Your Horoscope This Week: December 7 To 13

Pisces, Neptune shifts direct in your sign on December 10th and honestly, who even are you after this retrograde? For five months, Neptune had you reviewing your entire identity, and now forward motion helps you actually be the person you’ve been discovering instead of just contemplating them. This is the final time Neptune will be retrograde in your sign in your lifetime, meaning 14 years of identity dissolution and spiritual evolution are wrapping up. You might suddenly feel clearer about who you are (boundaries and all), less apologetic about your sensitivity, or simply ready to define yourself instead of being everything to everyone. These final weeks of Neptune in your sign before it moves to Aries in January are crucial: solidify the boundaries, own the identity, trust the evolution. You’ve spent over a decade being cosmically dissolved and rebuilt; now it’s time to actually live as the person who emerged from the fog.