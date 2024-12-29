Your Horoscope This Week: December 29 To January 4

As we close out 2024 and welcome 2025, the cosmos offers a profound opportunity to heal, grow and set empowered intentions for the future. Chiron, the asteroid known as the “wounded healer,” ends its five-month retrograde in Aries on December 29. Chiron represents our deepest wounds and how we transform them into sources of strength. Its direct motion encourages all zodiac signs to process past hurts and leave behind narratives that no longer serve us. In the coming weeks, we’ll be laying the groundwork for Saturn’s arrival in Aries later this year, which will demand that we shift from victimhood to self-empowerment and take full ownership of our destiny.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Adding to the vibe of fresh beginnings is the Capricorn new moon on December 30, giving us a practical yet optimistic push to manifest long-term goals. Whether it’s relationships, career, health or personal growth, this lunation offers clarity on how to build solid foundations in every area of life. And with Pluto in Aquarius forming a sweet sextile to the North Node in Aries on December 31, we end the year with a cosmic nudge to embrace change fearlessly and align with our higher purpose.
The new year begins with a burst of sweetness as Venus enters Pisces on January 2, infusing the collective with creativity, romance and compassion. Venus loves being in dreamy Pisces and this transit will heighten our ability to connect deeply with others while also enhancing our artistic visions. Whether you’re focusing on love, friendships or creative projects, this is a beautiful time to lead with your heart and let your intuition guide the way.
As you reflect on the journey of 2024 and prepare for what’s to come in 2025, take a moment to honor how far you’ve come. The cosmic shifts this week remind us that endings pave the way for beginnings, and the best is yet to come.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, Chiron ending its retrograde in your sign on the 29th is like waking up from a long, emotionally draining nap. Suddenly, you’re remembering your worth and shedding layers of self-doubt. Have you been carrying wounds that weren’t even yours to bear? This is your week to let them go.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 shines a spotlight on your career. Instead of rushing to check everything off your list before the year ends, why not set intentions for the long haul? Capricorn energy rewards steady, deliberate action so focus on building a legacy rather than chasing quick wins.
Then, on January 2, Venus glides into Pisces, activating your spiritual sector. Expect moments of deep reflection and heartwarming clarity as you tune into what truly nourishes your soul. A little journaling or a dreamy playlist might just lead to an “aha” moment.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, with Chiron moving direct in your sector of closure and healing on the 29th, it’s time to let the past stay in the past. That emotional baggage you’ve been dragging around? It’s time to Marie Kondo it. Does it spark joy? No? Then bye-bye.
One day later, the Capricorn new moon lands in your zone of travel and education, making this the perfect time to plan a big leap — whether it’s a literal journey or a new area of study. The world feels expansive now but it’s okay to take baby steps before booking that one-way ticket.
As the week ends, Venus enters Pisces, activating your friendship sector. You’ll feel inspired to reconnect with your crew or even meet new, like-minded souls. Collaboration and connection are your love languages as 2025 begins.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, Chiron going direct in your sector of friendships on the 29th is a reminder that not every connection is worth saving — and that’s okay. If certain relationships have felt like a one-way street, now’s the time to focus on mutual reciprocity. It’s not selfish; it’s self-care.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 draws your attention to shared resources and financial planning. Have you been procrastinating on tackling those money conversations? This is your cosmic green light to create a game plan that ensures long-term security.
Your 2025 kicks off with Venus entering Pisces on January 2, adding a dreamy glow to your career sector. Your charisma is on full display and opportunities for collaboration or recognition could fall into your lap. Just don’t forget to give yourself credit for your hard work — it’s well deserved.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, Chiron’s direct motion in Aries on December 29 highlights your career sector, pushing you to address lingering doubts about your professional path. It’s okay to want more, and even more okay to go after it. Just remember, growth doesn’t always come with a detailed roadmap.
On the 30th, the Capricorn new moon in your partnership sector brings fresh energy to your closest relationships. Whether it’s romantic, platonic or business-related, now’s the time to strengthen bonds or set boundaries where necessary. Think of it as relationship spring cleaning, Capricorn-style.
With Venus entering Pisces on January 2, wanderlust and curiosity take over. Whether you’re planning a trip or diving into a new area of study, this transit fuels your desire for adventure. Say yes to experiences that expand your worldview and make your heart sing.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, on December 29 Chiron direct in Aries reactivates your sector of expansion and higher learning. If fear of failure has been holding you back, now’s the time to confront it. What’s the worst that could happen? (Spoiler: probably nothing as bad as you think.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 invites you to rethink your daily routines and wellness habits. No, it doesn’t mean you have to become a green juice-drinking, 5 a.m.-running superstar overnight. Start small — Capricorn loves consistency over flashiness.
By January 2, Venus enters Pisces, sprinkling some magic into your intimacy sector. Deep connections feel like second nature now, and you’re ready to explore what emotional vulnerability can bring to your love life. Spoiler: It’s worth it.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, with Chiron direct in your sector of intimacy and shared resources on December 29, you’re starting to feel less weighed down by past financial or emotional entanglements. Maybe you’ve been too hard on yourself for not having all the answers. Guess what? Nobody does.
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 lights up your sector of creativity and romance. Been sitting on an idea for too long? This is your sign to breathe life into it. Whether it’s a passion project or a fresh start in love, Capricorn energy reminds you to keep it steady and grounded.
As Venus enters your opposite sign of Pisces on January 2, your partnerships take on a dreamy, romantic quality. Single Virgos could attract someone who feels like a soulmate, while coupled Virgos may deepen their connection through shared dreams and plans. Keep your heart open — you might be pleasantly surprised.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, Chiron direct in Aries on December 29 shifts focus to your relationships, offering clarity on lingering wounds. Are you holding onto resentment or are you ready to let it go? Either way, this is the week to stop tiptoeing around the truth.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 brings a fresh start to your home life. It’s time to get serious about creating a sanctuary that reflects your needs. Whether it’s decluttering your physical space or setting firmer boundaries, you’ll feel more grounded when your environment aligns with your goals.
When Venus enters Pisces on January 2, your daily routines get a glow-up. Think of this as a time to romanticize even the smallest moments — whether it’s your morning coffee ritual or a walk in the park. Joy is found in the details this week.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, Chiron’s shift direct in your wellness sector on December 29 helps you confront habits that have been sabotaging your growth. Been putting off self-care? Now’s the time to turn those “shoulds” into “wills.” The more you take care of yourself and invest in your wellbeing, the more the world will invest in and care for you.
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 energizes your communication sector, making it the perfect time to clarify your intentions. Got something important to say? Write it down first, then let it out. Your words carry weight right now so use them wisely, especially now that Mercury, the planet of communication, is almost out of its post-retrograde shadow phase.
When Venus, the planet of love, enters Pisces on January 2, your dating life gets a boost. If you’ve been playing it cool, this transit encourages you to dive into romance with an open heart. Whether single or coupled, let yourself revel in the sweetness of connection. It’s not too good to be true — it’s what you deserve!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, on December 29 Chiron’s shift direct in your sector of self-expression reminds you that vulnerability isn’t weakness — it’s your superpower. If you’ve been holding back creatively or emotionally, this is your cue to release what’s been building up inside.
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 brings a practical focus to your finances. Time to budget, invest or plan for long-term stability. You’re not losing your adventurous edge; you’re just grounding it in reality, and that’s a good thing.
As Venus enters Pisces on January 2, your home life feels softer and more inviting. Spend time with loved ones or redecorate your space to reflect your evolving tastes. The cozier and more aligned your environment feels, the more inspired you’ll be.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, Chiron’s direct motion in your home sector on December 29 encourages you to let go of family drama or unresolved childhood wounds. It’s okay to take your time processing, but remember: You’re not who you were, and you don’t have to stay stuck in old patterns.
One day later, your annual Capricorn new moon marks the start of your personal solar new year. Think big when setting intentions — this is your cosmic reset button. Whether it’s career goals or personal milestones, now’s the time to envision what you want and strategize how to get there. Six months from now, at the Capricorn full moon on July 10, you’re likely to have manifested those dreams — or better!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
When Venus enters Pisces on January 2, your communication sector lights up. Sweet, heartfelt exchanges will dominate your week so don’t hold back from sharing how you feel, even if the vulnerability feels weird to accept at first. That romantic text you’ve been meaning to send? Hit send — you’ll be glad you did.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, on December 29 Chiron’s direct motion in your communication sector gives you the courage to say what’s been on your mind. No more avoiding tough conversations or sugar-coating your truth. Just remember to balance honesty with tact.
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 in your sector of spirituality, healing and closure urges you to slow down and reflect on ways you can simplify your life these next six months while leveling up in the process. This is a time to recalibrate your inner world and prioritize rest. Your to-do list can wait — it’s all about reconnecting with yourself and your spiritual center.
As Venus enters Pisces on January 2, your finances get a gentle boost. Whether it’s a surprise gift or an inspired idea for generating income, the key is to trust your instincts. You’re more resourceful than you give yourself credit for.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, Chiron’s shift direct in Aries on December 29 highlights your self-worth and financial stability. Have you been doubting your value during its five-month retrograde in your money sector? This is your reminder to take stock of your skills, talents and contributions. You’re worth more than you realize, and soon this truth will be tangibly and materially evident for you to experience.
The Capricorn new moon on December 30 activates your friendship and networking sector. If you’ve been meaning to reconnect with old friends or expand your social circle, now’s the time. Collaboration could lead to some exciting opportunities in the six months following this potent lunation.
When Venus, the planet of love, enters your sign on January 2, you’ll feel like the universe just handed you a glow-up. Your charm, creativity and magnetism will be impossible to ignore so don’t be surprised if admirers come out of the woodwork. Bask in the attention these next four weeks — and get used to it!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT