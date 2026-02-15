Your Horoscope This Week: February 15 To 21
R29 babes, this week begins in the dark of the moon, and we can all feel it. In the days leading up to the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, emotions run high beneath the surface, even as many people pretend they’re unfazed. This is a charged combination. The Dark Moon is always a liminal space, a threshold where fears, insecurities, and unspoken truths rise up, both personally and collectively. You may notice avoidance, dissociation, or emotional numbness as coping mechanisms. The invitation here is honesty, at least with yourself. What are you afraid of losing? Where have you been trying to stay neutral when neutrality no longer feels possible? This is not the week to bypass discomfort. It’s the week to witness it.
Everything shifts on February 17th, when the Aquarius Solar Eclipse strikes and the Year of the Fire Horse officially begins. This eclipse is electric, disruptive, and unapologetically revolutionary, especially because it squares Uranus, one of Aquarius’ ruling forces. On a collective level, this is volatile energy. Expect an uptick in unrest, protests, system shocks, and visible attempts by entrenched power structures to hold on tighter as their foundations crack. Aquarius eclipses do not negotiate with empires. They expose them. This square makes it clear that staying on the sidelines is no longer an option. Over the next six months, people will be forced to choose where they stand. Comfort, compliance, and silence become increasingly uncomfortable positions to maintain.
And yet, just as the revolution peaks, the cosmos reminds us to keep our hearts open. On February 18th, Pisces Season begins, and the sky fills with a powerful Pisces stellium. The sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, and the North Node all gather in Pisces, creating a countercurrent of compassion, empathy, and spiritual remembrance. This is not weakness. This is medicine. While Aquarius agitates and Aries ignites, Pisces insists that healing, love, and imagination remain central. This stellium asks us to believe in the best-case scenario even when the world feels like it’s cracking. It urges us to grieve what’s ending, tend to collective trauma, and remember that liberation without heart becomes hollow.
The week culminates on February 20th with a rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries, a once-in-a-generation alignment that fuses vision with responsibility. On a personal level, this can feel like a calling, a moment where dreams stop being abstract and demand action. Many people will feel compelled to step into leadership, creativity, or courage in new ways. Collectively, this alignment can catalyze the birth of movements, bold initiatives, and new identities rooted in purpose. The shadow is ego inflation, savior complexes, or mistaking impulse for destiny. The higher path is conscious courage: act from integrity, not adrenaline. This week reminds us that revolution isn’t just about tearing down what no longer works. It’s about building what comes next, with intention, imagination, and care.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the week opens in the dark of the moon, and for you, this stirs the part of life tied to friendships, communities, and social dynamics. If the vibes have felt oﬀ lately, trust that you’re not imagining it. With Saturn and Neptune now in your sign, you’re more visible than usual, and visibility attracts everything… admiration, curiosity, and yes, sometimes jealousy. As we move through the final days of the Year of the Snake, this is a powerful time to release old alliances, unspoken tensions, or the need to prove yourself within certain circles. You don’t need to confront everything. Quietly choosing distance is just as effective.
Everything resets on February 17th, when the Aquarius Solar Eclipse activates your friendship and community realm. This is a fresh start. Over the next six months, you’ll either deepen bonds with true ride-or-dies or meet people who align with the version of you that’s emerging now. This eclipse can also accelerate your digital visibility. You may feel called to join a new collective, show up more online, or even create your own community or platform. If your circle feels small right now, don’t panic. This eclipse is planting seeds. Trust that the right people will find you as you step forward more authentically.
The energy softens on February 18th as Pisces Season begins, inviting you inward for reflection, spiritual integration, and rest. This gentler tone pairs powerfully with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in your sign on February 20th, a once-in-a-generation moment of identity transformation. Saturn asks you to take yourself seriously, while Neptune reminds you to stay connected to hope, imagination, and faith. Together, they mark the beginning of a long chapter where your dreams are no longer abstract. They’re asking to be lived. This week is not about having all the answers. It’s about trusting who you’re becoming and allowing your identity to evolve with intention, courage, and compassion.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this is the kind of week you end up writing a fifteen-page journal entry about and still feel like you’ve only scratched the surface. As the week opens in the dark of the moon, your focus turns inward toward your career, reputation, and long-term direction. You may find yourself spiraling a bit, questioning whether the path you’re on is still worth the energy it demands. With the final days of the Year of the Snake wrapping up, this is a release moment. Titles, expectations, or goals that once felt motivating may suddenly feel heavy or outdated. Letting go now isn’t failure, it’s discernment.
The turning point arrives on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, which brings an undeniable aha moment around your public life and sense of purpose. This eclipse pushes you toward innovation and authenticity. You may feel inspired to pivot professionally, redefine success, or take a bold step that aligns more closely with your values. Over the next six months, this eclipse can radically change how you show up in the world, especially if you’ve been playing it safe to maintain stability. Growth now requires courage, not comfort.
As Pisces Season begins on February 18th, the energy softens and shifts toward friendships, networks, and shared visions for the future. You may feel drawn to people who feel emotionally safe, spiritually aligned, or creatively inspiring. This gentler tone pairs with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating a more introspective zone of solitude, healing, and spiritual depth. This is about learning to trust your inner world rather than fear it. Your intuition is strengthening, not to overwhelm you, but to guide you. The more you honor quiet reflection this week, the clearer your next direction becomes.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this is one of those weeks where your brain is doing backflips at 2 a.m. and suddenly everything feels philosophical. As the week opens in the dark of the moon, the spotlight turns to your beliefs, future plans, and the big “where am I actually going?” questions. You may feel restless, disillusioned, or torn between multiple paths. That’s not a sign you’re lost — it’s a sign something old is ready to go. In these final days of the Year of the Snake, release outdated narratives about who you’re supposed to be or what success is supposed to look like. You don’t need all the answers yet, just honesty with yourself.
Everything shifts on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, which hits this same realm of growth, travel, education, and long-term vision. This is a genuine reset. Over the next six months, you may say yes to a new direction, commit to learning something transformative, relocate, publish, teach, or radically change your worldview. The square to Uranus means the pivot may come suddenly or feel slightly chaotic at first, but it’s freeing. This eclipse doesn’t want you stuck in analysis paralysis. It wants movement, even if the map isn’t fully drawn yet.
The energy softens on February 18th as Pisces Season begins, pulling your focus toward career, visibility, and your public voice. Your intuition starts guiding professional decisions more than logic alone. This blends powerfully with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating your community, networks, and long-term goals. You’re learning which dreams are worth committing to and which circles actually support your growth. Spiritually and socially, this is a maturation moment. You’re not here to float between possibilities forever. You’re here to choose a direction that feels meaningful and build toward it with intention.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this is one of those weeks where your intuition is louder than everyone else’s opinions combined, even if you’re trying to ignore it. As the week opens in the dark of the moon, deep emotional material rises around trust, intimacy, and shared resources. You may feel more sensitive than usual, or suddenly aware of where you’ve been over-giving, over-functioning, or holding emotional weight that isn’t yours to carry. With the Year of the Snake coming to a close, this is a powerful release window. Let go of attachments that drain you, even if part of you feels guilty doing so. Emotional boundaries are the medicine right now.
The breakthrough comes on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, which activates a major reset around healing, vulnerability, and energetic exchange. Over the next six months, you may redefine how you share space, money, emotions, or power with others. This eclipse can bring sudden clarity around debts, dependencies, or emotional entanglements that need to be transformed. It’s uncomfortable at first, but ultimately liberating. You’re learning that closeness doesn’t have to mean self-sacrifice, and independence doesn’t have to mean isolation.
As Pisces Season begins on February 18th, the energy shifts in your favor, opening a gentler chapter focused on faith, learning, travel, and spiritual expansion. This flows beautifully with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, which activates your career and life-direction realm. You’re being asked to blend intuition with responsibility and dream with structure. Leadership may feel intimidating, but it’s calling you anyway. This week helps you trust that you can step into visibility without losing your emotional integrity. You’re not meant to hide right now. You’re meant to lead with care.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, this week feels like the plot twist you didn’t ask for but secretly needed. As the week opens in the dark of the moon, your relationships take center stage and not in a casual way. You may feel tension, distance, or emotional uncertainty around partners, close friends, or collaborators. This is the final stretch of the Year of the Snake, and it’s asking you to shed relationship dynamics that drain your vitality or keep you performing instead of being real. If something feels off, trust that instinct. You’re not meant to carry connections that dim your light anymore.
The reset arrives on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, landing directly in your relationship realm. This is a big one. Over the next six months, your approach to partnership will radically evolve. New people may enter your life suddenly, or existing relationships may need to renegotiate terms around freedom, equality, and authenticity. With Uranus squaring this eclipse, expect surprises. Not all of them are comfortable, but they are necessary. This eclipse asks you to stop clinging to what looks good on paper and start choosing what actually supports your growth.
The tone shifts on February 18th as Pisces Season begins, pulling your focus toward healing, intimacy, and emotional honesty. This pairs powerfully with the rare Saturn– Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating your beliefs, values, and long-term vision. You’re learning to balance hope with discernment and passion with wisdom. This week reminds you that true confidence doesn’t come from controlling outcomes. It comes from trusting yourself enough to adapt, grow, and let relationships evolve alongside you.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, this is one of those weeks where your nervous system knows what your mind is still trying to rationalize. As the week opens in the dark of the moon, your focus turns to routines, health, work dynamics, and the way you spend your energy day to day. You may notice fatigue, irritation, or a strong urge to clean up systems that feel inefficient or draining. This is the final stretch of the Year of the Snake, and it’s asking you to shed habits that keep you busy but not fulfilled. You don’t need to fix everything at once. You just need to be honest about what’s no longer sustainable.
The turning point arrives on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, which resets your relationship with work, wellness, and service. Over the next six months, you may change jobs, shift schedules, adopt new health practices, or redefine what productivity actually means for you. With Uranus squaring this eclipse, the changes may feel sudden or disruptive at first, but they’re designed to free you from rigid expectations. This eclipse reminds you that efficiency without alignment leads to burnout. You’re allowed to design a life that works for your body and your spirit.
As Pisces Season begins on February 18th, attention shifts to your relationships and one-on-one connections. This softer energy blends with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating deep themes around trust, vulnerability, and shared commitments. You’re learning how to balance discernment with openness. This week encourages you to let others meet you halfway rather than carrying everything yourself. You don’t have to be the strong one all the time. Growth now comes from collaboration, not perfection.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week opens with a subtle but emotionally charged dark of the moon, stirring your creative life, romantic longings, and desire for joy. You may feel strangely restless, uninspired, or unsure about where your passion has gone. That’s not a block, it’s a clearing. In these final days of the Year of the Snake, you’re being asked to release old narratives around love, attention, and validation. If something no longer feels fun, playful, or heart-expanding, it’s okay to admit that. This is a moment to let go of performative pleasure and reconnect with what genuinely lights you up.
Everything shifts on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, which resets this same realm of romance, creativity, and self-expression. Over the next six months, you’re entering a new chapter around how you love, create, and take up space. This eclipse can spark a sudden romantic development, creative breakthrough, or renewed relationship with your inner child. With Uranus squaring the eclipse, expect surprises. You may feel pushed to take risks emotionally or creatively, even if it feels uncomfortable at first. The lesson here is freedom. You’re learning that joy doesn’t need permission.
The tone changes on February 18th as Pisces Season begins, redirecting attention toward your daily rhythms, work-life balance, and emotional well-being. This softer energy pairs with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating long-term shifts in your partnership and commitment zone. Big relationship themes are unfolding, starting with how you show up for yourself. This week reminds you that sustainable love and creativity come from alignment, not overcompromise. Let pleasure be honest. Let love be real.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week begins with a quiet confrontation between who you’ve been and who you’re becoming. As we move through the dark of the moon, old insecurities tied to home, family, and your emotional roots may resurface. You might notice familiar patterns trying to replay themselves, especially in these final days of the Year of the Snake. This isn’t a setback — it’s a moment of recognition. You’re being shown what no longer deserves repetition. The work here is awareness, not self-judgment. You can’t break a cycle you refuse to name.
The turning point arrives on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, which activates deep shifts around home, belonging, and emotional safety, while squaring Uranus in your partnership zone. This is liberating energy, even if it feels uncomfortable at first. Over the next six months, you may break free from relationship dynamics that mirror old wounds or finally speak truths you’ve been holding back. Some connections will strengthen because of honesty, while others may fall away because they can’t evolve with you. Either outcome is aligned. This eclipse asks you to choose emotional freedom over familiarity.
As Pisces Season begins on February 18th, your focus softens toward love, creativity, pleasure, and self-expression. This is a welcome shift after the intensity of the eclipse. It pairs with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating your daily life, work habits, and long-term sustainability. You’re gaining momentum, but the lesson now is pacing. You don’t need to prove anything by overextending yourself. Structure and inspiration can coexist without burnout. This week teaches you that transformation is most powerful when it’s steady, intentional, and kind to your nervous system.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this week feels like a mental and emotional reset that you didn’t know you needed until it arrived. As we move through the dark of the moon, your attention turns to communication, thought patterns, and the stories you tell yourself about where you’re headed. Old narratives, especially ones rooted in fear, comparison, or self-doubt, may resurface in these final days of the Year of the Snake. This is your cue to release them. You’re outgrowing a version of yourself that needed constant reassurance. Trust that clarity will follow honesty.
The breakthrough arrives on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, activating your realm of learning, writing, speaking, and daily exchanges. Over the next six months, your voice evolves. You may launch a project, commit to sharing your ideas more publicly, or shift the way you communicate in close relationships. The square to Uranus brings sudden insights and unexpected conversations that push you out of your comfort zone. Say the thing. Ask the question. This eclipse reminds you that growth happens when curiosity outweighs fear.
As Pisces Season begins on February 18th, attention turns inward toward home, emotional safety, and the spaces that ground you. This softer energy pairs with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating creativity, romance, and passion projects. You’re learning how to bring structure to joy and commitment to what you love. Just be mindful not to overdo it… inspiration doesn’t require exhaustion. This week teaches you that sustainable happiness comes from choosing depth over excess and meaning over momentum.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week begins with a reckoning around worth, security, and what you’re truly building toward. As we move through the dark of the moon, financial concerns, self-esteem patterns, or lingering fears around stability may rise to the surface. In these final days of the Year of the Snake, you’re being asked to release scarcity thinking and outdated definitions of success. If something has required too much effort for too little return, this is your signal. Letting go now creates space for a more aligned foundation to form.
The shift arrives on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, activating your money and values realm. Over the next six months, you may experience a reset around income, priorities, or how you measure your own worth. With Uranus squaring this eclipse, changes may come unexpectedly. A new opportunity, a sudden expense, or a wake-up call around what truly matters could alter your path. This eclipse pushes you to innovate rather than cling to what’s familiar. Security now comes from adaptability, not control.
As Pisces Season begins on February 18th, your focus softens toward communication, learning, and emotional expression. This pairs with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction on February 20th, activating deep shifts around home, family, and inner emotional structures. As a Saturn-ruled sign, you’re especially sensitive to this moment. You’re learning to build strength without rigidity and responsibility without emotional shutdown. This week reminds you that true resilience comes from honoring both your ambition and your need for rest.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, this week is personal in a way you can’t intellectualize your way out of. As the week opens in the dark of the moon in your sign, and the emotional focus lands directly on you… your identity, your body, your sense of self. You may feel unusually sensitive, exposed, or unsure of how you’re being perceived. That’s because something fundamental is shedding. In these final days of the Year of the Snake, you’re releasing an old version of yourself that learned how to survive, not necessarily how to thrive. Let the discomfort speak. It’s showing you where growth is overdue.
Everything changes on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse in your sign, a major reset that will echo for the next six months. This eclipse marks a turning point in how you show up in the world. With the eclipse squaring Uranus, one of your ruling planets, expect disruption, breakthroughs, and moments that force honesty. You may feel pulled between who you’ve been and who you’re becoming, especially in relation to home, family, or emotional security. This is not a quiet evolution. It’s visible. You can’t go back to playing small or staying neutral. The world is responding to the version of you that’s ready to lead differently.
As Pisces Season begins on February 18th, the focus shifts toward self-worth, money, and values, grounding the intensity of the eclipse into practical reality. This blends with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, activating your communication and mindset. You’re being asked to take your ideas seriously while still honoring imagination and intuition. The lesson this week is integration. You don’t have to choose between logic and vision. When you trust both, you become a powerful architect of the future you’re here to build.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week feels like the deep exhale before a brand-new chapter begins. As the week opens with the dark of the moon, you may feel more introspective than usual, pulled toward solitude, memory, and emotional processing. Old fears, habits, or subconscious patterns may surface in these final days of the Year of the Snake, asking for closure. This isn’t about fixing yourself. It’s about forgiveness… of others, of circumstances, and of past versions of you who did the best they could with what they knew.
Everything shifts on February 17th with the Aquarius Solar Eclipse, activating your spiritual, subconscious, and healing realm. This is a powerful internal reset that will unfold quietly but profoundly over the next six months. You may feel called to rest more, create in private, or release attachments that no longer align with your emotional truth. With Uranus squaring the eclipse, sudden realizations or intuitive downloads can arrive unexpectedly. Trust what your inner voice reveals, even if it doesn’t make sense yet.
The tone softens and expands on February 18th as Pisces Season begins, placing the spotlight back on you and your personal journey. This is your time to emerge gently, not rush. It pairs with the rare Saturn–Neptune conjunction in Aries on February 20th, which marks a once-in-a-generation moment of integrating dreams with responsibility. You’re learning that spirituality and structure don’t cancel each other out. They strengthen each other. This week reminds you that your sensitivity is not a liability. It’s the compass guiding you into the next era of your life.
