, use this period to reorganize your space, revisit emotional boundaries, and create a home life that actually supports your energy. Slowing down now will give you the stability you’ll need for the momentum ahead.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the first full week of Pisces Season shifts your focus toward communication, learning, and the conversations shaping your day-to-day life. You may feel more reflective than usual, noticing how your words, thoughts, and mental habits are affecting your energy. This is a softer, more intuitive time for writing, brainstorming, or having heart-centered conversations.
Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a practical checkpoint around your work routines, responsibilities, or health habits. A small scheduling issue, workload adjustment, or energy dip could surface. Gemini energy asks you to stay flexible and tweak your systems rather than pushing yourself harder.
As February wraps up, Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces for the next three weeks. Expect delays, crossed wires, or the need to revisit conversations, paperwork, or short-term plans. This isn’t the best time to rush contracts, announcements, or major decisions unless they’ve been in motion already. Instead, use this period to edit, review, and clarify. Slowing down your pace and double-checking details now will save you time and stress once Mercury moves forward again.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, after such a personal and intense stretch, the first full week of Pisces Season shifts your focus toward grounding and rebuilding your sense of stability. This energy activates your money, self-worth, and values zone, encouraging you to slow down and get clear about what actually feels sustainable. You may find yourself reassessing where your time and energy are going and whether the return feels aligned.
Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a creative or emotional checkpoint. Something related to dating, a passion project, or how you’re expressing yourself may need a small adjustment. Gemini energy asks you to stay playful and flexible rather than taking the moment too seriously.
As February comes to a close, Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces in your financial and self-esteem sector for the next three weeks. Payments, budgeting plans, or income conversations may shift or require review. This isn’t the time for major financial risks or impulsive purchases unless they were already planned. Instead, use this period to reassess your spending, renegotiate your value, and reconnect with what actually makes you feel secure. Slow and intentional moves now will help you build a stronger foundation moving forward.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this first full week of your solar return season puts you back at the center of your own story. After the intensity and collective shifts of the past few weeks, the energy now asks you to move at your pace, not the world’s. You may feel more sensitive, intuitive, and aware of what your body and emotions actually need.
Then on February 24th, the First Quarter Moon in Gemini brings a checkpoint around home, family, or your emotional foundation. A conversation, scheduling shift, or small tension in your living environment may require flexibility. Gemini energy here is a reminder to stay adaptable and communicate rather than internalize everything.
Things turn even more introspective on February 26th, when Mercury begins its three-week retrograde in your sign. Since this is happening in your identity and personal expression zone, you may feel more reflective, nostalgic, or uncertain about how you want to show up. Old versions of yourself, past decisions, or unfinished emotional stories could resurface. This isn’t the time to rush major reinventions or make bold personal announcements. Instead, treat this as a personal reset. Journal, rest, revisit your intentions, and let clarity come back to you naturally. The more gentle and honest you are with yourself now, the more aligned your next chapter will feel.
