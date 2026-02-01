Your Horoscope This Week: February 1 To 7
Cosmic beings, this week opens loud. The Leo Full Moon on February 1st is not subtle, not chill, and definitely not interested in you playing it cool. This is the kind of Full Moon that asks, “Are you actually proud of your life right now, or are you just busy?” Emotions are heightened, egos are tender, and everyone suddenly has a realization they cannot keep to themselves. The challenge is not letting every feeling turn into a performance. The gift is clarity. Something reaches a peak, a reveal, or a moment of truth that says, this matters more than you’ve been admitting.
Adding to the shake-up, Uranus stations direct in Taurus this week, and while it may not come with fireworks, it does come with a sense of momentum finally clicking into place. Think less chaos, more “oh… this is actually happening.” Changes around money, stability, values, or long-term plans may feel more real and less theoretical now. If something has been brewing quietly for months, this is when it starts to move forward without asking for permission. The key is flexibility. Taurus energy loves comfort, Uranus loves disruption, and this week asks you to find a middle ground between clinging and completely blowing things up.
As the weekend begins, the vibe softens as Mercury enters Pisces, giving the collective permission to stop over-explaining and start feeling things again. Logic takes a backseat to intuition, creativity, and emotional nuance. Communication becomes less about facts and more about tone, timing, and what’s not being said. This is a great week for dreaming, journaling, art, and letting yourself be a little delusional in a hopeful way. Just remember, Mercury in Pisces can blur lines, so double-check details and be gentle with misunderstandings. Not everything needs an immediate answer. Some things just need space to unfold.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, are you ready to admit what actually lights you up instead of reacting to every spark that comes your way? This week starts with the Leo Full Moon, and for you it feels like a creative or emotional mic drop. Something you’ve been working on, flirting with, or quietly hoping for hits a peak, and suddenly you can’t pretend you don’t care anymore. This could be about love, joy, passion, or a project that feels very you. The temptation is to go full “all eyes on me” and burn yourself out trying to prove a point. The smarter move is choosing what deserves your energy instead of reacting to every feeling that shows up. Not every spark needs to become a wildfire.
Meanwhile, Uranus finally stations direct in Taurus, and you may notice a subtle but real shift around money, confidence, or how secure you feel in your choices. This isn’t a lottery-ticket moment, it’s more like realizing you trust yourself again. Financial ideas or plans that felt unstable now feel workable, and you’re less interested in proving your worth to anyone. If something clicks this week, follow it, but don’t rush it. Momentum doesn’t need chaos to be powerful.
On Friday, Mercury enters Pisces, which is basically your cue to stop explaining yourself so much. Your intuition is louder than logic right now, and forcing clarity will only slow things down. You may feel more introspective, tired, or oddly nostalgic, even as big things are unfolding. Let that happen. This is a behind-the-scenes processing week, not a launch week. Trust that what you’re integrating now is quietly preparing you for a much louder chapter ahead.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, something you’ve been emotionally sitting with is ready to move and this week makes it impossible to keep pretending otherwise. The week opens with the Leo Full Moon on February 1st, and for you it lands right in your feelings. Home, family, living situations, and emotional safety are all under a bright spotlight. Something reaches a turning point, a realization, a boundary, or even a decision you’ve been avoiding because it felt “too much.” The temptation here is to dig your heels in or react defensively. The growth comes from being honest about what no longer feels supportive. You don’t need to blow anything up, but you do need to stop pretending everything is fine if it’s not.
Then on February 3rd, Uranus finally stations direct in your sign, and this is big, even if it feels quiet at first. After months of internal recalibration, identity shifts, and stop-start momentum, things begin to move forward with more confidence. You may feel clearer about who you are becoming, less reactive to other people’s expectations, and more willing to choose yourself without over-explaining. This isn’t about instant transformation. It’s about finally trusting the changes you’ve already made. If you’ve been waiting for permission to move differently, consider this it.
As the weekend begins, Mercury enters Pisces, softening your mental pace and turning your attention toward friends, community, and shared dreams. Conversations feel more intuitive than logical, and you may crave emotional resonance over surface-level chatter. This is a great time to reconnect with people who get you or to daydream about the future without locking yourself into a plan yet. Just be mindful of mixed signals or vague commitments. You’re allowed to dream big this week, just don’t promise more than you’re ready to deliver.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, a conversation, realization, or idea is reaching a point where thinking about it is no longer enough. The week begins with the Leo Full Moon on February 1st, lighting up your communication, ideas, and day-to-day interactions. Expect a conversation, realization, or announcement that feels bigger than you anticipated. Something you’ve been thinking about for a while finally needs to be said, shared, or decided. The danger here is talking just to fill the silence or reacting emotionally before you’ve processed the full picture. Choose intention over impulse. Your words carry extra weight right now, so make sure they reflect what you actually mean.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, activating your subconscious, intuition, and behind-the-scenes sector. This is less about external change and more about internal clarity. Insights may arrive in strange ways, dreams, random thoughts, or sudden emotional realizations that explain why you’ve been feeling restless or distracted lately. Instead of trying to logic your way through everything, trust what your intuition is revealing. Something you’ve quietly outgrown becomes undeniable this week.
Mercury, your ruling planet, enters Pisces on February 6th, shifting your focus toward career, reputation, and long-term goals. The vibe becomes less linear and more imaginative. You may feel inspired about your future but slightly fuzzy on the details. That’s okay. This isn’t the moment to lock in a five-year plan. It’s about letting yourself envision what success could look like without immediately editing yourself. Just double-check emails and expectations. Mercury in Pisces prefers poetry over bullet points, and misunderstandings are easier if you’re not paying attention.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week asks you to get honest about what feels truly secure versus what you’ve been holding onto out of habit. The week opens with the Leo Full Moon on February 1st, activating your money, self-worth, and stability sector. As a moon-ruled sign, you’ll feel this one deeply. Emotions around finances, value, or what you’re giving versus receiving may rise to the surface. A purchase, payment, or realization could force you to ask, “Is this actually worth my energy?” The temptation is emotional spending or overreacting to temporary insecurity. The growth comes from recognizing how far you’ve come and choosing confidence over fear, even if things don’t feel perfectly settled yet.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, bringing momentum to your friendship, community, and long-term goals sector. If social dynamics have felt unpredictable or exhausting over the past few months, this shift helps things stabilize in a new way. You may feel clearer about who belongs in your inner circle and which group spaces feel aligned with your future. Unexpected opportunities through friends or networks could also reappear, this time with more follow-through. Stay open, but don’t overcommit. You’re learning discernment, not withdrawal.
Mercury enters Pisces on February 6th, harmonizing beautifully with your Cancer energy. Your intuition sharpens, your imagination expands, and you may feel drawn to dream, plan, or reflect rather than act. Conversations take on a more emotional tone, and you may feel inspired to think about travel, education, or spiritual growth. Just be mindful of assumptions. Mercury in Pisces is poetic, but not always precise. Let yourself dream big this week, but keep one foot on solid ground.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the spotlight is on you and the real question is whether you want to perform or actually be seen. This is your week, Leo, and it starts exactly how you’d expect with the Leo Full Moon on February 1st lighting up your identity, confidence, and “this is who I am now” sector. Emotions are big, visibility is unavoidable, and something about you comes into full view, whether that’s a personal decision, a creative reveal, or a moment where you realize you’ve outgrown an old version of yourself. The shadow here is overreacting or taking everything personally. Not every spotlight moment requires a dramatic speech. Sometimes the power move is quiet confidence.
Then on February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, shaking things up in your career and public image zone, but in a way that feels more intentional than chaotic. If work, reputation, or long-term goals have felt unpredictable, this shift brings clarity around what’s actually worth building. You may realize you want something diﬀerent than you did a year ago, or that success doesn’t need to look the way you were taught it should. Expect subtle momentum rather than instant results. The key is staying flexible instead of clinging to a title or plan just because it once felt secure.
As the weekend begins, Mercury enters Pisces, shifting your focus toward intimacy, trust, and emotional honesty. Conversations go deeper, feelings get softer, and you may crave connection over applause. This is a good time to talk about what’s really going on beneath the confidence, but be mindful of assumptions or mixed signals. Mercury in Pisces speaks in vibes, not bullet points. Let yourself feel without needing to define everything immediately. You don’t have to have all the answers this week. Being present is more than enough.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the universe is quietly asking you to slow down long enough to notice what your body and intuition have been trying to say. The week begins with the Leo Full Moon on February 1st, lighting up your rest, healing, and subconscious sector. This is one of those Full Moons that doesn’t shout, it whispers… and then refuses to be ignored. You may feel more tired than usual, emotionally sensitive, or suddenly aware of something you’ve been pushing down. The temptation is to analyze the feeling away or stay busy to avoid it. The better move is rest. Seriously. Something needs closure, and clarity comes faster when you stop trying to control the process.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, activating your expansion, learning, and belief sector. This brings forward momentum around plans involving travel, education, publishing, or a shift in perspective you’ve been circling for months. An idea that once felt too risky may now feel oddly doable. This isn’t about leaping without looking, but about trusting that growth doesn’t always come with a spreadsheet. Let curiosity guide you a little more than certainty this week.
As the weekend begins, Mercury, your ruling planet, enters Pisces, putting relationships and one-on-one dynamics into focus. Conversations feel more emotional and less linear, which can be… uncomfortable for you. You may need to read between the lines or sit with ambiguity instead of demanding immediate clarity. Misunderstandings are possible, but so is deeper connection. Listen with empathy, not just logic. This week reminds you that not everything needs fixing. Some things just need to be felt.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week reveals who and what actually belongs in the future you’re trying to build. The week kicks oﬀ with the Leo Full Moon on February 1st, spotlighting your friendships, community, and long-term goals. A social dynamic, group project, or vision for your future reaches a turning point, and you may suddenly feel clear about who’s actually aligned with where you’re headed. The temptation is people-pleasing or trying to keep everyone happy. The growth comes from choosing authenticity over harmony-for-harmony’s-sake. Not every bridge is meant to be maintained.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, activating your intimacy, shared resources, and emotional depth sector. This brings a subtle but meaningful shift around trust, vulnerability, or finances tied to others. If certain emotional patterns or entanglements have felt unpredictable, this direct motion helps you regain balance and perspective. You’re less reactive and more grounded in what you’re willing to share and what you’re not. That clarity is powerful, even if it feels uncomfortable at first.
As the weekend kicks off, Mercury enters Pisces, turning your attention toward work, routines, and well-being. The vibe becomes softer and less structured, which may test your desire for balance and order. You may feel inspired to care for yourself in more intuitive ways, but it’s also easy to overcommit or blur boundaries. Be gentle with yourself. This is a week for adjusting rhythms, not perfecting them. Balance isn’t about doing everything, it’s about doing what actually supports you.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, are you ready for things to finally click in your professional life without you having to overly control the process? The week opens with the Leo Full Moon on February 1st, lighting up your career, reputation, and visibility sector. Something comes to a head professionally, recognition, a decision, or a moment where you realize how you’re being perceived. You may feel pressure to perform or to prove yourself, but the real question is whether the path you’re on actually feels aligned. The shadow here is overworking or staying quiet about your needs. The power move is owning your accomplishments and your boundaries. You don’t need to downplay your talents to stay in control.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, shifting the energy in your partnership and one-on-one relationship sector. If dynamics with a partner, collaborator, or close friend have felt unpredictable, this direct motion brings a sense of recalibration. Not everything is suddenly stable, but you’re clearer about what you want and what you’re no longer willing to tolerate. Conversations may feel more honest, even if they’re a little uncomfortable. This is about progress, not perfection.
Then on Friday the 6th Mercury enters Pisces, harmonizing with your Scorpio energy and softening the pace. Creativity, romance, and emotional expression take center stage, and you may feel more open than usual about what you want and feel. This is a great time to reconnect with pleasure, play, or a passion project, but be mindful of mixed signals or idealizing situations too quickly. Let things unfold naturally. This week reminds you that intensity doesn’t always need armor. Sometimes it just needs space.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, are you ready to say yes to a bigger vision even if you don’t have all the details figured out yet? The Leo Full Moon on February 1st lights up your sector of growth, travel, learning, and belief systems, pushing a long-standing idea, plan, or desire to reach a moment of truth. You may feel inspired, restless, or eager to expand your world, but the shadow here is overpromising or assuming enthusiasm alone will carry you through. Let this Full Moon remind you that belief is powerful, but commitment is what makes it real.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, bringing forward momentum in your work and daily routine sector. If your schedule, responsibilities, or job dynamics have felt inconsistent, this shift helps you regain traction. A new rhythm begins to form, one that asks you to work smarter, not harder. Small changes in how you manage your time or energy can have a big impact now. Stay flexible. The more open you are to doing things differently, the more freedom you actually gain.
Then Mercury enters Pisces on February 6th, drawing your attention toward home, emotional grounding, and personal space. You may crave comfort, nostalgia, or quiet reflection after a mentally busy week. Conversations with family or about living situations may feel more emotional than logical, so listen carefully and avoid jumping to conclusions. This is a good moment to slow down, recharge, and let your intuition guide you. Not every adventure requires movement. Some growth happens when you let yourself settle.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, are you ready to stop carrying everything like it’s your personal responsibility to hold the world together? The Leo Full Moon on February 1st activates your intimacy, trust, and shared-resources sector, bringing a moment of truth around emotional or financial entanglements. This could look like a boundary conversation, a realization about power dynamics, or finally acknowledging where you’ve been over-giving. The shadow is shutting down or trying to control the outcome. The growth is letting yourself be supported without guilt.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, energizing your creativity, joy, and self-expression sector. If you’ve felt blocked, uninspired, or hesitant to take a risk with something you love, momentum starts returning. This isn’t about reckless leaps, but about remembering that pleasure and play are not distractions from success. They’re fuel. Let yourself experiment without needing a perfect plan.
As the weekend hits, Mercury enters Pisces, softening your communication style and inviting more emotional nuance into conversations. You may find yourself speaking from the heart rather than the spreadsheet, which is a shift, but a healthy one. Just double-check details and expectations. Not everything needs to be finalized this week. Some ideas just need room to breathe.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, yes, this week is about you, but not in the way you’re used to. The Leo Full Moon on February 1st lights up your relationship sector, bringing clarity around partnerships, situationships, or close collaborations. Something reaches a peak, a decision, a realization, or an emotional moment you can’t intellectualize your way out of. The shadow is detachment or defensiveness. The lesson is presence. You don’t lose your independence by being emotionally available.
Then on February 3rd, Uranus, your modern ruler, stations direct in Taurus, shifting energy around home, family, and emotional foundations. Things that felt unstable or uncertain start making more sense, even if they’re still evolving. You may feel clearer about where you belong or what kind of support you actually need. This isn’t about locking things down. It’s about choosing stability on your own terms.
As Mercury enters Pisces on February 6th, your focus turns toward money, values, and self-worth. Conversations around finances or priorities may feel less logical and more emotional. Trust your intuition, but don’t ignore practical details. This week asks you to align your values with your choices, not just your ideas.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week asks you to be honest about what’s draining you versus what’s actually sustaining you. The Leo Full Moon on February 1st illuminates your work, health, and daily routine sector, bringing a realization about habits, obligations, or responsibilities that need adjusting. You may feel called to do less, not more. The shadow is martyrdom. The growth is choosing yourself without needing permission.
On February 3rd, Uranus stations direct in Taurus, bringing momentum to your communication, mindset, and learning sector. If conversations have felt stuck or plans unclear, things begin moving forward with more confidence. Ideas land diﬀerently now. You may feel more willing to speak up or share something you’ve been sitting on. Trust that your voice matters, even if it shakes a little.
As the weekend arrives, Mercury enters your sign, putting your thoughts, feelings, and intuition front and center. You’re more expressive, imaginative, and emotionally tuned in, but also more sensitive to tone and energy. This is a great time to journal, create, or talk things through with someone you trust. Just remember, not every feeling needs immediate action. Some insights unfold when you give them space.
