Your Horoscope This Week: December 28 To January 3
Cosmic beings, we’ve made it to the final week of 2025, and the threshold of 2026. And honestly? This doesn’t feel like a light, glittery end-of-year moment. This week carries weight. We’re closing out a year of nine, a numerological cycle of completion, karmic closure, and spiritual awakening — often delivered through loss, surrender, and rebirth. On top of that, we’re nearing the end of the Year of the Snake, a long initiation marked by shedding skin slowly, deliberately, sometimes painfully. Even if the letting go happened in baby steps, it still counts. This is the end of a very long cycle, and the body knows it.
Astrologically, the seriousness is unmistakable. Capricorn Season dominates the sky, with a growing stellium that includes Mars, the sun, Venus, and soon Juno entering Capricorn on December 29th, followed by Mercury entering Capricorn on January 1st. This isn’t party energy — it’s legacy energy. Yes, festivities may still happen, especially early in the week, but the collective mood is more reflective than performative. What people really want right now is clarity around purpose, direction, and what they’re building next. And that clarity may not arrive instantly. Capricorn teaches us that some truths only come through patience, discipline, and showing up even when the answers aren’t fully formed yet.
This is also a Full Moon week, with the emotional intensity building as early as December 29th, leading to the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd. A Capricorn stellium paired with a Cancer Full Moon is a powerful polarity: ambition versus emotion, structure versus sensitivity, duty versus care. This combination brings up deep questions about what we’re working toward, and why. It asks us to feel what we’ve been pushing through, to acknowledge the emotional cost of growth, and to decide what’s actually worth carrying forward. Adding to this intensity, Chiron, the asteroid of our core wounds and healing, stations direct on January 2nd at 9:38 a.m. EST, amplifying the emotional release of this lunation. We’re not just feeling things… we’re transmuting them.
When 2026 officially begins, there’s no room left for self-pity. With Mercury in Capricorn and Chiron moving forward in Aries, the message is clear: we rise again. We’re the warrior who gets back up after being knocked down — not because it’s easy, but because we’ve learned how. The Cancer Full Moon allows us to feel everything, fully and honestly, so we can move forward unburdened. And the fact that the week after this Full Moon is astrologically quiet is no accident. It’s an integration period, a sacred pause to embody the new version of ourselves stepping into a Year of One, the year of initiation and fresh beginnings. We end 2025 with emotional clarity, not illusions. And that, cosmic beings, is a blessing.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, the year doesn’t end quietly for you… it ends with a résumé review and an existential pop quiz. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, the final days of 2025 and the first moments of 2026 are dominated by serious Capricorn energy in your career and legacy sector. This isn’t just about what you do for work, it’s about what you want to be known for. Reputation, impact, authority, and long-term influence are on your mind. You might catch yourself thinking less “what’s my next move?” and more “what am I building that actually matters?” It’s giving CEO energy, but also philosopher. The upside: you feel powerful, focused, and clear-eyed about your potential. The shadow? Taking yourself a little too seriously — overworking, micromanaging, or forgetting that you’re allowed to rest. The move here is to embody leadership without turning life into a performance review.
Then comes the emotional release. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in your sign, and just one day later, the Cancer Full Moon lands in your home and foundation sector. This is big. After months of revisiting old wounds around identity, confidence, and self-trust, Chiron moving forward feels like a quiet but undeniable shift: I’ve survived this, and I’m stronger for it. The Cancer Full Moon invites you to feel everything you’ve been holding together with duct tape: family stuff, inner child stuff, the pressure of always having to be “the strong one.” Let it move through you. Cry if you need to. Clean your space. Have a real conversation. This isn’t weakness… it’s integration. You’re ending the year with emotional clarity and starting the next one grounded in who you actually are, not who you thought you had to be.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, the year wraps up with big “zoom out” energy for you. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, Capricorn energy dominates your beliefs, purpose, and long-term vision sector. You’re less interested in the day-to-day grind and more focused on the why behind it all. This can look like questioning old goals, rethinking a path you once assumed you’d take, or realizing you’ve outgrown a belief system that no longer reflects who you are. It’s giving “I need my life to make sense, actually.” The upside is clarity and maturity… your worldview is evolving. The shadow? Becoming a little rigid or self-righteous about what’s “right.” Stay open. Expansion doesn’t have to come with a superiority complex.
Then the emotional download hits. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your subconscious and communication sectors. You may feel old fears, insecurities, or unspoken truths rise to the surface, especially ones you’ve buried because they felt inconvenient or messy. This is a release moment. Conversations can be healing, journaling can be cathartic, and rest is non-negotiable. Let yourself name what you’ve been avoiding. This full moon helps you clear mental clutter so you can step into 2026 lighter, calmer, and more emotionally honest. You’re not losing stability… you’re redefining it from the inside out.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the year ends with you doing emotional math you can’t spreadsheet your way out of. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury (your ruler) enters Capricorn on January 1st, the final days of 2025 and the opening of 2026 activate your intimacy, shared resources, and power sector. This is about money you share, energy you exchange, and the unspoken contracts in your closest relationships. You may find yourself asking some very Capricorn-coded questions like: Is this sustainable? Am I giving more than I’m getting? Who actually has access to me like this? The upside is maturity and discernment. The shadow is overthinking or emotionally detaching instead of feeling what’s there. Just because you can intellectualize something doesn’t mean you should avoid processing it.
Then things get real in the best way. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, and on January 3rd, the Cancer Full Moon lights up your money and self-worth sector. Translation: the healing work around belonging, friendship, and feeling “chosen” starts moving forward, and it shows up in how you value yourself. This Full Moon asks you to stop underpricing your time, your labor, and your emotional availability. You may realize you’ve been saying yes out of habit or guilt instead of alignment. Let it go. This is a clearing moment that helps you step into 2026 knowing your worth without needing external validation to confirm it. Less explaining. More embodying.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the year ends with the spotlight firmly on your relationships and commitments. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, Capricorn energy continues to activate your partnership sector, making the final days of 2025 and the first moments of 2026 feel serious, clarifying, and no-nonsense. This isn’t about romance alone… it’s about who you’re building life with, who shows up consistently, and who’s actually aligned with your long-term vision. You may find yourself thinking less “do I like this?” and more “can this last?” The upside is emotional maturity and clarity. The shadow is being overly guarded or testing people instead of trusting what you already know. Not every connection needs to prove itself under interrogation.
Then comes the emotional crescendo. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, and on January 3rd, the Full Moon lands in your sign, opening 2026 with undeniable intensity. This is your annual Full Moon — an emotional release, a rebirth, and a reset all in one. After months of pressure around visibility, responsibility, and proving yourself, you’re finally allowed to feel everything you’ve been holding together so gracefully. This Full Moon helps you shed old identities, outdated expectations, and emotional armor you no longer need. You’re not the same person you were at the start of the year… and that’s the point. You enter 2026 softer, clearer, and deeply grounded in what you need to thrive.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, the year wraps up with a very unglamorous but extremely necessary reality check, and honestly, it’s doing you favors. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, Capricorn energy continues to activate your work, health, and daily life sector. Translation: routines, responsibilities, and the systems holding your life together are under review. You might find yourself reflecting on how you actually spend your time versus how you say you do. Legacy questions come up, but in a grounded way: What kind of life am I sustaining day after day? Is this pace even healthy? The upside is clarity and discipline. The shadow is being overly critical of yourself or turning productivity into self-worth. You’re allowed to be human, not just efficient.
Then comes the emotional release valve. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your rest, healing, and subconscious sector. This is a deep exhale moment. Old fears, grief, or exhaustion you’ve been pushing through finally surface so they can be released. You might feel more tired than usual, more introspective, or in need of solitude — and that’s not a flaw, it’s integration. Let yourself slow down. Cancel plans. Sleep. Journal. This Full Moon is clearing emotional residue from 2025 so you don’t carry it into 2026. You’re not disappearing… you’re restoring. And that’s how the next chapter actually gets to shine.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the year closes with you taking joy seriously, and not in a cheesy way. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury (your ruler) enters Capricorn on January 1st, Capricorn energy continues to activate your creativity, romance, and self-expression sector. This isn’t about chasing fun for fun’s sake; it’s about asking what actually nourishes you. You may find yourself reflecting on which passions are worth committing to, which relationships feel aligned with your future self, and where you’ve been treating pleasure like a reward instead of a necessity. The upside is clarity and devotion to what truly matters. The shadow? Over-curating your happiness or putting pressure on yourself to “optimize” joy. Let it be real, not perfect.
Then the emotional shift lands. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your community, friendships, and long-term goals sector. This is a release moment around belonging — who you feel safe dreaming with and where you’ve outgrown certain circles. You may realize that some connections were season-long, not lifetime ones, and that’s okay. The Full Moon helps you let go of people-pleasing and step into more emotionally honest alignment. You enter 2026 clearer about who’s on your team and what future you’re actually working toward. Less obligation, more intention.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the year closes with you getting extremely honest about what “home” actually means. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, Capricorn energy continues to activate your home, family, and emotional foundation sector. This isn’t just about your physical space… it’s about what (and who) grounds you when no one’s watching. You may find yourself reflecting on family dynamics, living situations, or emotional patterns you’ve outgrown. It’s giving “I love you, but this setup no longer works for me.” The upside is maturity and self-respect. The shadow is feeling guilty for wanting stability on your terms. Reminder: prioritizing your nervous system is not selfish, it’s necessary.
Then comes the emotional peak. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your career and public life sector. This is a big moment around visibility and self-trust. Old wounds tied to approval, partnership dynamics, or fear of being judged may surface — especially if you’ve been shrinking yourself to keep the peace. Let it rise so it can release. This Full Moon helps you reclaim authority over your path and redefine success in a way that feels emotionally sustainable. You’re stepping into 2026 clearer about where you’re going, and more importantly, who you no longer need permission from to get there.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, the year ends with your mind in full executive mode. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury follows on January 1st, Capricorn energy continues to activate your communication, thinking, and decision-making sector. You’re not in the mood for vague plans, emotional spirals, or conversations that go nowhere. This is about clarity, boundaries, and saying exactly what you mean, with fewer disclaimers. You may find yourself reflecting on how you’ve been using your voice all year: what you’ve said, what you’ve withheld, and where silence was strategic versus self-sabotaging. The upside is sharp focus and authority. The shadow? Becoming overly blunt or emotionally armored. Precision doesn’t require coldness, just intention.
Then comes the perspective shift. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your beliefs, purpose, and long-term vision sector. This is a moment of emotional truth around what you actually believe in, and whether your life reflects it. Old wounds tied to burnout, over-responsibility, or “doing everything yourself” come up so they can finally move forward. The Full Moon may bring a realization that changes how you see your future, your faith, or your next chapter entirely. Let it land. You’re ending 2025 with mental clarity and entering 2026 with emotional alignment. No drama… Just evolution.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, the year closes with your attention firmly on money, value, and sustainability. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, Capricorn energy continues to activate your income and self-worth sector. This isn’t about restriction, it’s about reality. You’re taking a long, honest look at what you earn, what you spend, and what your time is actually worth. Legacy questions come up here too, but in a very tangible way: How do I support the life I say I want? The upside is clarity and empowerment. The shadow is spiraling into “ugh, capitalism” energy instead of making practical moves. You don’t have to sell your soul… you just have to stop winging it.
Then the emotional release lands. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your creativity, joy, and intimacy sectors. This is a powerful moment around healing wounds tied to pleasure, romance, and feeling chosen, while also releasing emotional or financial entanglements that have felt heavy or unclear. You may realize you’ve been over-giving, over-merging, or carrying responsibility that isn’t actually yours. Let it go. This Full Moon helps you reset boundaries around energy and trust so you can enter 2026 lighter, freer, and more emotionally honest. Stability doesn’t have to feel boring, and this week proves it.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this is your week… and you feel it. As Juno enters your sign on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 revolve squarely around you. Identity, commitments, boundaries, and self-definition are front and center. This isn’t about proving anything anymore — it’s about deciding who you’re willing to be accountable to, including yourself. You may feel more serious, more focused, and more intentional about how you show up in the world. The upside is authority and clarity. The shadow? Carrying the weight of the world like it’s your job. Reminder: leadership doesn’t mean self-erasure. You’re allowed to be powerful and human.
Then the emotional truth hits. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your home, family, and partnership axis. This brings deep feelings around belonging, emotional safety, and the roles you’ve played for others, sometimes at your own expense. Old wounds tied to family dynamics, vulnerability, or letting others support you may surface so they can finally move forward. Let yourself feel it without turning it into a to-do list. This Full Moon helps you soften the armor just enough to start 2026 emotionally aligned, not just externally successful. You’re not losing control… you’re gaining balance.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the year ends with you in low-battery-but-high-awareness mode. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury enters Capricorn on January 1st, the Capricorn pile-up activates your rest, retreat, and subconscious sector. Translation: you’re done explaining yourself, done overextending, and done pretending you’re not tired. This is a deeply reflective moment where legacy questions surface privately, not publicly. Instead of asking what am I building? You’re asking what needs to end so I can build anything at all? The upside is profound clarity and emotional maturity. The shadow is isolation or ghosting instead of communicating needs. You don’t have to disappear to protect your energy. Quiet boundaries work too.
Then the reset arrives. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your work, wellness, and daily life sector. This is a release around burnout, obligation, and the pressure to always be useful. You may finally admit that a routine, job, or responsibility has been costing you more than it’s giving. Let that truth land. This Full Moon helps you clear emotional residue from 2025 so you can enter 2026 with healthier systems, and less resentment. You’re not here to martyr yourself for the future. You’re here to build it sustainably.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, the year closes with you getting very selective about your future and the people in it. As Juno enters Capricorn on December 29th and Mercury follows suit on January 1st, Capricorn energy activates your community, friendships, and long-term vision sector. You’re not interested in vague dreams or feel-good group chats anymore. This is about asking real questions: Who am I building with? Who actually shows up? What future do I want to commit to? You may feel less tolerant of flaky dynamics and more drawn to people who match your effort and integrity. The upside is discernment and maturity. The shadow is cynicism and assuming no one can meet you where you are. Stay open, but stay real.
Then the emotional release arrives. On January 2nd, Chiron stations direct in Aries, followed by the Cancer Full Moon on January 3rd, activating your creativity, joy, romance, and inner child sector. This is a powerful moment of healing around worthiness, especially the belief that joy has to be earned or justified. Old wounds tied to money, self-esteem, or being chosen soften and begin to move forward. Let yourself feel happiness without overanalyzing it. Create something. Laugh. Rest. This Full Moon reminds you that pleasure is not a distraction from your purpose — it’s part of it. You enter 2026 lighter, clearer, and more emotionally aligned with what actually makes life feel worth living.
